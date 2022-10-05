Read full article on original website
Related
Digiday
Evil Geniuses is using its DEI-friendly profile to win business from brand partners like Bud Light, HP and others
In the wake of recent scandals such as G2 Esports’ sexism controversy and FaZe Clan’s homophobia blow-up, esports orgs that have prioritized messaging of diversity and equity in their branding are beginning to reap the financial rewards. Evil Geniuses’ DEI-focused branding allows it to serve as a more...
Digiday
Apple, Spotify podcast feeds pose challenges for growing subscriptions
Podcasters are increasingly offering subscriptions as a way to grow complementary revenue and offer listeners bonus content or additional benefits. But they’re waiting on Apple, Spotify and other podcast-hosting platforms to offer more flexibility and features to grow listenership and make it easier for people to find the shows that offer subscriptions.
Digiday
Media Briefing: Publishers prepare for an earlier holiday shopping season
This week’s Media Briefing looks at how publishers are tailoring their affiliate commerce content strategies this quarter to match retailers’ bullish efforts to kick off the shopping period in October. Recurrent Ventures lays off 52 staffers, TikTok is launching live shopping in the U.S., and more. Tis the...
Digiday
‘A lot of waiting, watching and partying while Rome burns’: Confessions of an ad tech exec on the third-party cookie delay
Earlier this year, Google once again delayed the death of the third-party cookie in its browser but left some to speculate that this isn’t the last time the deadline will be moved. While other companies, particularly Apple, have made massive privacy shifts that have started to reshape the industry, there’s still a sense of limbo to the ad tech space, given Google’s size and influence.
Comments / 0