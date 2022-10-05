ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Digiday

Apple, Spotify podcast feeds pose challenges for growing subscriptions

Podcasters are increasingly offering subscriptions as a way to grow complementary revenue and offer listeners bonus content or additional benefits. But they’re waiting on Apple, Spotify and other podcast-hosting platforms to offer more flexibility and features to grow listenership and make it easier for people to find the shows that offer subscriptions.
TECHNOLOGY
Digiday

Media Briefing: Publishers prepare for an earlier holiday shopping season

This week’s Media Briefing looks at how publishers are tailoring their affiliate commerce content strategies this quarter to match retailers’ bullish efforts to kick off the shopping period in October. Recurrent Ventures lays off 52 staffers, TikTok is launching live shopping in the U.S., and more. Tis the...
SHOPPING
Digiday

‘A lot of waiting, watching and partying while Rome burns’: Confessions of an ad tech exec on the third-party cookie delay

Earlier this year, Google once again delayed the death of the third-party cookie in its browser but left some to speculate that this isn’t the last time the deadline will be moved. While other companies, particularly Apple, have made massive privacy shifts that have started to reshape the industry, there’s still a sense of limbo to the ad tech space, given Google’s size and influence.
GOOGLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy