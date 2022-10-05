Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Rabbit virus has evolved to become more deadly, new research finds
A common misconception is that viruses become milder over time as they become endemic within a population. Yet new research, led by Penn State and the University of Sydney, reveals that a virus—called myxoma—that affects rabbits has become more deadly over time. The findings highlight the need for rigorous monitoring of human viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, monkeypox and polio, for increased virulence.
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out found in Peru excavation
The remains of 76 child sacrifice victims with their hearts ripped out have been found at Pampa La Cruz in Peru. Why they were sacrificed is unknown, but the practice seems to have been widespread in the area at the time.
nypressnews.com
Cat breaks world record for tallest and gets mistaken for a panther
A Michigan-based cat owner has opened up about his pet breaking the world record for tallest cat and how the animal’s large size causes people to mistake him for “a panther”. Fenrir, who is a Savannah cat-breed, made history this week, when the Guinness Book of World...
BBC
HIV: How 175 British children were infected with disease
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, according to documents from the national archives seen by BBC News. Some of the families affected are giving evidence at a public inquiry into what has been called the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.
Phys.org
Researchers discover a rare new blood group system
Scientists from the University of Bristol and NHS Blood & Transplant (NHSBT) have discovered a rare new blood group system. The findings, published in Blood, also solve a 30-year mystery. A person's blood type is determined by the presence or absence of proteins known as blood groups that are present...
ohmymag.co.uk
Woman pulls 14 worms out of her eye after it got irritated (VIDEO)
Imagine you’re going on with your day normally, but have itchiness in your eye. When you go to check your eye in a mirror you see a worm squirming right inside it. This scene sounds like something straight out of a horror movie, right? But this horror became reality for this woman who thought her irritated eye was just some menial issue.
After years of waiting, rare turtles have bred 41 hatchlings at the San Diego Zoo
In a first for North America, an endangered species of turtles has bred at the San Diego Zoo. Over the summer, staff at the zoo welcomed 41 hatchlings from the Indian narrow-headed softshell turtle species, which is native to South Asia. It makes the zoo the first accredited organization in North America to hatch and raise the species.
Gray whale population off West Coast continues to decline
SEATTLE -- U.S. researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to fall over the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades.According to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries released Friday, the most recent count put the population at 16,650 whales — down 38% from its peak in 2015-16. The whales also produced the fewest calves since scientists began counting the births in 1994.An increase in the number of whales washing up on West Coast beaches prompted the fisheries agency to declare an...
Gizmodo
Archaeologists Find Underwater Salt Kitchens of the Ancient Maya
Recent excavations of submerged Maya salt kitchens off the coast of Belize indicate that their ancient workers lived on the sites and possibly worked in kin-based teams. The archaeological site is called Ta’ab Nuk Na, and it was in operation from 600 CE to 800 CE. It’s the largest of 110 submerged Maya sites in Paynes Creek, a nature reserve on Belize’s southern coast. Archaeological analysis of the operations at Ta’ab Nuk Na are published today in the journal Antiquity.
Ars Technica
A bold effort to cure HIV—using Crispr
In July, an HIV-positive man became the first volunteer in a clinical trial aimed at using Crispr gene editing to snip the AIDS-causing virus out of his cells. For an hour, he was hooked up to an IV bag that pumped the experimental treatment directly into his bloodstream. The one-time infusion is designed to carry the gene-editing tools to the man’s infected cells to clear the virus.
New study shows petting a dog boosts brain activity
MIAMI – If you're looking for a reason to get yourself a furry friend -- how about this? A new study has found that petting a dog actually boosts brain activity!Researchers put brain scanners on people and had them pet a stuffed animal and a live dog. The study found that there was a big boost in brain activity when the person got to pet the pup, specifically in the frontal cortex.That's the part of the brain that handles how we think and feel.As soft and cute as a stuffed animal may be, researchers think the real animal creates some emotional involvement and that's what activates the brain.The research supports the use of animal therapy to help people suffering with everything from emotional issues to nervous conditions.
Next supercontinent may form when the Pacific Ocean disappears
The world may have a new supercontinent within 200 million to 300 million years as the Pacific Ocean shrinks and closes.
Meet the most expensive dog in the world, plus its contenders
The Tibetan mastiff is considered the most expensive dog in the world, as it has sold for thousands and even millions. A puppy sold for $2 million in 2014.
Watch what can happen when killer whales tangle with great white sharks
Great white sharks used to be an abundant resident of South African waters. But a new apex predator in town threatens their recently dwindling numbers. Deposit PhotosRare aerial footage captured this intense aquatic attack for the very first time in South Africa, where great white sharks are rapidly declining.
Discovery
Curiosity Daily Podcast: Dating App Data, Mass Frog Grave, Cure for Colorblind
“The agony of partner choice: The effect of excessive partner availability on fear of being single, self-esteem, and partner choice overload” by Marina F. Thomas, Alice Binder, and Jörg Matthes. “Science of Dating: How Many Times Should You Swipe on a Dating App?” by Ellen Nguyen. Mass...
Scientists reach tallest tree ever found in Amazon
After three years of planning, five expeditions and a two-week trek through dense jungle, scientists have reached the tallest tree ever found in the Amazon rainforest, a towering specimen the size of a 25-storey building. Three more expeditions to the reserve's remote Jari Valley region, which sits at the border between the states of Amapa and Para, reached several other gigantic trees, including the tallest Brazil nut tree ever recorded in the Amazon -- 66 meters.
macaronikid.com
The science behind cornstarch and hair conditioner
We love experimenting in our home, and yesterday was the perfect day. Since it was raining outside and we were getting tired of watching t.v. We decided to learn how cornstarch and hair conditioner react when we put them together. This activity is great because it helps with eye-hand coordination,...
Petting a dog is good for your brain, research shows
BOSTON - They're not just man's best friend. They can also be man's best therapist. Researchers in Switzerland measured the brain activity of 19 healthy adults alone, then in the presence of a dog, then sitting next to the dog, and finally while petting the dog. They found activity in the area of the brain involved in social and emotional cognitive processing increased substantially as they progressed through the different stages. They said this helps explain why pets, such as dogs, can provide therapeutic benefits for some people with chronic health conditions and can help reduce stress in their owners.
Pebbles, world's oldest living dog, dead at age 22
The world's oldest dog, a Toy Fox Terrier named Pebbles, died Monday at her home in Taylors, South Carolina, surrounded by her family. Just five months away from her 23rd birthday, Pebbles died of natural causes. "She spent her days enjoying country music and being loved," Pebbles' family said in...
