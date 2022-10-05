Read full article on original website
Related
kwos.com
KWOS Randy Tobler looks at Illinois mobile abortion clinic
KWOS’ Dr. Randy Tobler has been an O-B / G-Y-N for years. He’s no fan of Illinois Planned Parenthood’s announcement that they will open a mobile abortion clinic just across the river from Missouri, which no longer allows the procedure …. Tobler, who’s worked at several rural...
kwos.com
Governor talks salaries at one Mid – Missouri school
Governor Mike Parson teamed up with the state’s Education Commissioner to visit the Cole R – 5 schools in Eugene. He talked to staff about $22 – million in funding that will help entry level teachers be paid more. The minimum salary for Missouri teachers will go from $25000 to $38000.
kwos.com
Missouri’s Kehoe urges motorists to slow down in work zones
While Missouri’s lieutenant governor praises Governor Parson and the GOP-controlled Legislature for being friendly to public safety, he wants to see some safety measures addressed without going through Jefferson City. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe addressed more than 500 transportation and law enforcement professionals at a recent Columbia conference. “What...
kwos.com
Goodwill opens its first-ever store in central Missouri’s Mexico
The first Goodwill store in mid-Missouri’s Mexico has opening this morning, and they’re still hiring. The 15,000 square feet store is located on South Clark in Mexico and is located in the shopping center with ALDI and Dollar Tree. A ribbon-cutting was held this morning, before the store opened at 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kwos.com
Woman now charged in Fort Wood shooting
A woman is charged with shooting and wounding her ex husband at Fort Leonard Wood. 30 – year old Katara Hamilton is accused of shooting her Army sergeant former spouse when she demaned to see their child Tuesday night. M-P’s found the soldier with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was flown to a Springfield hospital.
kwos.com
Shooting at Fort Wood
Army investigators are looking into a shooting at Fort Leonard Wood. The victim was flown to Mercy Hospital in Springfield after the Tuesday incident. The accused shooter is in custody. There’s no word if the victim and the gunman are soldiers. CID agents are handling the investigation.
Comments / 0