Sense Biodetection, Abacus dx to distribute instrument-free MDx platform in Australia, New Zealand.

DiaSorin developing point-of-care molecular test for SARS-CoV-2, influenza under BARDA contract
DiaSorin Molecular, based in Cypress, CA, will collaborate with the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to support the U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance of a CLIA-waived molecular solution for infectious disease testing, DiaSorin said this week. DiaSorin will develop,...
Eurofins Viracor opens lab to support growth in biopharma, transplant diagnostic testing
Infectious disease and immunology testing firm Eurofins Viracor on Thursday announced the opening of a new laboratory in Lenexa, KS. The facility is part of Eurofins Viracor's continued investment in building capacity and capabilities to meet growing customer demand in biopharma and clinical diagnostic testing services. Eurofins Viracor provides rapid,...
Abbott nabs first FDA EUA for a commercial test kit to detect monkeypox
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday that it has issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to Abbott Molecular for a real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test intended to detect monkeypox DNA using lesion swab specimens from individuals suspected of monkeypox virus infection. The test, called the...
Companion Diagnostics
Roche gets FDA approval for metastatic breast cancer CDx. The Pathway anti-HER2 (4B5) test is now FDA-approved for use in the assessment of metastatic breast cancer patients who may be eligible for Enhertu, an HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate. Nucleai, Propath partner on immuno-oncology panel. Propath will develop a novel protocol...
Bio-Techne releases automated codetection assays for Roche platform
Bio-Techne on Thursday announced the release of automated codetection assays for its Advanced Cell Diagnostics RNAscope system for in situ hybridization. The VS RNA-Protein Co-Detection assays were specifically designed for Roche’s Discovery Ultra platform for research use only. RNAscope has more than 40,000 catalog probes available, with the capability...
Siemens Healthineers launches von Willebrand factor function test for U.S. laboratories
Siemens Healthineers said on Friday that it has launched its Innovance VWF Ac assay which mimics true von Willebrand factor function (VWF) for U.S. laboratories. The assay is available for use on the Siemens Healthineers BCS XP System and the Sysmex CS-2500 and CS-5100 hemostasis analyzers. Von Willebrand disease is...
Standard BioTools debuts real-time PCR system for laboratory use
Standard BioTools on Thursday announced the launch of the X9 Real-Time PCR System, which leverages its microfluidics technology to reduce experimental costs and accommodate relevant applications and chemistries. X9 enables high data output with more than 9,000 individual nanoliter-volume reactions in a single run, ensuring cost-effective, comprehensive sample profiling with...
