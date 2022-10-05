Read full article on original website
Celebrate ‘A Country Christmas in Northwest Nebraska’
CHADRON – The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Northwest Nebraska is full of old-fashioned Christmas spirit!. From shopping events that feature unique gift items for your loved ones to fun decorating opportunities and family-friendly events, Northwest Nebraska is a great place to spend the holidays. Discover Northwest Nebraska and the Chadron and Crawford Chambers of Commerce, along with local businesses, are excited to promote a variety of holiday events this Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
Inspire: A day of giving at Chadron State College
CHADRON – The Chadron State Foundation is hosting Inspire: One Day for CSC on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The 24-hour virtual day of giving invites Chadron State College supporters to inspire greatness by supporting an initiative or program that aligns with their passions, according to CEO Ben Watson. Brandon Davenport,...
CSC alumni can connect with current students
CHADRON – The Chadron State Alumni and Foundation Office, in conjunction with Chadron State College, has launched ConnectCSC, a resource for students to network with CSC alumni. ConnectCSC is an online platform connecting alumni and students so they can build meaningful relationships and purposeful engagement through career and professional...
OPEN MIC THURSDAY OCT. 6, 2022
United Way: Fighting hunger in our communities
Alliance– United Way of Western Nebraska is Fighting Hunger in the Community kicking off the efforts with the first of seven planned food distributions that began on Tuesday, October 4 in Alliance. This distribution is part of United Way’s efforts in Western Nebraska to fight hunger in Western Nebraska by distributing necessary food to food insecure families including seniors, low-income families and those experiencing food insecurity.
Crafts, legos, STEAM to be held at the Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Special events for children and youth at the Alliance Public Library include LEGO Club for grades K-12 on Tuesdays, October 4 and 18 from 4-5 pm. Please remember to preregister for LEGO Club at the circulation desk. Autumn Crafts for preschool through grade 12 on Tuesday, October...
Alliance Mission Store to offer mini grants
Mini Grant applications are due back to the Mission Store (203 Box Butte) or postmarked (PO Box 179) by October 15, 2022!! PLEASE REMEMBER…if you are mailing the application. You should have it to the Post Office by FRIDAY because Saturday falls on October 15. ALL ORGANIZED, NONPROFIT GROUPS...
City of Alliance facilities change to updated hours
Alliance – Beginning Monday, October 3, all offices within the City will be operating under their regular hours of Monday-Friday 8:00 am – 5:00 pm. This includes the City Manager and City Clerk’s Offices, Electric, Water & Sewer, RSVP, Utilities, Departments. Also beginning Monday, October 3rd the...
Brown family receives Family Tree Award in Chadron
CHADRON – The Brown Family received the Family Tree Award during Chadron State College’s Homecoming Saturday. Presented annually, the Family Tree Award honors families with a tradition of attending CSC. The recipient family must include a minimum of three generations of graduates. At least two of the family members must have a record of outstanding service to the college, the alumni association, their community, or their profession.
Alliance Public Library building undergoing maintenance
Alliance – Effective Monday, October 3rd the east parking lot and east entrance to the Alliance Public Library will be closed due to building maintenance. Patrons and WNCC students will need to use the west parking lot and entrance during this time, until further notice. The outside drop box...
Alliance Central Park Fountain season ending
Alliance – The Central Park Fountain will be lit up pink starting October 1st for several days in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Fountain will then be lit blue at the end of next week to celebrate Alliance High School Homecoming. The Final day for the fountain will be October 10, as staff will begin the winterizing process on Monday, October 11.
🔊 PODCAST: CSC Sports Road Show - Rylee Greiman - 10/5/22
Chadron State volleyball player Rylee Greiman joins the CSC Sports Road Show with Voice of the Eagles Dave Collins on 10/5/22.
When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Snow?
The season's first snow in Cheyenne can vary from early September (as was evident in 2020) to late November, but it typically occurs before Halloween. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says "while a few years have waited until November to bring snow, 89% of years in Cheyenne's 139-year record have seen snow before the end of October."
Post Podcast: Alliance Chamber connection
Today we spoke with Susan Unzicer from the Alliance Chamber of Commerce about what's happening with the chamber, the upcoming political forum, business spotlights and more.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Oct. 4
Today we'll take you back to the Alliance City Council meeting from Oct. 4. The council approved a municipal code amendement for the dates and times fireworks can be legally sold and discharged within the city. The council amended the ordinance from 4 days to 5 days. Bob and Delinda Neville and Philip Hawkins spoke before the council about their views and concerns. The council also approved an airport hail damage repairs bid award.
October story time to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance– Beginning in October, the Alliance Public Library invites ages 3-6 for Story Time Explorers on Tuesdays at 10am and Thursdays at 1pm in the Children’s Room. Themes include “Autumn Splendor” on Tuesday, October 4th at 10am only, “Fire Safety” with the Alliance Fire Department on October 11th and 13th, “Animal Antics” on October 18th and 20th, then “Spook-tacular Stories” and a Costume Parade on October 25th and 29th.
State's first commercial carbon capture, storage project to be in Bridgeport
LINCOLN — The state’s first commercial carbon capture and storage project will be associated with an ethanol plant in Bridgeport. On Tuesday, Carbon America announced an agreement with Bridgeport Ethanol LLC to capture carbon from the ethanol process and store it underground near the plant in Nebraska’s Panhandle.
Embrace the views at state park trails including Chadron, Fort Rob, Wildcat Hills
Some of the best views in the state can be found along a trail at Nebraska’s state parks. Whether you’re exploring a shady pine forest or trekking to a scenic overlook, these trails are worth seeking out for the adventure – and beauty – they hold.
NWS Cheyenne: Near Freezing Temps Expected Later This Week
Some areas west of the Laramie Range could see freezing temperatures later this week, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. "Overnight lows will begin to drop into the mid to lower 30s later this week," the NWS said. Wednesday's forecast calls for overnight lows of 31 degrees in...
City of Chadron Public Transit fee's have begun
The City of Chadron and Chadron Public Transit fee's started today, Oct. 3. Chadron City Council passed Ordinance 1429 fee's for 2022-2023 on Sept. 19. Fees for city transit were approved along with the extended services to Crawford, Hay Springs, State Park, Airport, City Dam, Special Events and Rapid City. These services will be by appointment only. A trip to Rapid City will be twice a week allowing individuals to schedule appointments on the day(s) and times during the schedule route.
