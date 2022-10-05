ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portillos, Lou Malnati’s team up for Italian beef deep dish pizza

By John Clark
 3 days ago

(WTVO) — Portillos and Lou Malnati’s are joining forces to create the most “Chicago” pizza ever.

The Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza has Lou’s crust, tomatoes and cheese, topped with Portillo’s Italian beef.

You can add sweet peppers or giardiniera, as well.

The catch: this pizza isn’t available in stores and must be ordered online through the Taste of Chicago website . The pizza is sold frozen for baking at home.

Two pizzas will set you back $72.99, including shipping.

