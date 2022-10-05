Read full article on original website
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
3 Breathtaking Beaches in MassachusettsAlina Andras
This Local Fairytale-Themed Psychic Fair Invites You to "Embrace Your Inner Child"Dianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Free Harvest Festival Promises Fireworks, Food Trucks, & More Family Fun!Dianna CarneyWareham, MA
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC tired of inaccurate renderings
In a jammed-packed meeting consisting of four public hearings Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission mulled over a senior living facility, residential demolition, marina reconstruction, and a West Tisbury commercial space. The commission discussed a request from Michael Morrison, agent for 43 Look St. in Tisbury, to demolish the existing...
This Waterfront Massachusetts Hotel Must Be Amazing, Because It Topped 2 Separate Rankings
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'll be honest, there are so many stunning hotels along the gorgeous coastline, incredible vacay areas, and energetic cities of our beautiful country. I mean, you have the Ritz Carlton and the Four Seasons, just to name a couple of the well-known, elegantly luxurious names, not to mention boutique hotel gorgeousness.
Miss Fall River Hands In Her Crown to Become New Miss Massachusetts Collegiate
She recently handed over her Miss Fall River crown, but Fall River native Maegan Bernier is proudly adding another title to her impressive resume: Miss Massachusetts Collegiate 2023. With plans to compete for Miss America Collegiate in June of next year, Bernier has high hopes for the future and a...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown
If you are looking for one of the most beautiful coastal sceneries in the US, the road trip from Boston to Cape Cod and Provincetown has you covered. This road trip gives you the chance to soak up the sunshine on the beach, hike through natural beauty, and learn all about the sea-faring history of this part of America.
Thrillist
Provincetown Is Exactly as Charming and Gay as 'Bros' Makes It Seem
Everyone — bears, twinks, circuit gays, overeducated queers, families, tourists, and townies — gathers outside of Spiritus Pizza. Seated on benches, or plopped down on the tiny raised brick patio, or strewn across Commercial Street, the main drag of the town where Spiritus (and a majority of the other businesses and attractions) lays. Its sanguine painted front is hard to miss. That the brainchild of Paul Schneider and his business partner, birthed in 1971, would become such an essential space for community in Provincetown, the little gay and queer enclave that shines at the tip of Cade Cod, MA, feels at once surprising and inevitable. Family-run since its opening, with daughter Sophie Yingling now at the helm, it appears to represent the town’s ethos as a place for, as Yingling told me, “weirdos, misfits, and interesting people that all kind of came together and decided that they were going to do whatever it was that they’re good at.”
theweektoday.com
Brownell Boat Stands to move operation to Dartmouth
MATTAPOISETT – A Mattapoisett business will soon move its operation out of town. Brownell Boat Stands was recently awarded a $250,000 grant from the Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerate Program to assist in moving its operation to Dartmouth. The company doesn’t currently own the building they’re leasing, so “what [they] can...
Celebrity Chef Jet Tilakamonkul Takes Over UMass Dartmouth Dining Hall
From Iron Chef America to Chopped and now UMass Dartmouth, Chef Jet Tilakamonkul has found his way to the SouthCoast. On Tuesday, October 4th, the students and staff of UMass Dartmouth were graced by the presence of the celebrity chef who has only visited once more around 4-5 years ago.
Here’s Why Acushnet’s Parting Ways Gas Station Flipped to Shell
One of Acushnet's most recognizable landmarks went through some significant changes this week. Parting Ways gas station has been a fixture in the Acushnet community for decades. It had that old timey feel. The bell would ring when you pulled into the station to alert the attendant that someone was there. It was one of the last remaining fairly affordable full service stations on the SouthCoast.
New Bedford Cookie Maker Feeling the Squeeze of Inflation
I first met Jon Piwowarczyk when we were "patrol boys" at Abraham Lincoln Elementary School in New Bedford in the late 1960s. Patrol boys wore orange belts and held red flags with the word "STOP" in white in the center as we bravely stepped in front of traffic on Ashley Boulevard to allow our classmates and teachers to cross safely.
Fairhaven Woman Loses Jewelry, Then Her Hope Is Restored
Fairhaven native Alyssa Botelho lost jewelry in the sands of Fort Phoenix and also lost hope of finding them -- until one local man went above and beyond. Botelho and her boyfriend were spending a beautiful SouthCoast summer day walking the fort in Fairhaven a few months back. It was a great day until Alyssa realized she was missing jewelry given to her by friends.
Martha's Vineyard Times
Up-Island select boards meet about Howes House
West Tisbury held a joint select board meeting with Chilmark and Aquinnah to discuss how to fund Howes House renovations, which is home to the Up-Island Council on Aging. Aquinnah was represented by its town administrator Jeffrey Madison. A half hour before the meeting, West Tisbury treasurer and Howes House...
New Bedford firefighter acts as a human shield to save a grandmother from inferno
A New Bedford Fire Lieutenant is being praised for his courage after he used his body as a human shield to save a grandmother from the flames of roaring blaze. Lieutenant Steven Torres raced up to the third floor of the burning building after receiving word that an individual was trapped up there.
capecod.com
One person injured in boat crash in Cape Cod Canal by Mass Maritime Academy
BOURNE – One person was injured after a sailboat reportedly crashed into a tugboat in the Cape Cod Canal by the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. The victim reportedly suffered an arm injury and was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. There was some damage to the sailboat although the extent was not clear. The incident is under investigation by Massachusetts Environmental Police. Further details were not immediately available.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA
Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
Boy who nearly drowned returns home after 12-week recovery
SANDWICH - Some great news for a family on Cape Cod after a harrowing summer. Five-year-old Zohaib Malik-Mohammed, who's been nicknamed "little Z" is finally back home after a 12-week recovery at Boston hospitals. The boy nearly drowned in Snake Pond in Sandwich in June. It happened during another child's birthday party, prompting other parents there to jump in and help. They called 9-1-1 and performed CPR until police and EMTs arrived. "It's a miracle," said Danielle Hairston, who had just finished training for her lifeguard certification a week before. "I didn't think that this day would come, I really...
capecoddaily.com
Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod
Continuing coverage of Severe Weather: Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 637 PM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022 …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Barnstable County through 730 PM EDT… At 636 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Dennis, or near Brewster, moving west at 25 mph. […] The post Severe weather coverage: Strong thunderstorms affecting southern Cape Cod appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Inquirer and Mirror
Big deal: Hulbert Avenue property sells for $33 million
(Oct. 4, 2022) A half-acre beachfront home on Hulbert Avenue changed hands for $33 million Monday, the second-biggest residential real-estate deal of the year. Bruce and Leigh Failing sold the six-bedroom, six-bathroom, two-story home at 63 and 63-1/2 Hulbert to 63 Hulbert LLC, a blind trust managed by Steven A. Ricks of Carmel, Calif.
SouthCoast Freight Trains Can Now Double Their Speed
Casey Jones, you'd better watch your speed — although you might not have to, now that track upgrades along the soon-to-come South Coast Rail lines are allowing freight trains to travel at more than twice their former velocity. As of Oct. 3, freight trains on lines to Middleboro and...
hyannisnews.com
YARMOUTH K9 APPREHENDS MALE THAT ALLEGEDLY JUST TRIED TO CARJACK NURSE AT CC HOSPITAL EMPLOYEE LOT
WEST YARMOUTH – K9 Patrolman Liam Breen reportedly deployed young “Fredy” over a rear fence in order to apprehend the fleeing suspect. Details are still developing, but according to several police sources, Yarmouth police squad cars scrambled toward the Cape Cod Hospital employee lot off Bayview Street after an eloped psychiatric patient allegedly tried to pull a female nurse from her personal vehicle and steal it (at around 11:30 p.m. last evening).
capecoddaily.com
Second suspect arraigned in connection with fatal stabbing in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe announced that Charee Rainey, 40, of Boston was arraigned today in Falmouth District Court in connection with the murder of Douglas Rose, 41, of Falmouth on 9/22/22. On that date at approximately 6:25 pm Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a disturbance outside of 250 […] The post Second suspect arraigned in connection with fatal stabbing in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
