Everyone — bears, twinks, circuit gays, overeducated queers, families, tourists, and townies — gathers outside of Spiritus Pizza. Seated on benches, or plopped down on the tiny raised brick patio, or strewn across Commercial Street, the main drag of the town where Spiritus (and a majority of the other businesses and attractions) lays. Its sanguine painted front is hard to miss. That the brainchild of Paul Schneider and his business partner, birthed in 1971, would become such an essential space for community in Provincetown, the little gay and queer enclave that shines at the tip of Cade Cod, MA, feels at once surprising and inevitable. Family-run since its opening, with daughter Sophie Yingling now at the helm, it appears to represent the town’s ethos as a place for, as Yingling told me, “weirdos, misfits, and interesting people that all kind of came together and decided that they were going to do whatever it was that they’re good at.”

PROVINCETOWN, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO