Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Pet of the Week: Storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Storm is an 8-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Look at Storm’s beautiful smile! This lovely senior says that you should never ask a lady her age, but she is 8 and proud of that number! She would like to meet your whole family, especially if you have kids, because she has never lived with any.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Foodlink building art with "Canstruction"

Foodlink's "Canstruction" event is back for another year - the design-build competition helps feed thousands of hungry people and promotes a greater awareness of hunger issues in the community. The theme this year is "Fads Through The Ages." It starts with "Build Day" on Saturday, October 8th. Foodlink's Mark Dwyer...
ROCHESTER, NY
insideradio.com

Rochester’s WJZR Returns To Air As Non-Comm Under New Owner.

WXXI Public Broadcasting Council has signed a deal to acquire the currently-silent WJZR Rochester, NY (105.9) from North Coast Radio for $1.2 million. The former jazz station, known as “North Coast 105.9,” signed off in July when owner Lee Rust decided to retire. The company paid $20,000 when...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
ROCHESTER, NY
#Local Life#Crumpet#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#English
13 WHAM

Ginny Ryan signs off after 35 years at Channel 13

Henrietta, N.Y. — After 35 years at Channel 13, Ginny Ryan signed off for the last time at the end of Friday's 5 p.m. newscast. Colleagues gathered to send Ginny off in style. The celebration also included well-wishes from David Muir, Drew Barrymore and some of the other famous...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Block party to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month

Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration of Hispanic culture in Rochester. The City hosted a block party Wednesday as a part of Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food and more fun bringing people together to honor a community with deep ties to our local history. "We want to...
ROCHESTER, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup

Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
ALBANY, NY
WUHF

Rotary Sunshine Camp ready for Trail Mix 5K and 10K

The annual Sunshine Camp Trail Mix 5K and 10K is coming up Sunday, October 9th, a big part of the camp's Centennial celebration. Executive director Tracey Dreisbach joined Good Day Rochester with sign-up information. You can learn more here.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester woman adopted from China adopts pup from South Korea

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Few things turn a house into a home more than four paws, a wagging tail and an adorable face. “We've been thinking about getting a dog for a while and we're like, 'do we want to get a puppy? Do we want to rescue?' said Kim Richards. "And, you know, we saw this cute little face and we're like 'let's just, let's go for the rescue;' why not?”
ROCHESTER, NY

