‘$12 million speaks for itself’: Rochester reaches settlement with Daniel Prude estate
Prude, a 41-year-old Black man from Chicago, died after an encounter with Rochester police in March 2020.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Storm is an 8-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Look at Storm’s beautiful smile! This lovely senior says that you should never ask a lady her age, but she is 8 and proud of that number! She would like to meet your whole family, especially if you have kids, because she has never lived with any.
WUHF
Foodlink building art with "Canstruction"
Foodlink's "Canstruction" event is back for another year - the design-build competition helps feed thousands of hungry people and promotes a greater awareness of hunger issues in the community. The theme this year is "Fads Through The Ages." It starts with "Build Day" on Saturday, October 8th. Foodlink's Mark Dwyer...
insideradio.com
Rochester’s WJZR Returns To Air As Non-Comm Under New Owner.
WXXI Public Broadcasting Council has signed a deal to acquire the currently-silent WJZR Rochester, NY (105.9) from North Coast Radio for $1.2 million. The former jazz station, known as “North Coast 105.9,” signed off in July when owner Lee Rust decided to retire. The company paid $20,000 when...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
‘Happy Hour for the Homeless:’ Batman of San Jose co-hosts fundraising series
For every drink purchased, the bar or restaurant will donate one dollar to the House of Mercy or Recovery All Ways.
Yum! Where Is Crumbl Cookies Opening A Location In Central New York?
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. Is that changing soon?. The popular cookie chain had my heart when I...
13 WHAM
Ginny Ryan signs off after 35 years at Channel 13
Henrietta, N.Y. — After 35 years at Channel 13, Ginny Ryan signed off for the last time at the end of Friday's 5 p.m. newscast. Colleagues gathered to send Ginny off in style. The celebration also included well-wishes from David Muir, Drew Barrymore and some of the other famous...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
$1,000 A Week For Life winning ticket sold on Lyell Avenue in Rochester
According to NYL, the prize guarantees $1,000 per week for life.
13 WHAM
Block party to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration of Hispanic culture in Rochester. The City hosted a block party Wednesday as a part of Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food and more fun bringing people together to honor a community with deep ties to our local history. "We want to...
WHEC TV-10
City reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude estate, most money will go to Prude’s children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude. $4 million of the settlement will go to attorneys’ fees. The rest will go to Prude’s five children. Here is the full statement from Mayor Malik Evans:. After...
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Delta Air Lines to provide daily, nonstop service from Rochester to Boston
Delta Air Lines is currently the largest air service provider at the airport, according to airport officials.
WUHF
Rotary Sunshine Camp ready for Trail Mix 5K and 10K
The annual Sunshine Camp Trail Mix 5K and 10K is coming up Sunday, October 9th, a big part of the camp's Centennial celebration. Executive director Tracey Dreisbach joined Good Day Rochester with sign-up information. You can learn more here.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester woman adopted from China adopts pup from South Korea
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Few things turn a house into a home more than four paws, a wagging tail and an adorable face. “We've been thinking about getting a dog for a while and we're like, 'do we want to get a puppy? Do we want to rescue?' said Kim Richards. "And, you know, we saw this cute little face and we're like 'let's just, let's go for the rescue;' why not?”
Rochester-area Red Cross volunteer describes efforts in Florida following Hurricane Ian
News 8 is partnering with the Red Cross for a telethon Friday to benefit those impacted by Ian from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Another Rochester Police Accountability Board leader suspended
"To my knowledge the staff has continued to move forward with the goals and agenda of the PAB," Bascoe said.
