'Adrift' looks at an America at a crossroads
Author and professor Scott Galloway joins Morning Joe to discuss his new book 'Adrift: America in 100 Charts'.Oct. 7, 2022.
Obama Chief Speechwriter: 'The best moments' in Obama's speeches 'came from his moral imagination'
President Obama's Former Chief Speechwriter Cody Keenan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the experiences behind his new book 'Grace: President Obama and Ten Days in The Battle for America'Oct. 7, 2022.
Bus with about 50 migrants arrives at Harris' residence in D.C.
A bus with about 50 migrants on board arrived at Vice President Harris' residence in Washington, D.C. for the second time in a week. NBC's Gary Grumbach has details.Oct. 6, 2022.
Tom Ricks: The civil rights movement had the moral authority
Author Tom Ricks and historian Peniel Joseph join Morning Joe to discuss Ricks' new book 'Waging the Good War,' Joseph's new book 'The Third Reconstruction' and lessons to be learned from the civil rights movement.Oct. 7, 2022.
Joy Reid: Perhaps the crime to the GOP is not so much abortion, but not being a man
The Herschel Walker abortion allegations show that the GOP has contempt for women, not abortion, Joy Reid says. “Perhaps the crime isn't so much the abortion, but not being a man,” she adds.Oct. 7, 2022.
For a Herschel Walker win, Georgia's evangelicals are willing to sell their souls
The devil went down to Georgia this week, and he was surprised to find that white evangelicals had already beat him to soul stealing. This time, though, no amount of good fiddle playing is going to make the state’s evangelical voters let go of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, an anti-abortion rights candidate accused of paying for a former sexual partner’s abortion in 2009.
Michael Steele: GOP support for Walker busts the party's family values lie
Republicans are continuing to support Herschel Walker for a Georgia Senate seat in the wake of a bombshell report that Walker paid for a woman’s abortion in 2009. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 6, 2022.
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
'Let's Be Frank' is a daughter's tribute to her late father
Frank Biondi was the former CEO of HBO, Universal Studios, and Viacom, and his daughter Jane Biondi Munna joins Morning Joe to discuss her father's life in the new memoir 'Let's Be Frank,' which Frank Biondi started before his death in 2019.Oct. 7, 2022.
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'
The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Conservatives stuck in 'zero sum' mindset see equality as white punishment: Heather McGhee
Heather McGhee, author of "The Sum of Us: What racism costs everyone and how we can prosper together," talks with Alex Wagner about recent events in the news that show a pattern of thinking among conservatives that sees anything that addresses structural inequality as an attack on white people. Oct. 8, 2022.
Charlie Crist: DeSantis talks about freedom yet wants to attack women’s right to choose
Democratic Florida governor nominee Charlie Crist slams what he calls the inconsistency of his GOP opponent. He says of incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis, “He talks about freedom, yet wants to attack a woman’s right to choose.” Charlie Crist also joins Joy Reid on DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian and his seeking of federal aid for recovery after voting against similar aid for New York in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.Oct. 6, 2022.
Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance
Democratic Senate Candidate, Rep. Tim Ryan, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his race against Trump-backed Republican, author J.D. Vance, and explains how he’s remained competitive in a state like Ohio.Oct. 6, 2022.
Hoda Kotb: Having kids in your 50s is 'pretty spectacular'
Hoda Kotb, 58, has been a staple on morning television for more than a decade – coming into our homes before the sun is up with a sense of joy, curiosity, compassion, journalistic expertise – and that beaming smile that we have all come to know and love.
When smearing Harris, the GOP finds the truth isn’t good enough
I don’t generally laugh when Donald Trump tries to smear his political opponents, but a week ago, the former president referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as “North Korea Sympathizer Kamala Harris” — and that was unintentionally funny. It’s difficult to say for sure why he...
How a viral hoax about furries became fodder for the GOP's moral panic
At first it sounds like something out of The Onion: Republican politician decries “woke” schools for tolerating students who identify as cats. You chuckle as you scroll past it on your social media feed. Because nobody could actually believe such a wild story, right?. Except it’s true —...
