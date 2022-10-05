ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barack Obama
For a Herschel Walker win, Georgia's evangelicals are willing to sell their souls

The devil went down to Georgia this week, and he was surprised to find that white evangelicals had already beat him to soul stealing. This time, though, no amount of good fiddle playing is going to make the state’s evangelical voters let go of Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, an anti-abortion rights candidate accused of paying for a former sexual partner’s abortion in 2009.
Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes reporting from The New York Times that Justice Department investigators believe former President Donald Trump is still in possession of government documents and is now weighing next steps, which could potentially include additional subpoenas or warrants to search Trump’s other residences.Oct. 8, 2022.
Jan. 6 bombshell? New evidence coming as Oath Keepers leader caught mulling 'bloody civil war'

The highly anticipated and likely final January 6th committee hearing will feature “significant information" that has yet to be revealed. It comes as federal prosecutors pressed their sedition case against Oath Keepers leaders showing the jury damning evidence that Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was planning in advance telling allies in December 2021 they were mulling a "civil war.” Ari Melber is joined by veteran impeachment lawyer Barry Berke, who served as counsel during both Trump impeachment trials.Oct. 7, 2022.
Charlie Crist: DeSantis talks about freedom yet wants to attack women’s right to choose

Democratic Florida governor nominee Charlie Crist slams what he calls the inconsistency of his GOP opponent. He says of incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis, “He talks about freedom, yet wants to attack a woman’s right to choose.” Charlie Crist also joins Joy Reid on DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian and his seeking of federal aid for recovery after voting against similar aid for New York in the wake of Hurricane Sandy.Oct. 6, 2022.
Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

Democratic Senate Candidate, Rep. Tim Ryan, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his race against Trump-backed Republican, author J.D. Vance, and explains how he’s remained competitive in a state like Ohio.Oct. 6, 2022.
How a viral hoax about furries became fodder for the GOP's moral panic

At first it sounds like something out of The Onion: Republican politician decries “woke” schools for tolerating students who identify as cats. You chuckle as you scroll past it on your social media feed. Because nobody could actually believe such a wild story, right?. Except it’s true —...
