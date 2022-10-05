Read full article on original website
Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park. The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink. Is it really a festival without body glitter...
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place canceled, Menominee paper mill fire still smoldering
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Menominee County and the Office of Emergency Management say a shelter-in-place alert for the city of Marinette issued this afternoon has been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke more to the east, over the Bay of Green Bay. People should avoid that area of the Menominee River and shoreline due to potential soot fallout until the fire is completely extinguished.
Photos: First snow of the season in the Upper Peninsula
On Friday, October 7, 2022, parts of the region including Negaunee woke up to a light coating of wet snow on roofs, yards, and cars.
Crews battling paper mill fire in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
MENOMINEE, Mich. (AP) — County officials in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula declared a local emergency Friday afternoon as fire crews continued battling a fire at a paper mill that was producing a dense cloud of smoke. Menominee city police said Menominee County officials and emergency management officials had issued...
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
October mobile food pantries scheduled
MARQUETTE, MI— Feeding America West Michigan is bringing mobile food pantries to several areas of the Upper Peninsula this month. Residents dealing with food insecurity may pick up produce, baked goods, and dairy products at the drive-through events. Proof of income is not needed to get food, but participants will have to affirm they need it.
Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
Fire at Baraga County business under investigation
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A fire is under investigation in Baraga County on Friday after flames were reported at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant. State Police Troopers from Calumet were called at 1:30 Friday morning for a structure fire at 14258 US 41 Highway in Keweenaw Bay. The...
Houghton County Memorial Airport holds steady amid shortages
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County Memorial Airport (CMX) continues to bring in steady passenger numbers with regular business and travel. “This year we’re at around 24,000 boardings, so it’s the average,” said CMX Manager Dennis Hext. “Our loads haven’t suffered too badly from the pandemic.”
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
Preparing for the first U.P. snowfall of the season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first snowfall in the U.P. is forecasted to happen early Friday morning. Although this event will be just a light dusting of snow in mostly the higher terrain areas and areas away from the lakes, the first snow is a good indication of when you need to start preparing for the heavier winter weather.
Orbion Space Technology opens rocket factory in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory Tuesday evening. Founded in 2016, Orbion specializes in developing plasma propulsion systems for small satellites. The factory will use specialized space simulation vacuum chambers in order to test these thrusters for up to 14 hours before...
Accused armed robbers appear in Marquette District Court
MARQUETTE, MI— Two Ishpeming men have been arraigned on charges connected to an armed robbery in the city Monday night. Bailey Aho-Carello, 19, and Nolan Aho-Carello, 18, are both charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. They’re accused of stealing 14 ounces of marijuana wax from a residence on West Empire Street.
Armed robbery injures 2 people in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, MI— Two people were injured in an armed robbery in Ishpeming Monday night. City Police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the alley behind 427 W. Empire Street on a report of an assault with a weapon. They found a 20-year-old man with a cut in his forearm and an 18-year-old woman whose hand was stabbed. The man had also been pepper sprayed. They were taken to UPHS-Bell for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
