Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
After months of pleading, Marquette County Commission doubles funds for childcare
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – For around 6 months, a group of parents, community leaders, childcare advocates, and childcare providers have been attending the Marquette County Board of Commissioners meetings to ask for more funding towards childcare. The County Commissioners previously allotted $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, to childcare. They decided to double the amount to $200,000 at the October 4th meeting.
WLUC
Marquette Township Board votes against supporting Forestville connector road
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday night, the Marquette Township Board voted against supporting the proposed Forestville connector road. During the board’s regular meeting, property owners likely to be impacted by the proposed road voiced their disapproval of that plan and said the focus should be on safety at the intersection of Forestville Road and County Road 492/Wright Street.
radioresultsnetwork.com
UPDATE: Some Marinette Residents Urged To Shelter In Place
The Marinette County Emergency Management Department is urging people who live or work downwind from the big Resolute Forest Products fire in Menominee to stay indoors and shelter in place. The air quality is very low as a north wind brings plumes of smoke from the fire across the Menominee...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Shelter-in-place lifted for portion of Marinette, fire still ongoing
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 6:24 p.m. MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An update on the shelter-in-place order in Marinette has been provided by Marinette County’s Division of Emergency Management. Officials say that the shelter-in-place for portions of Marinette have now been lifted. Changing wind direction has directed the smoke...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wnmufm.org
October mobile food pantries scheduled
MARQUETTE, MI— Feeding America West Michigan is bringing mobile food pantries to several areas of the Upper Peninsula this month. Residents dealing with food insecurity may pick up produce, baked goods, and dairy products at the drive-through events. Proof of income is not needed to get food, but participants will have to affirm they need it.
WLUC
Camp Cannabis kicks off on a high note
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. marijuana dispensary is hosting a festival this weekend. The Fire Station Cannabis Company is hosting Camp Cannabis this weekend. Camp Cannabis is Upper Michigan’s largest-ever cannabis consumption event. The festival features a full lineup across multiple stages of over 40 entertainers, more than a dozen educational sessions, and over 60 vendors.
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits Camp Cannabis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Camp Cannabis preparations are well underway at Tourist Park. The Almond Hut is just one of many food vendors set up on festival grounds and will be offering a special Camp Cannabis coffee drink. Is it really a festival without body glitter...
wcmu.org
Northern Michigan airports to offer non-stop flights again
Regional airports in Pellston, Sault St. Marie and Alpena will begin offering non-stop flights again starting tomorrow. In August, SkyWest announced that Delta Airlines would no longer offer direct flights out of northern Michigan’s regional airports to places like Detroit and Minneapolis. Several state lawmakers urged the U.S. Department...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Orbion Space Technology opens rocket factory in Houghton
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s Orbion Space Technology opened its new rocket factory Tuesday evening. Founded in 2016, Orbion specializes in developing plasma propulsion systems for small satellites. The factory will use specialized space simulation vacuum chambers in order to test these thrusters for up to 14 hours before...
wnmufm.org
Accused armed robbers appear in Marquette District Court
MARQUETTE, MI— Two Ishpeming men have been arraigned on charges connected to an armed robbery in the city Monday night. Bailey Aho-Carello, 19, and Nolan Aho-Carello, 18, are both charged with armed robbery and two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. They’re accused of stealing 14 ounces of marijuana wax from a residence on West Empire Street.
UPMATTERS
Fire at Baraga County business under investigation
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A fire is under investigation in Baraga County on Friday after flames were reported at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant. State Police Troopers from Calumet were called at 1:30 Friday morning for a structure fire at 14258 US 41 Highway in Keweenaw Bay. The...
Photos: First snow of the season in the Upper Peninsula
On Friday, October 7, 2022, parts of the region including Negaunee woke up to a light coating of wet snow on roofs, yards, and cars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
And So It Begins: Michigan’s First Snow Due Thursday
Fall color season hasn't reached its peak yet, and here comes the first snow forecast. Welcome to Michigan!. The National Weather Service In Marquette Says Snow Will Come Thursday Night. The great little blast of warmth we've been enjoying this week is about to end, as the north winds will...
UPMATTERS
Preparing for the first U.P. snowfall of the season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first snowfall in the U.P. is forecasted to happen early Friday morning. Although this event will be just a light dusting of snow in mostly the higher terrain areas and areas away from the lakes, the first snow is a good indication of when you need to start preparing for the heavier winter weather.
WLUC
Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating several reports of theft from vehicles at the Gateway Laundromat. On Thursday, Sept. 29, police received a complaint of a subject spotted going through vehicles in the laundromat’s parking lot. Officers located a 40-year-old man at the scene who...
wnmufm.org
Armed robbery injures 2 people in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, MI— Two people were injured in an armed robbery in Ishpeming Monday night. City Police were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. to the alley behind 427 W. Empire Street on a report of an assault with a weapon. They found a 20-year-old man with a cut in his forearm and an 18-year-old woman whose hand was stabbed. The man had also been pepper sprayed. They were taken to UPHS-Bell for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0