Star scrum-half Laure Sansus crossed twice as France beat a stubborn South Africa 40-5 in the opening match of the women's Rugby World Cup in Auckland on Saturday. Sansus and fly-half Caroline Drouin excelled for the French, who raced 19-0 clear inside the first quarter at Eden Park but only made the game safe with three tries inside the final 15 minutes.
Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Sunday, 9 October Kick-off:05:45 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary, live text and report on the BBC Sport website and app. In her first Rugby World Cup column, Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap talks about life in New Zealand, Scotland being a must-win...
A Welsh council has voted in favour of a motion calling for the title Prince of Wales to be abolished. Elfed Wyn ap Elwyn tabled the motion at Gwynedd council describing the monarchy as "archaic oppressive tradition". It follows the decision by King Charles to name his son William as...
