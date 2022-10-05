ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Wine Advent Calendars Will Make for a Very Happy Holiday Season

By Justina Huddleston
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V5Y1d_0iN4mRfw00

When we were kids, nothing made us more excited for the holidays than the prospect of opening up our advent calendars each day to find a piece of candy or a small toy waiting for us within. They say the holidays are never as magical once you grow up, but we say: it doesn’t have to be that way.

These days, there are lots of advent calendars that adults can enjoy, too. Heck, there are even advent calendars for pets . But our favorite way to celebrate, the one that really gets us merry, rosy cheeks and all? Wine advent calendars.

Whether you’re shopping for a total wine snob, or for someone who’s into all things sweet, pink, and bubbly, there’s a wine advent calendar for your needs. Take a look at some of our favorite wine advent calendars for 2022 below, and get your best wine glasses ready to celebrate.

In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sqbll_0iN4mRfw00
Courtesy of In Good Taste.

This advent calendar is incredibly chic, from the actual choice of the 24 wines included, to their adorable mini bottles with gorgeous artwork. Each calendar comes with 24 mini bottles, from Californian wines to South African Pinotage and more.

In Good Taste Wine Advent Calendar $149.99 Buy now Sign Up

Lathwaites Home For The Holidays Wine Advent Calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMoXr_0iN4mRfw00
Courtesy of Lathwaite’s.

This wine advent calendar is shaped like a cozy English manor house covered in snow and decorated for Christmas. Inside, you’ll find 24 mini bottles of wine. It suits all tastes, from a 99-Point Super Tuscan to Port, and there’s even a half bottle of sparkling Prosecco to cheers to the holidays with on Christmas Eve. Order by November 21st at the latest for December 1 delivery.

Lathwaites Home For The Holidays Wine Advent Calendar $149.99 Buy now Sign Up

Wall Street Journal Cheers Around the World Wine Calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NJK36_0iN4mRfw00
Courtesy of WSJ Wines.

If you want to try wines from around the world — from California to Portugal, Chile to France — then this WSJ Wines advent calendar might be the one for you. The calendar features holiday artwork from artist Vincent Moustache that will make you smile every time you go to open up a door.

Wall Street Journal Cheers Around the World Wine Calendar $149.99 Buy now Sign Up

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rr5xF_0iN4mRfw00
Courtesy of Vinebox.

Vinebox’s wine advent calendar comes in a 12-night version for $129, or a 24-night version for $199. Each wine comes packaged in one of Vinebox’s signature, sleek tubes, and features a world-class variety of vino.

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar $129 Buy now Sign Up

Harry & David 12 Days of Bubbles Rose Advent Calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lebHL_0iN4mRfw00
Courtesy of Harry & David.

The holidays are all about celebration, and what’s more celebratory than sparkling wine? 12 days of sparkling rose wine, of course! This Harry & David advent calendar is perfect for those who prefer wines on the sweet and fizzy side.

Harry & David 12 Days of Bubbles Rose Advent Calendar $99.99 Buy now Sign Up

Maker Canned Wine Advent Calendar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r1GrI_0iN4mRfw00
Courtesy of Maker.

Believe it or not, premium canned wine really is a thing these days. This wine advent calendar from Maker stars 12 canned wines from small, award-winning vintners, the equivalent of about four bottles of wine total. It’s not available yet, but you can join the waiting list to get notified when it’s in stock for 2022.

Maker Canned Wine Advent Calendar $139 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MShJL_0iN4mRfw00

Watch: Peppermint Bark Is the Perfect Holiday Gift That You Can Make Right at Home

