'She wants to make her children proud': Michelle Heaton 'has signed up to star on Dancing On Ice' as she plans TV return after drink and drugs battle

 3 days ago

Michelle Heaton is reportedly taking on a new TV challenge.

The Liberty X star has signed up for the 2023 series of Dancing On Ice according to insiders, as part of her plan to relaunch her career following her battle with drink and drugs.

The singer, 43, is said to have impressed bosses at the ITV show and her signing will be confirmed in the coming days.

Back on screens: Michelle Heaton is reportedly taking on a new TV challenge, signing up for the 2023 series of Dancing On Ice as part of her plan to relaunch her career

Pals of the Michelle's told The Sun: 'Michelle really impressed the Dancing On Ice team and they were delighted to be able to offer her a place on this year's show.

'Michelle has been through a lot over the past few years and she has overcome a lot to make it this far.

The insider added that her motivation for taking part is her two children Faith, ten, and AJ, eight.

'She wants to push herself and make her children proud of her. She is raring to go and cannot wait to get out onto the ice.'

'She wants to make them proud': Friends of the Liberty X singer have revealed that her motivation for taking part is her two children Faith, ten, and AJ, eight
Milestone: Later on Wednesday, the star marked 525 days sober

Michelle is already working on another major reality show as it was revealed last week that she is currently filming for the fifth series of Celebrity SAS.

The hit Channel 4 show sees celebrities sign up for a condensed version of the hazardous training course utilized by the United Kingdom Special Forces.

Michelle will star alongside TOWIE star James Argent and former heath secretary Matt Hancock in the upcoming series.

Meanwhile on Dancing On Ice, which will air in January, Michelle will join Love Island favourite Ekin-Su Culculoglu, former footballer John Fashanu and actress Patsy Palmer, who have all been confirmed this week to be taking part.

Busy: Michelle is already working on another major reality show as it was revealed last week that she is currently filming for the fifth series of Celebrity SAS

Michelle previously explained she had been offered TV gigs in recent years, however due to drinking she was not 'in a fit state' to take part.

The singer said she was not in a healthy place 'both mentally and physically' but is now the happiest she has been for a while.

She is celebrating 17 months of sobriety after checking into The Priory in April last year in a bid to beat her alcohol addiction.

Speaking about her four weeks in rehabilitation, Michelle admitted: 'I was so scared that day but I knew I had nothing left. I was trapped in the four walls of my disease and I had nowhere to turn.'

Dancing On Ice 2023: Michelle will join Love Island favourite Ekin-Su Culculoglu, who was confirmed to be taking party in the ITV show this week

Michelle previously revealed she did not go for a day without alcohol for three years before she checked into rehab .

At the height of her ordeal, she was drinking two bottles of wine and a bottle of vodka a day, with things becoming so bad that she felt she 'wanted to die'.

She's since kicked her drinking habit after following the 12 Step Programme and regularly attends AA meetings.

While she admits she's always been a 'heavy drinker', the mum-of-two told how she thinks her spiral into alcoholism was possibly sparked by her menopause, stating an 'internal switch' happened at the time and she became 'dependent' on alcohol.

She underwent a hysterectomy in 2012 and a double mastectomy in 2015, to reduce her risk of cancer, which resulted in her experiencing an early menopause.

Wow! Football legend John Fashanu was the second celebrity confirmed to be taking to the ice while EastEnders icon Patsy Palmer was the first name revealed earlier this week
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

