Natchitoches Times
JOHN OSWALD COLSON
John Oswald Colson, 84, was called home Oct. 5, 2022, in Natchitoches. In his early years he traveled between Natchitoches, Chicago and Los Angeles, eventually marrying the love of his life, his late wife Janet Ravare Colson. Together, they made enormous strides in the promotion and preservation of the Creole culture.
Natchitoches Times
JANICE ‘JAN’ MAXINE MCQUILLIN DUHON
Janice “Jan” Maxine McQuillin Duhon of Natchitoches took her first breath in heaven Oct. 3, 2022, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 72. Jan was born in Monroe to Nena and Arvel McQuillin Jan. 14, 1950. She grew up near Calvin and graduated from Calvin High School, where she became a talented musician and singer and acquired lifelong friends.
Natchitoches Times
NSU releases DEI Strategic Plan
NATCHITOCHES – Northwestern State University’s Office of Inclusion and Diversity has developed a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Strategic Plan. The plan provides a comprehensive outline of the university’s commitment to increase diversity among students faculty, staff, and administration. In addition, the plan will integrate diversity and inclusion throughout the academic curriculum, ensure that diversity and inclusion are reflected in policies, procedures, budgeting, and university operations and lastly foster a more inclusive campus environment.
Natchitoches Times
Just Talkin’ Lagniappe for Oct. 1, 2022
——- JT is afraid to check out his trusty weather app because he doesn’t want to know if hot weather is coming back one more time. He’s just enjoying the crisp mornings and cool evening. But this is Louisiana after all…weather changes turn on a dime here…so...
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
KSLA
BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
Lake Charles American Press
Ford firing on all cylinders, Runs for five TDs, 380 yards
Xavier Ford ran rampant in the second quarter to give Leesville control of its District 3-4A opener, a 41-18 win over Washington-Marion Thursday night at Robert Lavergne Memorial Stadium. Ford, Southwest Louisiana’s leading rusher, ran wild in the quarter on his way to a five-touchdown, 380-yard night on 32 carries,...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Police respond to fentanyl rumor
The Natchitoches Police Department would like to warn social media users (Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat etc.) about several fake posts that have been circulating on their platforms. If you see any questionable posts please verify the validity of the content. These posts are false and can lead to unnecessary fear and anxiety in our community.
westcentralsbest.com
Leesville Attorney Sentenced in Enticement of Minor Case
Leesville, La - A Leesville attorney who pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in prison. Judge James D. Cain Jr. also sentenced Michael Allen Smith Jr., 33, to 20 years of supervised release to follow his prison sentence. Smith pleaded guilty on Feb. 17.
theleesvilleleader.com
Mayor’s Corner: Spare the rod, spoil the child
I have noticed that while in public, children push their parents right to the edge. My mom and dad didn’t have to yell or threaten us in public, they just gave you that look. We understood very well what was fixing to happen, if whatever we were doing didn’t cease immediately. There were no negotiations, no give me a minute and definitely no time outs.
L'Observateur
Former Medical Assistant at Desoto Regional Health System Pleads Guilty in Federal Court
KTBS
Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge
Six Louisiana Young People Arrested With Over 100 Stolen Guns
Six people ranging in age from 15-20 have been arrested in Many Louisiana for possession of over 100 stolen guns. 137 guns were recovered after they were stolen from 3 different gun safes in a home in Sabine Parish. Loads of ammunition and magazines were also stolen from these safes.
KTBS
Many man who sold meth, Shreveport felon with gun sentenced to prison
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man who sold meth in Sabine Parish and a convicted felon caught with a firearm were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their separate offenses. Damien Medlock, 36, of Many, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was indicted in June 2021 and pleaded guilty in May.
KTBS
6 arrested in theft of over 100 guns from Sabine Parish home
MANY, La. -- Six people have been arrested so far -- including three juveniles -- in the theft of over 100 firearms from a Sabine Parish home last month, Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said Tuesday. And investigators are not finished looking into the crime. They say more arrests are anticipated. Meanwhile,...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman
Natchitoches Times
NPSO arrests for Sept. 19-25, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill. ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Quenton Nash, 30 (bm), contempt of...
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Residents Sentenced for Drug Charges
On September 27, 2022, Elena Elizabeth Rivers, 30 and Tryton Alonzo Thomas, 33, both of Many were sentenced for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Thomas was sentenced to 21 years, 10 months in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release. Rivers was sentenced to 10...
westcentralsbest.com
Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office Makes Large Drug Bust
Sabine Parish, La - Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports the arrest of SASHA L GASAWAY (age-32) of Many late Saturday night, October 1, 2022. The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Tactical Narcotics Team had been investigating Gasaway's illegal narcotic activity. T.N.T. Agents were able to obtain a search warrant for Gasaway's apartment at...
