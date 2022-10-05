Stephanie Beatriz Bischoff Alvizuri is known for her roles in Encanto, In the Heights , and Brooklyn Nine-Nine , as well as being the Twin Flames podcast host. A series that “examines how far people are willing to go for love which doesn’t exclude cult-like behavior.”

Born in Argentina to a Colombian father and a Bolivian mother, Stephanie arrived in the United States at the age of two. Growing up in Webster, Texas, she became interested in acting after taking speech and debate as an elective. After graduating in 2002 from all-women Stephens College in Missouri, she moved to New York City to pursue acting.

In 2022 she lends her voice to Lady Kima in The Legend of Vox Machina , an American adult animated fantasy streaming television series produced by Critical Role Productions, Titmouse, Inc., and Amazon Studios, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on January 28, 2022.

Stephanie Beatriz also secured a leading role in the upcoming series Twisted Metal . The action comedy television series is based on the video game franchise of the same name published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is set to premiere on Peacock and features Stephanie in the role of Quiet. The show tells the story of a driver taking a job to deliver a package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland that marauders are chasing.

In April she received an Outfest awards to honor and celebrate her LGBTQA+ allyship and contribution to the arts. Beatriz got the 2022 Fusion Achievement Award, which is handed to artists who’ve made a contribution to LGBTQ+ stories, arts and media visibility. Beatriz adds her name to a list of talented recipients, including Michaela Coel, Nisha Ganatra, Angela Robinson, Rose Troche , and more.