ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Francisca Lachapel

By HOLA! USA
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8u6v_0iN4iXpS00

Francisca Lachapel has achieved every goal she has put her mind to! Born May 5 of 1989, this Dominican American star is always reaching new heights with her successful career in the entertainment industry, after emigrating to the United States in 2010 and winning the hearts of the Latin audience with her charisma and talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DYij5_0iN4iXpS00 GettyImages

The fan-favorite TV personality has found her way as an actress, TV host and beauty pageant titeholder. After being crowned ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ in 2015, becoming the first Dominican to win the coveted title and stepping into the scene as a current co-host of the popular show ‘Despierta América’ on Univision.

Francisca has shown how comfortable she is in front of the camera, making special appearances on ‘El Gordo y la Flaca,’ ‘Sabado Gigante,’ ‘Sabadazo’ and ‘Sal y Pimienta,’ ‘Tu Cara me Suena.’ And on the small screen, participating in Televisa’s telenovela ‘Despertar Contigo,’ and Eurovision’s Song Contest 2018 with co-host Vanessa Claudio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iOC33_0iN4iXpS00 GettyImages

The inspiring story of this talented Latina continues, as she revealed exclusively to HOLA! USA that she still has many goals she would like to achieve. Including starring in potential TV series and films, completing her university studies, and even expanding her family with a second baby.

Francisca recently had a fairytale wedding in Dominican Republic with well-known entrepreneur Francisco Zamponga, documenting every important detail on her social media platforms and keeping fans updated about her personal life.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Eva Mendes Gushes Over Hunky Husband Ryan Gosling’s New Gucci Campaign: ‘Yes Please’

Eva Mendes took to Instagram on Oct. 5 to show love to Ryan Gosling. She captioned a series of photos from his new Gucci campaign with a simple: “Ummm……YES PLEASE,” proving that even after 11 years together, and two kids, she’s still not immune to the Barbie star’s charms. In the first photo Ryan is sitting on the tailgate of a pick-up truck overflowing with monogrammed Gucci luggage. Wearing a mustard colored Gucci suit with a white button up shirt and a skinny tie, the 41-year-old award winner stares pensively into the distance, a half-eaten hamburger in his hand. In the second photo Ryan lounges in the sand, casually supporting himself against a pile of Gucci bags, while he reads a magazine. In the final photo of the series he rocks a tan double breasted Gucci suit and pushes a bell-hop cart loaded with, you guessed it, more Gucci luggage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Francisca Lachapel
HOLAUSA

Lele Pons

Lele Pons, full name, Eleonora Pons Maronese, was born June 25, 1996, to her mother Anna, who graduated from medical school, and her father Luis, an architect. She was born in Venezuela and moved to the U.S when she was five years old and has since taken...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Univision#Wedding#Dominican Republic#Beauty Pageant#Dominican American
NME

TSHA – ‘Capricorn Sun’ review: euphoric debut certifies producer’s scene-leading ascension

Since 2020, TSHA has become one of the most talked-about break-out names in electronic music. With two strong EPs (‘Flowers’ and ‘OnlyL’) in the bag, as well as a pumping compilation for Fabric, the London-based artist, producer and DJ’s emotional blend of patiently-euphoric synth build-ups and hook-filled pop stylings have connected far and wide, elevating her far beyond underground favourite status.
MUSIC
HOLAUSA

Erika De La Vega

Erika De La Vega is known in the entertainment industry as a talented presenter, announcer, comedian, producer, and actress. The Venezuelan beauty with a charismatic personality and irreverent humor began her career in radio, where she spent 18 years on significant radio platforms. Thanks to her highly recognized...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Julie Sariñana

Julie Sariñana is without a doubt one of the original fashion influencers, known all over social media for her beauty tips and effortless and elegant style, setting new trends and sharing with all her fans and followers as ‘Sincerely Jules.’ The successful Mexican-American, who was born in Mexico...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

Desi Perkins

Desi Perkins is without a doubt one of the most hard working entrepreneurs, becoming an inspiration for her 8 million followers combined on social media, as she continues building her beauty and fashion empire. This proud Latina has found success as a content creator and makeup artist, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Gabrielle Union Shines in a Dress From One of NYC’s Artiest Young Designers

Before launching her fashion label Puppets and Puppets in 2018, designer Carly Mark had already established herself as a noted visual artist. At first, her designs seemed like an extension of that career, offering up items that split the difference between fashion and conceptual art. But steadily and surely, over the past few years, Puppets and Puppets has emerged as one of the most exciting young brands to watch on the New York Fashion Week calendar. On cue, the label’s appeal to the celebrity set has grown, too—take Gabrielle Union’s word for it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Doris Anahi Muñoz

Doris Anahi Muñoz, star of the Disney Original Documentary, Mija , has had a life-changing year. The first-generation Mexican-American artist grew up in San Bernardino, California, and had a love of music at a young age. She was determined to get into the music industry, and after an...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
WWD

Chlöe Bailey Is Face of B.Dy by Garage

Garage, a part of Groupe Dynamite Inc., a Montreal-based retailer, has tapped Chlöe Bailey, the 24-year-old Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and actress, as the face of the collection, B.Dy by Garage. The collection includes a variety of seamless knit tops and bodysuits, ranging in size from extra small to large and retailing from $24.95 to $39.95. More from WWDThe Avril Lavigne by Killstar CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionLooks From Fame's July Show “I am so excited to be the face of this collection and campaign that is focused on empowering women and making sure they feel sexy and own it in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

Gladys Tamez

Gladys Tamez is a designer, known for her very specific line of work. She makes hats and has shared that she got in the business after she realized that the market wasn’t up to par with her sense of style, forming her own brand, Gladys Tamez Millinery....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy