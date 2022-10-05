Francisca Lachapel has achieved every goal she has put her mind to! Born May 5 of 1989, this Dominican American star is always reaching new heights with her successful career in the entertainment industry, after emigrating to the United States in 2010 and winning the hearts of the Latin audience with her charisma and talent.

GettyImages

The fan-favorite TV personality has found her way as an actress, TV host and beauty pageant titeholder. After being crowned ‘Nuestra Belleza Latina’ in 2015, becoming the first Dominican to win the coveted title and stepping into the scene as a current co-host of the popular show ‘Despierta América’ on Univision.

Francisca has shown how comfortable she is in front of the camera, making special appearances on ‘El Gordo y la Flaca,’ ‘Sabado Gigante,’ ‘Sabadazo’ and ‘Sal y Pimienta,’ ‘Tu Cara me Suena.’ And on the small screen, participating in Televisa’s telenovela ‘Despertar Contigo,’ and Eurovision’s Song Contest 2018 with co-host Vanessa Claudio.

GettyImages

The inspiring story of this talented Latina continues, as she revealed exclusively to HOLA! USA that she still has many goals she would like to achieve. Including starring in potential TV series and films, completing her university studies, and even expanding her family with a second baby.

Francisca recently had a fairytale wedding in Dominican Republic with well-known entrepreneur Francisco Zamponga, documenting every important detail on her social media platforms and keeping fans updated about her personal life.