Sandra Echeverria

 3 days ago

Sandra Echeverria is an artist of multiple talents. Not only is she one of the prime actresses from Mexico; she’s also a singer and composer, and someone who’s brave enough to face daunting challenges and tasks.

Echeverria was born in Mexico City, and has worked on dozens of telenovelas, TV shows and films. She’s starred in Mexican and in American productions, including “Subete a mi moto,” “Free Style,” alongside Corbin Bleu, and the FX series “The Bridge.”

This past year, Echeverria took on one of the biggest challenges of her acting career, embodying the role of Maria Felix, one of Mexico’s most revered actresses and icons. “I have to say that this is the biggest challenge I’ve faced as an actress. Getting involved with such a popular character, someone that’s presented so clearly in our minds, with that characteristic voice, her eyebrows and her mannerisms,” she said in an interview with HOLA! USA . “There was a human being there, someone who broke down, who was very lonely, who experienced a lot of death in her life. The point of this bioseries was to get to know all of these parts that we didn’t know about her,” she said.

When faced with the criticism that she’ll inevitably face from die hard fans of Felix, she said that while it’s tough to deal with, she gave it all she had. “I leave it in God’s hands,” she said.

“The only thing I want to say is that I gave it all I had, got very prepared, and the team that was with me gave it their all as well, all so the show would come out amazingly.”
Echeverria performing at the Auditorio Nacional.

This year has also been pivotal for Echeverria’s musical career. In September, her new record is coming out, a regional Mexican album that she’s been working on over the past two years. “I am a composer from many years ago, even though I haven’t discussed it publicly. I love to compose and I’ve been lucky to make songs to Maite Perroni, Miguel Carreras, songs for movie soundtracks, and more,” said Echeverria in an interview with Heraldo de Mexico. “I am happy singing, and I’ve had a passion for music since I was 9 years old. I want to share my passion. It doesn’t matter if I perform for two people,” she said.

