Need a Halloween costume? Here’s the trendiest, goofiest, and downright scariest getups for you, your kids, and your pets.

By Blaine Callahan, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

Halloween is just a few weeks away. While you’re planning out parties, trick-or-treating trails or decorations for your front lawn, you won’t want to forget your costume.

There’s no shortage of choices depending on you or your child’s preferences. Want something retro? Michael Myers or Scream are great choices. Looking for something goofy? Why not check out an inflatable t-rex or alien abduction costume? Need something for your pets? Turn them into a Minion from Despicable Me or Winifred from Disney’s Hocus Pocus.

We’ve scoured the Internet for the trendiest, funniest, or downright scariest costumes to check out for Halloween.

Top Halloween costumes to get your kids

Trendy Halloween costumes for adults

  • Inflatable T-Rex : You probably know about this costume already. Get goofy with it and live out your bizarre, T-Rex fueled fantasies with this hilarious costume.
  • Buddy the Elf : Who says it’s too early for Christmas? Dress up as Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf, then break it back out for the Christmas party. It’s a 2-for-1!
  • Michael Myers : Halloween Ends is coming to theaters this season. Celebrate with the perfect ensemble: the classic Michael Myers mask , jumpsuit , and (plastic) knife .
  • Inflatable Alien : Yup, there’s an alien abduction costume for adults, too.
  • Pennywise from It : This costume’s especially creepy. Make sure to wear this one away from kids!
  • Jon Snow Knights Watch : Looking to flex a bit? This Jon Snow costume’s a bit pricey, but looks incredible. Capitalize on the new Game of Thrones popularity and show up in style.
  • Stranger Things Vecna Mask : Are you a fan of Stranger Things? Pick up this Vecna mask and freak out your pals.
  • Scream : Simple, straightforward, and affordable. Scream is a classic choice for a no-frills Halloween costume.

Best Halloween costumes to dress your pets in

