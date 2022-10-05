Need a Halloween costume? Here’s the trendiest, goofiest, and downright scariest getups for you, your kids, and your pets.
Halloween is just a few weeks away. While you’re planning out parties, trick-or-treating trails or decorations for your front lawn, you won’t want to forget your costume.
There’s no shortage of choices depending on you or your child’s preferences. Want something retro? Michael Myers or Scream are great choices. Looking for something goofy? Why not check out an inflatable t-rex or alien abduction costume? Need something for your pets? Turn them into a Minion from Despicable Me or Winifred from Disney’s Hocus Pocus.
We’ve scoured the Internet for the trendiest, funniest, or downright scariest costumes to check out for Halloween.
Top Halloween costumes to get your kids
- Minecraft Creeper : Minecraft is consistently popular with kids, and the Creeper costume is as recognizable as it gets.
- Paw Patrol : Another popular, trendy choice, you can’t go wrong with a Paw Patrol costume. Choose from Chase the police officer , Marshall the firefighter , or Skye the helicopter pilot .
- Mario and Luigi : Nintendo’s upcoming movie about the titular Italian Plumber means he and his brother will be top choices for Halloween this year.
- Inflatable Alien : Looking for something silly? This inflatable costume makes it look like the wearer is being carried off by an alien.
- Bluey : If you’ve got a toddler who loves Bluey, pick this costume up for Halloween.
- Light Up Witch : Talk about fancy. This witch ensemble lights up across the dress, creating a stunning costume.
- Inflatable T-Rex : You’ve probably seen this costume online in a video or two. It’s a perfect choice for the goofball in your family.
- National Geographic Backyard Safari Set : Is your child a fan of the outdoors and exploration? This costume comes with an awesome vest and hat, a pair of binoculars, a magnifying glass, field guide, compass and plenty more.
- Superhero costumes : You can’t go wrong with a superhero costume. There’s plenty to choose from, such as Black Panther , Superman , Wonder Woman , Flash , Batman , Spiderman , and more.
- Demogorgon from Stranger Things : This costume is all sorts of spooky. If your child is a Stranger Things fan, this full-body getup is a great choice.
Trendy Halloween costumes for adults
- Inflatable T-Rex : You probably know about this costume already. Get goofy with it and live out your bizarre, T-Rex fueled fantasies with this hilarious costume.
- Buddy the Elf : Who says it’s too early for Christmas? Dress up as Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf, then break it back out for the Christmas party. It’s a 2-for-1!
- Michael Myers : Halloween Ends is coming to theaters this season. Celebrate with the perfect ensemble: the classic Michael Myers mask , jumpsuit , and (plastic) knife .
- Inflatable Alien : Yup, there’s an alien abduction costume for adults, too.
- Pennywise from It : This costume’s especially creepy. Make sure to wear this one away from kids!
- Jon Snow Knights Watch : Looking to flex a bit? This Jon Snow costume’s a bit pricey, but looks incredible. Capitalize on the new Game of Thrones popularity and show up in style.
- Stranger Things Vecna Mask : Are you a fan of Stranger Things? Pick up this Vecna mask and freak out your pals.
- Scream : Simple, straightforward, and affordable. Scream is a classic choice for a no-frills Halloween costume.
Best Halloween costumes to dress your pets in
- Despicable Me Minions : Are you really surprised there’s a costume for this?
- Lion’s Mane : Dress up your pooch with this simple lion’s mane costume, complete with an adjustable drawstring cord to fit all sizes. Snag one for your cat, too .
- Full-Body Octopus : Turn your dog into a deep-sea creature with this full-body ensemble lined with velvet and polar fleece for a comfy, skin-friendly fit.
- Winifred from Hocus Pocus : Yup, it’s real. With Hocus Pocus 2 trending across social media, why leave your dog out of the Halloween fun?
- Cowboy Rider : This one’s a classic. Have your dog run around with a cowboy on their back.
- Bat Wings : If you’re hoping to dress your cat up, keep it simple with a pair of bat wings. There’s butterfly wings, too, if you want something more colorful.
- Stegosaurus Dinosaur : A fit for both cats and dogs, this costume is as easy pick. The hat is separate from the body, too, making it a good choice if you’ve got a pet who isn’t a fan of headwear.
- Bread Neck Piece : Always wanted a pure bread? Pick up this simple costume for your cat for just $8!
- Hotdog : Something about turning your pet into a silly food item just hits different. Hotdogs not your fancy? There’s a taco costume instead.
