Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November

By Jennifer Shutt
Missouri Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ilRBm_0iN4hsCo00

Voters lined up outside the Boone County Government Center to cast absentee ballots in November 2020 (Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent).

WASHINGTON — Women running in governors’ races throughout the country are potentially set to break records if elected this November.

In total there are 25 women governor candidates nominated by the two major political parties this election cycle, sharply up from 16 in 2018.

Democrats hold 16 of those nominations, with nine GOP women candidates seeking the role of governor, according to a press briefing Tuesday by the Center for American Women and Politics.

The current record of nine female governors serving at the same time, first set back in 2004, could be broken if voters elect enough of those women to governors’ seats.

That, however, might be the extent of the record-breaking this year.

The number of female candidates running for Congress has dipped slightly compared to the record high levels reached in 2020 and the last midterm elections in 2018.

“For the past two cycles, much of the attention to women candidates (was) centered around the record number of women running for and winning office,” said CAWP Scholar and Director of Research Kelly Dittmar.

“In a year where we’re seeing fewer records broken across levels and across parties—with I would say the notable exception of gubernatorial contests and the specific records for women of different racial and ethnic groups—we do see a tendency to do one of two things,” she added.

The first development, Dittmar said, is that there is less attention being paid to women running, a decision that “really ignores the important ways in which gender is still shaping women’s decisions to, and experiences while running.”

The second would be a conclusion that women are backsliding from reaching equal representation in electoral politics just judging from the numbers in one campaign cycle. That’s not clear, she said.

“There’s no doubt that we should be attentive to these trends as signs of caution and dig deeper into why we aren’t seeing a continued upward progress in the numbers of women candidates and nominees across all groups,” Dittmar said. “But we should also remember that this is a single cycle, and one coming after two record-breaking years.”

First female governors

CAWP Director Debbie Walsh said during the briefing for reporters that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who became the state’s first female governor after Andrew Cuomo resigned amid several sexual harassment allegations; Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat; and Arkansas GOP candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders are all expected to be elected as their states’ first female governors.

Healey and Oregon gubernatorial nominee and former state House Speaker Tina Kotek, also a Democrat, would become the first openly lesbian governors, if elected.

And Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams would be the first woman governor of the state and the first Black woman governor in the United States, if elected, Walsh said.

Arkansas, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oklahoma and Rhode Island could possibly become the first states in history to have women serving as both governor and lieutenant governor, if elected, breaking even more records.

Dittmar and Wash both said despite the possible uptick in women governors, there continue to be barriers to women running for elected office and stereotypes about whether women should hold executive positions, such as governor.

Ad shows a candidate in labor

The two noted that there have also been significant changes in how women campaigning for office talk about their personal lives, especially motherhood, as candidates.

Referencing an ad from Louisiana Democratic U.S. House candidate Katie Darling, in which she shows images of herself in labor and then nursing her son in her hospital room, both experts said it marked a major shift from past election ads.

Dittmar said that this ad as well as two during the 2018 cycle that showed women nursing their newborns and one that showed a woman’s ultrasound moved women toward “really using their motherhood and their identity and their childbirth as saying ‘I understand most innately and am most committed to these issues in the future because of my children.’”

“And obviously, I wouldn’t discount the role here as we talk about Dobbs and having an image like this, in this case for a Democratic candidate,” Dittmar said, referencing the U.S. Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, in which the conservative justices overturned the constitutional right to abortion.

Walsh said the Darling ad marked a departure from even just a decade ago. She noted that when former Massachusetts acting Gov. Jane Swift gave birth to twins while in office, people said she was unfit to continue in the role.

“If you think about the change over time, where a woman would not even talk about the fact she had young children in a campaign because voters would say ‘Well, who is going to take care of your kids if you’re elected?’ to a point where you have a newborn literally while the campaign is going on in your ad and that is now an asset,” Walsh said.

“It is just kind of mind-boggling to think about how that has changed even in the last really 10 years,” she added.

Women deterred from running

But obstacles to fundraising, threats of violence, different expectations about enacting policy or fixing problems and negative stereotypes about women continue to affect when and how many women seek elected office, they said.

“Those are still barriers that we need to break through,” Walsh said. “And hopefully this year with the crop of gubernatorial candidates we have, we might—might—see that record broken.”

The post Women could claim the most governors’ seats in U.S. history in November appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Kansas and Missouri women politicians celebrate history ahead of tough election

Sipping “pink pussyhat punch” and “empowerment” cocktails, women leaders from Kansas and Missouri gathered Thursday in downtown Kansas City vowing to “smash the patriarchy” by encouraging more women to run for office. Hundreds of politicians and activists turned out for the 50th anniversary of the Greater Kansas City Women’s Political Caucus, where a parade of candidates […] The post Kansas and Missouri women politicians celebrate history ahead of tough election appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case

Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot

Election Day is just over a month away and a lot has changed for voters since the last time they cast a ballot. A new elections law went into effect after the August primary election and, as local election authorities, we have an obligation to educate voters about what to expect when they vote this […] The post Missouri election law has changed. Here’s what voters need to know to cast a ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
What white people get wrong about Black dads

When my dad, Lawrence, had cataract surgery in 1994, my sister and I took the day off work. The white supervisor at the bank where I toiled frowned at my request for time off. It was a routine surgery for older people and not worthy of my level of concern, she explained. I pushed back […] The post What white people get wrong about Black dads appeared first on Missouri Independent.
‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency

Eighty open cases of child abuse and neglect sat on Matt Cordova’s desk in 2017 during the height of the “hole I found myself buried in,” he remembers. Twenty open cases would have been a lot to handle; 80 was impossible. An investigator at Missouri’s child welfare department for two years, Cordova was tasked with […] The post ‘This job is impossible’: High turnover, low morale plague Missouri child welfare agency appeared first on Missouri Independent.
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaign

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Texas this weekend to help support the campaign of the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke. Harris is set to appear at a Texas Democratic Party fundraiser being held in Austin on Saturday to help bolster support for the Democrats in Texas just over five weeks before the November election. The Vice President is the keynote speaker at the October 8 reception.
Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close

Missouri lawmakers wrapped up their special session Tuesday when the state Senate overwhelmingly approved a $40 million package of incentives targeting rural economic projects. The bill, passed 26-3, creates tax credits for fuel retailers to sell gas and diesel with higher blends of biofuels and to establish urban farms. It extends the life of incentives […] The post Missouri lawmakers pass rural incentives bill as special session draws to a close appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Independent

Hoping to bring awareness to the need to combat hunger, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson officially declared September “Hunger Action Month” — lighting the state Capitol and governor’s mansion in orange to encourage involvement in efforts to end hunger in local communities. “When people think of hunger and food insecurity, they may often think of people […] The post Missouri governor’s symbolic action on hunger lights up Democrats appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CBS DFW

Court declares DACA illegal, leaves policy intact for current enrollees

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy violates U.S. immigration law, dealing a blow to an Obama-era program that provides deportation protection and work permits to nearly 600,000 immigrant "Dreamers" who lack legal status.A three-judge panel for the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals concluded the Obama administration did not have the legal authority to create DACA in 2012, affirming a July 2021 ruling from a federal judge in Texas who barred the Biden administration from enrolling new immigrants in the decade-old program.Despite its conclusion, the appeals court did not order the Biden...
Judge dismisses lawsuit that sought to block Missouri marijuana legalization from ballot

A Cole County Circuit Court Judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit that sought to block an initiative petition to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on the November ballot. A day after a three-hour hearing, Cole County Judge Cotton Walker determined Joy Sweeney, an anti-drug legalization activist who filed the lawsuit, lacked standing to sue because she […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit that sought to block Missouri marijuana legalization from ballot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri Supreme Court upholds law stripping state workers of merit system protections

Most Missouri state employees are “at-will” workers not entitled to seniority protections or grievance rights when they are fired, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. In an opinion that overturned a Cole County Circuit Court decision, the high court declared that a 2018 law repealing the merit system for most state workers is constitutional. Three […] The post Missouri Supreme Court upholds law stripping state workers of merit system protections appeared first on Missouri Independent.
