Read full article on original website
Related
2 dead, another person hurt in Conway shootings, man in custody
CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening that left two dead and one wounded. 32-year-old suspect Princemichael Ajetunmobi has been taken into custody in connection to the shootings. Conway police initially received a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in […]
Woman in custody after armed barricade incident in North Little Rock, police say
North Little Rock police said a woman is in custody Friday after a barricade incident the day before.
KATV
'Busted': Little Rock man behind bars after stealing police car Friday night, police say
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Little Rock man, who police were attempting to book into the Pulaski County Regional Jail, decided to get behind the wheel of a police cruiser and take off in it Friday night. According to authorities, Kenneth Eaton stole the patrol unit when an LRPD...
Police: W. 13th Street open after suspect taken into custody
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Police have said that streets in the 1700 block of W. 13th have reopened after the armed subject surrendered themselves into police custody. The North Little Rock Police Department dispatched officers to the 1700 block of W. 13 Street in reference to a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
Shooting at a Bryant residence leaves one injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Police Department announced Thursday that officers responded to a residence for a shooting. Officers arrived at Bridgeport Lane around 10 a.m. to find a victim already shot. 28-year-old Jarvis Milton was playing basketball with his friend when a black sports car stopped in...
KATV
Barricade incident in North Little Rock ends in peaceful surrender; arrest
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After several hours of negotiations, the North Little Rock Police Department announced that the woman who barricaded herself in a house surrendered peacefully Friday morning. On Thursday at around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of W. 13th Street regarding a disturbance with...
Family seeks answers after deadly North Little Rock apartment fire
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A family has been in mourning, after the loss of their loved one who was killed in a fire at the Shorter College Garden Apartments in North Little Rock. They expressed that they want answers from owners and city leaders on why this tragedy...
Police responded to crash involving 2 school busses in southwest Little Rock
Police are responding to reports of a crash involving two school buses Tuesday afternoon in southwest Little Rock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hot Springs police investigating homicide that left one dead, two injured
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Officers with the Hot Springs Police Department responded to a shooting on the evening of Wednesday, October 5, on School Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he later...
I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the work will begin Monday, October 10 with double-lane closures that will be limited between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Daytime closures (8 […]
Hot Springs community mourns teen that died in School Street shooting
Members of the Hot Springs community are mourning a loss after a shooting Wednesday night left one teen dead and two others injured.
magnoliareporter.com
Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff
A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
I-30 traffic backed up from Alcoa Road to I-430 interchange
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Traffic is backed up in Saline County on Wednesday due to an overturned truck. The traffic is backed up from Alcoa Road to the I-430 interchange. If you are traveling this way try to avoid it to the best of your ability.
Bryant man shot in leg Thursday morning
Bryant police are investigating after a man playing basketball in his driveway was shot at his home on Bridgeport Lane.
KATV
'Step in the right direction:' Arkansas attorney reacts to Crawford Co deputies fired
Little Rock (KATV) — A video that went viral more than a month ago showed three police officers in Crawford County beating up a man during an arrest. On Thursday KATV learned that two Crawford County deputies have been fired. David Powell represents Randal Worcester believes the two deputies...
Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say
BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.
salineriverchronicle.com
Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide
BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
North Little Rock apartment fire leaves multiple dead, authorities say
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police and fire officials have confirmed that multiple people are dead following an overnight fire at Shorter Garden Apartments. According to reports, the incident happened around 2:22 a.m. on Tuesday, with authorities responding to a call of a structure fire. Fire...
WOWK
2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store in August have been fired, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Thursday. Damante told Fort Smith television station KHBS that deputies Levi White and Zachary King had been...
Comments / 0