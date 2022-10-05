ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

2 dead, another person hurt in Conway shootings, man in custody

CONWAY, Ark. – Police in Conway are investigating three separate but related shootings Friday evening that left two dead and one wounded. 32-year-old suspect Princemichael Ajetunmobi has been taken into custody in connection to the shootings. Conway police initially received a call reporting a shooting near the intersection of Highway 64 and Salem Road in […]
CONWAY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Little Rock, AR
Accidents
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Conway, AR
Accidents
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Conway, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
State
Arkansas State
KATV

Shooting at a Bryant residence leaves one injured

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Police Department announced Thursday that officers responded to a residence for a shooting. Officers arrived at Bridgeport Lane around 10 a.m. to find a victim already shot. 28-year-old Jarvis Milton was playing basketball with his friend when a black sports car stopped in...
BRYANT, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Trucks#Tractor#Traffic Accident#The Arkansas State Police#Conway Fire Department
KARK 4 News

I-30 construction requiring lane closures, starts Monday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closures for a week, starting Monday. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), the work will begin Monday, October 10 with double-lane closures that will be limited between 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Daytime closures (8 […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Two Dumas residents die as result of three-vehicle collision in Pine Bluff

A three-vehicle accident Tuesday on the west side of Pine Bluff killed two Dumas residents. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2015 model Dodge Ram pulled out from the Love’s Truck Stop on U.S. 65 and attempted to make a left-hand turn onto the highway. The pick-up was struck in the southbound lanes by a southbound 1999 Peterbilt truck.
PINE BLUFF, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
THV11

Man injured in shooting in Bryant, police say

BRYANT, Ark. — On the morning of Thursday, October 6, Bryant officers received a call about a shooting outside of a residence on Bridgeport Lane. The victim, a 28-year-old male, was in his driveway playing basketball with a friend when a black sports car drove up and stopped in front of the house.
BRYANT, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Three people flown to Little Rock after firetruck and ATV collide

BANKS, Ark. – Three individuals were med-flighted to Little Rock after a crash involving a firetruck and a side-by-side ATV on Bradley 238 near Banks, a quarter of a mile north of Mobley Branch Monday, October 3, 2022 around 3:40 p.m. CST. According to the official Arkansas Motor Vehicle...
BANKS, AR
WOWK

2 Arkansas deputies filmed in violent arrest fired from jobs

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two Arkansas deputies who were caught on video violently arresting a suspect outside a convenience store in August have been fired, Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante said Thursday. Damante told Fort Smith television station KHBS that deputies Levi White and Zachary King had been...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy