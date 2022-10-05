Tory MP confuses Liz Truss with Theresa May after prime minister’s conference speech

Lee Anderson appeared to get Liz Truss confused with Theresa May as he reacted to the prime minister’s speech at Conservative Party conference.

The Tory MP praised Ms Truss’s ability to appeal to “Red Wall” voters but incorrectly called her “Theresa May” as he did it.

“Look, it’s the Red Wall for a reason, we had Brexit, we had Boris [Johnson] we had [Jeremy] Corbyn three years ago, now we’ve got Theresa May, it’s a different ball game altogether,” Mr Anderson said, before being corrected.

“My mistake,” he added, laughing.

