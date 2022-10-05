Read full article on original website
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Oct. 1-7
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: LATHAM, JASON HILARY PATRICK; 40; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: LIPINSKI,...
Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
Saline County: COVID-19 cases down in September
There were 248 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of September, down significantly from the 652 cases reported in the previous month. Hospitalizations remained low for most of the month, Salina Regional Health Center reports that there are currently two people being treated for COVID-19 (down from five reported in-patients at the same time last month).
Hunting equipment stolen from pickup parked at Salina motel
According to Police Captain Paul Forrester, sometime during the evening hours of Oct. 5 and the early morning hours of Oct. 6, hunting equipment was reported stolen from a pickup parked at the Super 8 Motel. Oklahoma resident Richard Gaylan, 31, stopped at the motel on Wednesday night. At 5...
Witnesses Sought in Theft Case
Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving theft from video game machines. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police an employee at the Pilot Travel center at 1944 N. 9th Street discovered a Dragon’s Ascent game had been broken into sometime in the early morning hours of September 29th. The machine was damaged and over $1300 was stolen from inside. Video surveillance shows several individuals in the game room at the time of the theft. Identification of these individuals is necessary for interviews.
Stolen in Salina: Customized Polaris valued at $25,000
According to Saline County Sheriff's office, sometime between Oct. 3 and 5 an all-terrain, blue and black, 2017 Polaris valued at $25,000 was stolen in the 3700 block of East Country Club Road. The vehicle was left unlocked, without the keys inside. The four door all-terrain vehicle is customized with...
Stolen all-terrain vehicle found in rural Saline County
According to the Saline County Sheriff Captain Hughes, a red Polaris all-terrain vehicle was stolen from the construction site of the jail and sheriff's office at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. The theft occurred after a construction worker parked the Polaris and left. The worker returned to the Polaris a few minutes...
Vehicle burglary: 9 mm semi-automatic handgun stolen
According to Salina Police, sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday, a Salina woman discovered the theft of a handgun. Kylie Morgan, 43, told police a Ruger Sturm 9 mm semi-automatic handgun had been stolen from a vehicle. The gun was fully loaded and was valued at $380.
Guns, thousands of rounds of ammo stolen from Salina man
According to the Saline County Sheriff's office, between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1, multiple firearms were stolen from a trailer located at 3300 block of South Ninth. Seven firearms were stolen from the gun safe belonging to a 48-year-old male from Salina. The missing firearms include a .12-gauge shotgun, .22...
Kansas homicide suspect extradited from Missouri
GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Salina police investigate hit-and-run involving stolen vehicle
According to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester, at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday, a blue Dodge 1500 pickup rear-ended a 2008 GMC Acadia while it was stopped at a red light on Ninth St. A witness to the hit-and-run followed the pickup and notified police of the incident. The witness told...
Two from Salina arrested in woman's home after police chase
Two individuals were arrested Tuesday night on several allegations following a police chase on Ohio Street and Stimmel Road. According to the Salina Police Department, at approximately 10:20 p.m., a blue Chevrolet Avalanche left the Flying J Truck stop heading south on Ohio Street. The vehicle turned onto Stimmel Road...
Saline County administrator provides jail project update
In the two months since our last update, lots of activity has occurred at the jail site. Many of the exterior walls have gone up, as have the dividing walls with the housing blocks. Individual rooms and offices are starting to take shape within the building,. Access roads from Pacific...
BOOM! Salina now underway; first mural completed
BOOM! Salina has begun and the first of the murals is in the books. The mural, Three Kinds of Sons by Tony Sjöman, a Manhattan, N.Y.-based artist, is on the south wall of Mid-Kansas Title Co. Inc., 217 N. Santa Fe Avenue. Sjöman made it official by signing the art during a brief ceremony this morning. The mural was created with acrylic latex and spray paint on a brick wall and measures 90 feet by 32 feet.
Where’s Shane? Boom! Salina
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Downtown Salina is getting taken over by some really impressive artists!. Boom! Salina is a street art and mural festival happening in downtown Salina, and will feature live music, world-class muralists, and lots of fun!. You can find more info on everything happening at www.boomsalina.art. Copyright...
Head-on collision in western Salina injures one driver
A local woman was transported to the hospital after a head-on collision Monday afternoon in western Salina. Cory Newell, 36, of Salina, was westbound in the 1500 block of W. Crawford Street when his 2020 Ford transit van was struck head on by a 2010 Dodge Charger driven by Mahala Shepherd, 29, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
Highway 56 reopens in McPherson County
MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A section of U.S. Highway 56 in McPherson County reopened at noon Wednesday after being closed for more than eight hours. Crews were cleaning up after a tanker truck crashed in Conway, west of McPherson. The truck crashed at Highway 56 and 10th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. McPherson Fire Chief […]
Two arrested in FBI raid in Hutchinson
Reports said two people were arrested by FBI agents in a raid on a home in Hutchinson early Wednesday morning. The raid was reported in the 500 block of North Grandview, on the east side of Hutchinson. Neighbors reported seeing an armored vehicle and several unmarked cars, and flash explosives were used during the raid.
Man arrested for downtown Junction City murder
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Following a shooting Saturday night law enforcement conducted an investigation and identified the man they believe is responsible for the death of Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City. Police have identified Joshua Sturgis, 34, of Junction City, and charged him with 2nd-degree murder and 2 counts of aggravated assault. The […]
