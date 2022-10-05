ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Aldi’s Halloween decorations are here for spooky season – and they look wicked

For those who celebrate it, the spooky season is officially here. And, if you’re looking to step up your Halloween decorations this year, Aldi has delivered the goods with its spooky range for 2022.The budget supermarket has launched Halloween decorations – alongside a range of fancy dress costumes for kids (and big kids) – with creepy garden inflatables, creative lighting ideas and even a fogger machine for the ultimate spooky Halloween party. With prices starting around £3.99, with a range of indoor and garden decor, everything can be found in the famous Specialbuys section, and, from the looks of things,...
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
Family Handyman

The Best Deer Fencing to Protect Your Garden

Want to keep deer out of your yard and garden? Build a fence. Here are some of the best deer fence options. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Fast Company

At these new green cemeteries, your body will turn into a tree

Your environmental footprint doesn’t end when you die: Traditional burial uses toxic chemicals like formaldehyde along with steel and concrete, and the acres of grass in cemeteries use fertilizer and water. Cremation uses a large amount of energy. But a new startup called Transcend wants to rethink cemeteries as forests, with each body planted directly under a tree—becoming part of the tree as it decomposes.
microsoftnewskids.com

The history and meaning behind traditional Halloween colors

It’s hard to look at the combination of black and orange and not immediately think of Halloween, isn’t it? Even if you’re not the type of person who plans their costume months in advance, there’s no denying this color combo evokes the spirit of October 31.
The Independent

Save seeds now for next year's garden flowers

If you love the flowers in your garden but don’t love the idea of spending money on new ones, why not save their seeds to plant next year?To maximize the odds that new plants will grow true to their parent, only collect seeds from those labeled “heirloom” or “heritage.” Seeds from hybrid cultivars, which result from breeding two or more varieties, will produce plants that resemble only one of the plant’s parents, so you have no way of knowing what you’ll end up with.Still, there are no guarantees. Accidental hybridization can occur in your garden when wind or insects transfer...
Parade

Martha Stewart Launches Spooky Candle Just in Time for Halloween

Martha Stewart is cornering another market with her new collaboration with the canned water brand Liquid Death, and it's come just in time for Spooky Season. Introducing the Dismembered Moments Luxury Candle: a creepy black candle with a red wick in the shape of a dismembered hand—protruding radius, ulna and all—clutching a can of Liquid Death.
Boston Globe

A garden must be put to bed, too

Winter is coming. The deer mouse will huddle with her family, as I will with mine. But first, there is work to do. Putting the vegetable garden to bed for a Pennsylvania winter is bittersweet. I’m grateful for the garden’s abundance but sad the season is over. With so many chores to do, though, there’s little time for contemplation. Trellises have to be taken down, morning glory vines and scarlet runner beans unwound from the white wood. Tomato stakes need to be pulled and the gigantic dahlia bulbs hoisted out of the ground and put in the barn to overwinter in a vat of sawdust. The potato beds — weedy now, the tubers having been dug and some already eaten — are ready for hoeing, in preparation for a cover crop of winter rye. The spent raspberry canes and the wispy asparagus fronds need to be cut back, and the nasturtiums — still bright spots of orange and yellow in an ever-graying world — must be yanked, lest they scatter their multitude of seeds, as they so want to do. One can have too many nasturtiums.
Motherly

Birth flowers by month and their special meanings

Flowers are like nature's expression of love. We carry bouquets at weddings and gift them to loved ones for every kind of occasion, from birthdays to date nights and anniversaries to holidays. Part of the fun is searching for that particular flower or color that best represents the occasion or the person. Especially if you're considering naming your little one by their birth month flowers, well, let's just say that their are a lot of adorable options.
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Bark in the Park: Meet 18 dogs with the coolest costumes from the 11th annual event

Dogs of various breeds were in the spotlight Saturday at Thomas J. Henry's 11th annual Bark in the Park in downtown Corpus Christi. It started in the Sparkling City by the Sea in 2012 as a festive event to bring together pet owners, local pet businesses, pet rescue organizations and no-kill pet shelters to raise money and awareness for pet initiatives in the community. ...
Albany Herald

Duck And Dog Brothers Are Inseparable | The Dodo

Playful dog comforts his duck brother when he’s sad and cheers him up with games of chase around the pond ❤️. Special thanks to Reggie, Waylon & Laura! Keep up with her on TikTok: https://thedo.do/funnyfarm45 & check out her book here: https://thedo.do/funnyfarmadventures.
Margaret Minnicks

Hobby Lobby doesn't sell Halloween decorations

Hobby Lobby, Michaels, and Joann's Fabrics are three of the biggest arts-and-crafts retailers in the United States. Up until October 7, 2018, all three of those stores sold basically the same things, including spooky Halloween decor. Hobby Lobby is now the exception, and that craft store no longer sells Halloween items of any kind. Instead, Hobby Lobby shelves are filled with autumn-themed products, such as pumpkins, colorful leaves, hay bails, and dried corn. Those items can be used during the entire autumn season.
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Conservation Corner: Rounding out autumn with an aster-nomical floral display

Asters do not have the largest flowers. In fact, most flower heads of our native members in this group rarely exceed one inch in diameter, but whatever they may lack in the span of their petals is often compensated by an astounding ratio of blooms per plant and their importance to late-season pollinators is virtually unrivaled. Asters have a similar floral design to their bigger cousins the sunflowers, and upon closer inspection, you will find that the center “disk” portion is actually made up of tens or hundreds of much smaller individual blooming structures and what appear to be petals are an entirely different form called a ray flower.
