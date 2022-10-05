ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

wwnytv.com

Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A jury found an Edwards man guilty of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered handgun. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, 29-year-old Caleb Serrano was convicted Thursday of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
EDWARDS, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country man charged with felony offense in Denmark larceny investigation, State Police say

DENMARK- A North Country man is accused in a larceny investigation from last month, authorities say. Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
DENMARK, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say

Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
OSWEGO, NY
Watertown, NY
Crime & Safety
wwnytv.com

Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
POTSDAM, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: Oneida County man charged in alleged town of Forestport domestic dispute

FORESTPORT- Reports of a domestic dispute in Northern Oneida County have resulted in charges filed against a local man, authorities say. Brandon J. Horstman, 30, of Remsen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. He is officially charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree and criminal mischief in the fourth-degree.
REMSEN, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

State Police: Lewis County man is accused of impaired driving

MARTINSBURG- A Lewis County man is accused of impaired driving, authorities say. Brandon M. Ladue, 34, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested on September 23 by the New York State Police (Alexandria Bay). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. Troopers say...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say

LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Witches Gala to benefit Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is hosting events. VAC Executive Director appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday. Watch her interview above. The first event is VAC’s Behind Closed Doors demonstration on Friday, October 7...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Fulton PD confirms remains found

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff and Fulton Police confirm the discovery of human remains over the weekend in a wooded area off of County Route 8 in the Town of Granby. Authorities say foul play is not suspected. The Medical Examiner has the remains. This is a developing story. Check back here […]
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wwnytv.com

Route 11 reopened after Friday crash

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Thomas A. Ballou, 64, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Ballou, 64, passed away Wednesday evening at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born March 24, 1958 in Rome, NY, son of Richard and Winifred Witzigman Ballou. He graduated...
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
wwnytv.com

Children’s Home helps adults, too

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown apartment complex residents upset with pending CitiBus changes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some residents at a Watertown apartment complex are up in arms after CitiBus plans to change its pickup location at their complex. CitiBus announced last month it will no longer be entering the lots of apartment buildings starting next Monday. Residents at LeRay Street Apartments say the change will affect their community in many ways.
WATERTOWN, NY
informnny.com

New route set for Watertown’s Christmas Parade

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Holiday preparations are underway in the City of Watertown. The date for Watertown’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony has been set for Friday, December 2, according to a press release from the City of Watertown. Beginning at 6 p.m., Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Power goes out for hundreds in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
WATERTOWN, NY

