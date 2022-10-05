Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A jury found an Edwards man guilty of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered handgun. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, 29-year-old Caleb Serrano was convicted Thursday of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country man charged with felony offense in Denmark larceny investigation, State Police say
DENMARK- A North Country man is accused in a larceny investigation from last month, authorities say. Joseph D. Palladino, 31, of Carthage, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 6:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of criminally possessing stolen property in the third-degree (property value > $3,000).
Oswego man charged after police find 205 fentanyl-heroin packages, police say
Oswego, N.Y. - An Oswego man was arrested after police discovered heroin, fentanyl, and suboxone in his home Wednesday, police said. The City of Oswego Drug Task Force and the Oswego County Drug Task Force discovered 205 packages of combined heroin and fentanyl, along with five suboxone strips, according to a news release from the Oswego City Police Department. The man intended to sell the drugs, as stated in the release.
Watertown woman pleads guilty to bank fraud, faces possible 30-year sentence
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman has pleaded guilty to bank fraud, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Carrie Wetherell, 44, of Watertown, pled guilty to one count of bank fraud in connection to a scheme to withdraw and spend benefits of a deceased relative, the Attorney’s Office confirmed. The […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Oneida County man charged in alleged town of Forestport domestic dispute
FORESTPORT- Reports of a domestic dispute in Northern Oneida County have resulted in charges filed against a local man, authorities say. Brandon J. Horstman, 30, of Remsen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Remsen) shortly before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday. He is officially charged with two misdemeanor counts of criminally possessing a weapon in the fourth-degree and criminal mischief in the fourth-degree.
cnycentral.com
NYS lawmakers: Cicero man repeatedly arrested is a danger to himself, community
New York — State lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are weighing in on New York's bail laws, and how a Cicero man’s repeated arrests for a string of alleged crimes raises public safety concerns. 32 year-old Kevin Somers faces charges in Onondaga and Oswego counties after several arrests in the last few weeks.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Lewis County man is accused of impaired driving
MARTINSBURG- A Lewis County man is accused of impaired driving, authorities say. Brandon M. Ladue, 34, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested on September 23 by the New York State Police (Alexandria Bay). He is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. Troopers say...
IN THIS ARTICLE
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country resident arrested for felony rape in LeRay, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country resident is accused of felony rape, investigators say. Viniciuc Cafer, 32, of Fort Drum, NY was arrested by the New York State Police in Lowville shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday. Cafer is officially charged with one felony count of rape in the third-degree (w/out consent). According...
Human remains found in wooded area in Granby sent to medical examiner
Granby, N.Y. — Human remains were discovered in a wooded area off County Route 8 in the town of Granby on Sunday, police said. Authorities responded to call after a citizen found the body, Fulton Police Department Lt. Brandon Lanning said Tuesday. No foul play is suspected, he said.
wwnytv.com
Witches Gala to benefit Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Victims Assistance Center of Jefferson County is hosting events. VAC Executive Director appeared on 7 News at Noon on Friday. Watch her interview above. The first event is VAC’s Behind Closed Doors demonstration on Friday, October 7...
Fulton PD confirms remains found
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff and Fulton Police confirm the discovery of human remains over the weekend in a wooded area off of County Route 8 in the Town of Granby. Authorities say foul play is not suspected. The Medical Examiner has the remains. This is a developing story. Check back here […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying two individuals captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse are attempting to identify two individuals who are wanted for questioning in a Grand Larceny investigation. The two individuals in the photo used a stolen credit card at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Store located in the Destiny USA mall. If anyone can recognize the...
wwnytv.com
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
informnny.com
Fort Drum warns of increased noise, helicopter traffic, military activity
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Military activity will be higher than usual starting next week in the North Country. Beginning October 11, the 10th Mountain Division will once again execute Moutain Peak, according to a press release from Fort Drum Public Affairs. Mountain Peak is considered to be one...
wwnytv.com
Thomas A. Ballou, 64, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Ballou, 64, passed away Wednesday evening at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born March 24, 1958 in Rome, NY, son of Richard and Winifred Witzigman Ballou. He graduated...
wwnytv.com
Children’s Home helps adults, too
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Children’s Home of Jefferson County isn’t just for children. Jeff Schwind is manager of care coordination services. He said CHJC has been helping adults since 2011. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning. He says the Children’s Home...
wwnytv.com
Watertown apartment complex residents upset with pending CitiBus changes
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some residents at a Watertown apartment complex are up in arms after CitiBus plans to change its pickup location at their complex. CitiBus announced last month it will no longer be entering the lots of apartment buildings starting next Monday. Residents at LeRay Street Apartments say the change will affect their community in many ways.
informnny.com
New route set for Watertown’s Christmas Parade
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Holiday preparations are underway in the City of Watertown. The date for Watertown’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony has been set for Friday, December 2, according to a press release from the City of Watertown. Beginning at 6 p.m., Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith...
wwnytv.com
Power goes out for hundreds in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few hundred customers in the Watertown area were without power Friday morning. According to National Grid’s website by a little after 7 a.m., about 720 customers were without power in Watertown, with another 30 out in the town of Pamelia. According to reports,...
Comments / 6