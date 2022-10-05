ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoqualmie, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
parentmap.com

St. Demetrios Greek Festival

A tradition since 1960, the St. Demetrios Greek Festival makes its return after two years, taking place October 7, 8 and 9, at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Seattle’s Montlake neighborhood. Traditional Greek food, music, dancing, and culture will be in abundance when the grounds of St. Demetrios Church, located at 2100 Boyer Avenue East, transform into a Greek paradise. Children's games and activities, as well and live music and Greek dance performances will be available all weekend. Admission is free! Visit our website for parking and shuttle information.
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Ghosts and Spirits and Entities Oh My! The Homes We Share With Ghostly South Sound Residents

Bigfoot isn’t the only mysterious presence in the Pacific Northwest, as hauntings of the paranormal kind have been reported throughout the great state of Washington. Even here in the South Sound community, there have been reported sightings of ghosts, spirits, entities, and the like in various places and buildings that still consider our home theirs. Talk about spooky!
PUYALLUP, WA
KING-5

A tour of Tacoma with Enumclaw, the "biggest band since Oasis"

TACOMA, Wash. — Just days before they went on tour to promote their debut album, "Save The Baby," Enumclaw, the band that boldly claims to be "the best band since Oasis," gave us a tour of their hometown. "Why should we show off Tacoma?" asked bass player Eli Edwards....
TACOMA, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

All of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time, that's for sure. If you too love to try new restaurants from time to time and you also happen to live in Washington then keep on reading because this article is definitely for your. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these places, make sure you visit them next time you are craving steak.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Snoqualmie, WA
Snoqualmie, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
myeverettnews.com

Get Ready For Three Weekends Of Lane Reductions On I-5 In Everett This Month

A heads-up for drivers using Interstate 5 through Everett, Washington this month as work begins to repair three miles of pavement on the freeway. Here’s the word from WSDOT. – Weekend-long lane reductions are coming to Interstate 5 in Everett, starting Friday, Oct. 14. The freeway will be reduced to two lanes for the entire weekend, which will affect people traveling through the city whether they use I-5 or other routes.
EVERETT, WA
secretseattle.co

Visiting The “Practical Magic” Town Near Seattle Is The Perfect Fall Trip

Here’s everything you need to know about visiting the Practical Magic town this October. Do you love the classic 1998 movie Practical Magic? If you live in Seattle or plan to visit, you should know that the charming coastal town in the movie is actually just a hop, skip, and a jump away! The town of Coupeville on nearby Whidbey Island served as the fictional Massachusetts town featured in Practical Magic.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rabid bat found near Alki Beach

SEATTLE — A bat that was found in the parking lot belonging to a condominium complex near Seattle’s Alki Beach was determined to be rabid. The rabid bat was found at the Duwamish Head Condominiums located at 1140 Alki Ave. SW. Public Health — Seattle & King County...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#The Week Of#Film Production#Economic Development#Linus Entertainment#Linus Movies
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Renton, WA

The southeastern Washington city of Renton is a lot more than just the training home for the Seattle Seahawks. This ever-growing holdover from yesteryear has some of the best dining establishments in the state. The historic downtown area reflects the city’s culinary diversity by way of its many shops and...
RENTON, WA
KING-5

Alien corn maze lands in Kent

KENT, Wash. — One of the first things you'll notice at Carpinito Brothers Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze this year is the massive champion pumpkin grown by Olympia schoolteacher Cindy Tobeck. The monster weighs nearly a ton. It's flanked by other top contenders from their first annual giant pumpkin competition.
KENT, WA
KUOW

Have you gotten your omicron booster yet?: Today So Far

Only about 10% of folks eligible for a shot have gotten the omicron booster in King County. Hospitals worried about capacity when Washington's pandemic emergency orders end. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 6, 2022. Be honest: Have you gotten your Covid booster shot...
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
KING-5

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel is now on view in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — At Bellevue's Shops at the Bravern, big names like Prada and Louis Vuitton may be overshadowed by one of the biggest names in art, Michelangelo. His Sistine Chapel ceiling frescoes are now on display at the old Nieman-Marcus. That's where we met site manager Amber Rogers, who once waited five hours to see the real thing in Rome.
BELLEVUE, WA
KING 5

WSDOT, state trooper involved in series of crashes on I-5 in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — A driver was arrested following a series of crashes on southbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Friday morning. The crashes involved two Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) vehicles and a Washington State Patrol (WSP) car. The vehicle that hit the WSP vehicle fled from the scene.
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Hope no one was planning to go to Leavenworth Wednesday

Instead of falling trees and fire next to Hwy 2, there is a planned road closure on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 for maintenance work. A reminder that US 2 Tumwater Canyon west of Leavenworth is closed today for pre-winter maintenance from 8am to 3pm. The full closure is a safer...
LEAVENWORTH, WA
The Stranger

A Tribute to the Late Seattle Superfan Erich Herrmann

Every music scene needs people like Erich Herrmann—a staunch supporter of local bands and DJs whose generosity and loyalty go way beyond the call of duty. But individuals like Herrmann are rare, unfortunately. And with the shocking and devastating news of his death at age 55 in mid-September, a huge void has opened up in Seattle's musical ecosystem—particularly with the proprietors of Screwdriver Bar and Belltown Yacht Club, Herrmann's favorite haunts, and Maxwell Edison, his favorite DJ.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy