J.D. Martinez Jokingly Made This Wish Before Red Sox Finale
J.D. Martinez closed his 2022 Red Sox season with a bang. Well, it was two bangs, actually. Martinez clubbed a pair of home runs in Boston’s final game of the campaign: a 6-3 win over the division rival Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. The veteran slugger smacked a three-run blast in his first at-bat of Wednesday’s game and drilled a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning. It marked Martinez’s first multi-home run game of the season and his first since April 30 of last year.
Mike Clevinger Left Off Padres Postseason Roster
Mike Clevinger as left off the postseason roster by the San Diego Padres, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports. Clevinger had been dealing with an illness all week, not COVID-19, that forced the Padres to keep him on the sideline for this series. Even if healthy, it was improbable that Clevinger would’ve received a start in this series. If Clevinger has recovered from his illness and the Padres eliminate the Mets on either Saturday or Sunday, Clevinger could be activated for the Divisional round of the playoffs.
Chaim Bloom’s Xander Bogaerts Remarks Will Encourage Red Sox Fans
Now that Wednesday’s 2022 season finale is in the books, Red Sox players can enjoy some deserved downtime before they start preparing for the 2023 campaign. But for members of Boston’s front office, there’s no time to rest. The work for next season starts now. And as...
Six Biggest Villains To Root Against In MLB Playoffs
The Major League Baseball postseason is where players vault themselves into hero status by their respective fanbases. But not all players are meant to be heroes. Some are actually much better served as villains. With the stakes growing exponentially starting with the Wild Card round getting underway Friday, fans will...
Mariners Stun Blue Jays With Epic Comeback To Advance In MLB Playoffs
The Seattle Mariners waited 21 years to get back to the postseason and they made quick work of the Toronto Blue Jays thanks to an epic comeback victory in Game 2 on Saturday. Trailing by seven runs entering the sixth inning, the Mariners staged a sensational rally to come from behind to take down the Blue Jays, 10-9, at Rogers Centre. With the victory, the Mariners advance to the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros.
Rays’ Pete Fairbanks on his exit: ‘I couldn’t feel my fingers’
CLEVELAND — Pete Fairbanks didn’t know what was happening but he knew he needed to get out of the game. Fairbanks had thrown several times during the nine-day break between games, and felt fine warming up on Saturday as he replaced Tyler Glasnow to start the sixth inning against the Guardians. But once he got to the mound, with the feels-like temperature in the upper 40s, something was definitely wrong with his right hand, specifically his index and middle fingers.
Guardians End MLB Playoff Marathon Vs. Rays With Walk-Off Homer
Only two days into the Major League Baseball postseason and it’s already produced a magical moment. It came Saturday afternoon courtesy of Cleveland outfielder Oscar Gonzalez with the Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays locked in a scoreless stalemate that went well past the regular nine-inning mark in Game 2 of an American League wild-card series at Progressive Field.
MLB Playoff Bracket: Seeds, Matchups, Schedule For 2022 Postseason
The next leg of the World Series journey begins Friday, when the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason kicks off with four playoff matchups. The new expanded playoff format features 12 teams, with eight playing in the wild-card round for the opportunity to advance to the Division Series, where the top two seeds from both the American League and the National League await.
Rays Vs. Guardians Live Stream: Watch MLB Wild Card Game 2 Online
Can the Guardians move on to the American League Division Series?. That will be the task at hand when Cleveland and the Tampa Bay Rays play Game 2 of their AL wild-card series at Progressive Field. The Guards took Game 1 by a score of 2-1 thanks in part to...
Blue Jays OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Absent from Wild Card Roster
Set to host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card round, the Toronto Blue Jays will not have the services of one of their best hitters. According to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is not on the Jays’ Wild Card roster as he continues to recover from a left hamstring strain. The injury has forced Gurriel to miss the past month’s worth of action. While the 28-year-old is making good progress, Toronto will ultimately hold Gurriel out with the hopes he can return for the start of the ALDS, assuming the Jays make it that far.
NL Wild Card Game 1: Padres vs. Mets
The San Diego Padres are set to visit the New York Mets for Game 1 of the National League Wild Card round tonight from Citi Field.San Diego Padres (+132) vs. New York Mets (-156) Total: 6 (O -118, U -104) Just because the Mets are the biggest favorites to advance...
Blue Jays’ Alek Manoah Drops Epic Quote In Regard To Playoff Pressure
Alek Manoah will be making his postseason debut in just his second season in Major League Baseball, but he’s anything but nervous. The Toronto Blue Jays will play the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the American League wild card round, and Manoah and Luis Castillo will start for their respective teams. Manoah has had a great 2022, being named to the MLB All-Star game and amassing a 2.24 ERA in 196 2/3 innings, along with 180 strikeouts.
NL Wild Card Game 1: Phillies vs. Cardinals Preview
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to play host to the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 1 of their three-game wild card series today from Busch Stadium.Philadelphia Phillies (-110) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (-106) Total: 6.5 (O -128, U +104) St. Louis and Philadelphia have a history against one another in...
Ex-Red Sox Mookie Betts Disinterested In Watching MLB Playoffs
Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, while masterful in the batter’s box and in the outfield, apparently has very little interest in tuning in for October baseball. The 2018 World Series champ and former American League MVP with the Boston Red Sox made a guest appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. The six-time big league All-Star and professional bowler (PBA) revealed that his viewership of games — whether live or replayed for pregame preparation — has little to no impact when taking the field.
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols Nearly Called It Quits Mid Season
One of the best moments of the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season was when St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols joined the 700-home run club. But, according to the man himself, it almost never happened. The 2022 season has been a tale of two halves for Pujols. The 42-year-old...
AL Wild Card Game 1: Mariners vs. Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays are set to play host to the Seattle Mariners for Game 1 of their three-game series this afternoon from the Rogers Center.Seattle Mariners (+116) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (-136) Total: 7 (O -105, U -115) Playoff baseball is back for the Mariners as they make their...
MLB World Series Odds Power Rankings: Dodgers Postseason Favorites
The Los Angeles Dodgers continue to generate the most buzz heading into the postseason, being labeled the team to beat. Below are the top World Series odds for each playoff team remaining from the FanDuel Sportsbook. 1. Los Angeles Dodgers (+300) With the Dodgers getting a first-round bye and home-field...
