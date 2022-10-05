Set to host the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card round, the Toronto Blue Jays will not have the services of one of their best hitters. According to Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is not on the Jays’ Wild Card roster as he continues to recover from a left hamstring strain. The injury has forced Gurriel to miss the past month’s worth of action. While the 28-year-old is making good progress, Toronto will ultimately hold Gurriel out with the hopes he can return for the start of the ALDS, assuming the Jays make it that far.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO