Washington state's paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers' wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward. The report sent to the state's Office of Financial Management shows the current premium rate is not keeping up with demand for the state benefit that launched in 2020. Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO