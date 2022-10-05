Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Washington's paid family leave program running short on cash
Washington state's paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers' wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward. The report sent to the state's Office of Financial Management shows the current premium rate is not keeping up with demand for the state benefit that launched in 2020. Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.
nbcrightnow.com
Buttigieg announces $1 billion to clear culverts for fish passage during Washington state tour
(The Center Square) – U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced a federal grant program to improve fish passage during a stop in Washington state on Thursday. The $1 billion culvert grant program supports freeing fish passages over the next five years under the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
nbcrightnow.com
Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon
Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in northwest Oregon early. No damage was reported but KOIN reports that people from Albany to the Portland metro area reported feeling the temblor. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 5:50 a.m. Friday near Lacomb at a depth of 8.9 miles (14.3 kilometers).
nbcrightnow.com
WDFW to lift target shooting ban in eastern WA
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that it will lift its ban on target shooting on department-managed lands east of the Cascades on October, 7. "We recognize that this time of year is an important window for hunters looking to sight in their firearms in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Governor Brown orders OR flags to half-staff
SALEM, Ore. — Governor of Oregon Kate Brown has ordered the state’s public institutions to lower their flags between sunrise and sunset on October 9 for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave their loved...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP grateful for support of Trooper Atkinson, remembers Trooper Saunders
PASCO, Wash.- October, 7, is a somber anniversary for Washington State Patrol Troopers in the region. 23 years ago on that day Trooper Jim Saunders was killed in the line of duty in Pasco. Trooper Saunders was conducting a traffic stop when he was shot. He died of his wounds....
nbcrightnow.com
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home. One person was killed and several were hurt in an explosion at a retirement home in St. Helens, Oregon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports authorities were called around midnight Wednesday to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center complex, where six of the 31 units were on fire. Columbia River Fire & Rescue says six people were pulled from the building and one did not survive. The identity of the person wasn't immediately released. Several residents were taken to Portland-area hospitals. A firefighter and a police officer suffered minor injuries. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Red Cross and an assisted living community are helping displaced residents find housing.
nbcrightnow.com
Nike co-founder now backs Republican in Oregon governor race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
Recovery Underway After Hurricane Ian Impacts Southwest Florida
The words uttered by City Manager Michael McNees and Fire Chief Christopher Byrne would continue to ring in the ears of those that attended or listened to the Special Called City Council Meeting of Monday, September 26 at 4:00 PM as Southwest Florida was planning for the approach of Hurricane Ian.
nbcrightnow.com
Smoke and Haze and Poor Air Quality This Weekend
Calm quiet night temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s overnight and winds are light. High pressure remains through the weekend which means the inversion layer remains and we will continue to have moderate to unhealthy air quality due to smoke and haze in the atmosphere. It will be smoky and hazy through Monday.
Comments / 0