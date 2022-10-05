ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington's paid family leave program running short on cash

Washington state's paid family leave program is projected to hit a deficit by the end of the year. A report by a consulting firm is recommending an increase in the premiums on workers' wages that fund the program to keep the program solvent moving forward. The report sent to the state's Office of Financial Management shows the current premium rate is not keeping up with demand for the state benefit that launched in 2020. Under the law, eligible workers receive 12 weeks paid time off for the birth or adoption of a child or for a serious medical condition of the worker or the worker’s family member, or 16 weeks for a combination of both.
WASHINGTON STATE
Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon

Early morning earthquake reported in northwest Oregon. A 4.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in northwest Oregon early. No damage was reported but KOIN reports that people from Albany to the Portland metro area reported feeling the temblor. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was recorded at 5:50 a.m. Friday near Lacomb at a depth of 8.9 miles (14.3 kilometers).
OREGON STATE
WDFW to lift target shooting ban in eastern WA

OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced that it will lift its ban on target shooting on department-managed lands east of the Cascades on October, 7. "We recognize that this time of year is an important window for hunters looking to sight in their firearms in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Governor Brown orders OR flags to half-staff

SALEM, Ore. — Governor of Oregon Kate Brown has ordered the state’s public institutions to lower their flags between sunrise and sunset on October 9 for National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “Firefighting is often difficult and dangerous work that requires those who do it to leave their loved...
OREGON STATE
1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home

1 dead, several hurt in explosion at Oregon retirement home. One person was killed and several were hurt in an explosion at a retirement home in St. Helens, Oregon. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports authorities were called around midnight Wednesday to the Columbia Hills Retirement Center complex, where six of the 31 units were on fire. Columbia River Fire & Rescue says six people were pulled from the building and one did not survive. The identity of the person wasn't immediately released. Several residents were taken to Portland-area hospitals. A firefighter and a police officer suffered minor injuries. The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Red Cross and an assisted living community are helping displaced residents find housing.
SAINT HELENS, OR
Nike co-founder now backs Republican in Oregon governor race

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nike co-founder Phil Knight has donated $1 million to Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan’s campaign, seemingly changing course after giving $3.75 million to a candidate unaffiliated with a major political party. The latest donation makes it likely Drazan will have the money she needs...
PORTLAND, OR
Recovery Underway After Hurricane Ian Impacts Southwest Florida

The words uttered by City Manager Michael McNees and Fire Chief Christopher Byrne would continue to ring in the ears of those that attended or listened to the Special Called City Council Meeting of Monday, September 26 at 4:00 PM as Southwest Florida was planning for the approach of Hurricane Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
Smoke and Haze and Poor Air Quality This Weekend

Calm quiet night temperatures will drop to the 40s and 50s overnight and winds are light. High pressure remains through the weekend which means the inversion layer remains and we will continue to have moderate to unhealthy air quality due to smoke and haze in the atmosphere. It will be smoky and hazy through Monday.
TRI-CITIES, WA

