This Is Wisconsin's Best Socially Distanced Travel Destination

Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes, it is nice to get away from the hustle and bustle of average tourist destinations and explore a location off of the path less traveled. There is one spot in each state that is known for being extremely beautiful, and you don't have to wait in a long line near a lot of people to enjoy it.

According to a list compiled by Livability , the best socially distanced travel destination in all of Wisconsin is Schoolhouse Beach. You can find this attraction in Washington Island. This beach is very unique to most for the fact that it does not have sand, rather limestone pebbles to make up the shore.

Here is what Livability had to say about the most popular socially distanced tourist destination in all of Wisconsin :

"If you love the beach but hate sand getting everywhere, Schoolhouse Beach in Washington Island, WI is the place for you. It’s one of only five beaches in the world that has limestone pebbles instead of sand. The pebbles are actually geological formations that have been worn down over thousands of years via glacier polishing, so taking a souvenir stone is strictly prohibited. Wear your water shoes and enjoy the crystal clear water!"