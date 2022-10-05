Read full article on original website
Elliott to resign as Mills County attorney, withdraw from election
(Glenwood) -- After over six years of service in the office, Naeda Elliott is stepping down as the Mills County Attorney. The Mills County Board of Supervisors is expected to formally receive Elliott's resignation letter at its next regular meeting Tuesday morning at 8. Late last month, Elliott announced her resignation and withdrawal from the upcoming November General Elections after accepting a new position. Elliott has served as the Mills County Attorney since June 2016 and recently served in a dual capacity as the Fremont County Attorney. However, Democrat Peter Johnson is currently running unopposed for the Fremont County position. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News the county discussed a path moving forward at its regular meeting Tuesday and will eventually make an appointment.
Red Oak council discusses comp plan steering committee
(Red Oak) -- Efforts continue in Red Oak to formulate an updated comprehensive plan. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Red Oak City Council discussed the steering committee that would take the lead on updating the city's comprehensive plan. The committee is part of a $20,000 contract the council approved in August with the Southwest Iowa Planning council to update the city's current 20-year-old document. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius says she has contacted Planning and Zoning Commission Chair Bill Wombacher to gauge his and the commission's interest in the committee.
Shelby County to consider setbacks for carbon capture pipelines
A western Iowa county is considering an ordinance that would establish setbacks for carbon capture pipelines. The ordinance comes in response to Shelby County residents’ concerns on how Summit Carbon Solutions’ 2,000 mile proposed pipeline could impact local safety and economic development. Many residents have expressed concern about how its local communities would respond to a rupture.
Nebraska City council extends land purchase timeline
(Nebraska City) -- There's a new development in a land purchase for a major housing initiative in Nebraska City. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved an extension on completing the sale of 27 acres of land located near the old Grundman Airport. Back in August, the commissioners adopted an ordinance in order to acquire the property near CHI St. Mary's Hospital for a 40-unit workforce housing development project. Council members also allocated approximately $460,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the land purchase. But, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the commissioners opted to extend the sale's completion to November 21st because of additional land made available by the seller.
Local woman takes action, pays contractor to fix portion of Howard St. that city won't fix
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - A Historic Dundee neighborhood street is finally getting some much-needed attention. Just a few days ago, Howard St. was filled with potholes, debris- a glaring liability to vehicles going up and down the road. But as of today, a portion of the road has been slightly...
Glenwood schools eye GRC renovation
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood school officials are considering a different approach to addressing its elementary facility needs. At its regular meeting Monday evening at 6, the Glenwood School Board is expected to discuss a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center, which is scheduled for closing in 2024. Previously, school officials have explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray says the district's long-term facilities plans changed when Governor Kim Reynolds announced the GRC's impending closing in two years.
Red Oak City Council holds Public Hearing on City-owned Property
(Red Oak) On Monday, the Red Oak City Council held a public hearing on the sale of City-owned property at 818 Nuckols Street. City Administrator Brad Wright says the city received two bids and recommended the Council accept the high bid of 2,500 from David Wilson. Wright says the agreement gives the new owner 18 months to bring the property up to code.
Lancaster County Issued Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning to southeastern Nebraska, including Lincoln and Lancaster County. Channel 8 Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins spoke with KLIN News and said that although it’s early in the fall season, freezing temperatures are not unusual. “It’s dead-on normal,” said Dawkins. “October 7th...
Thurman declines second term on county board
NEBRASKA CITY – Otoe County commissioner Jim Thurman announced Tuesday he will not be serving a second term even if he is re-elected in the November general election. Thurman plans to complete his four-year term in December before moving to Colorado. Thurman: “I’m going to finish out this year....
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000. Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no...
Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
Florence Elizabeth Demott, 102, Rock Port, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Rock Port. There is no family visitation. Memorials: United Methodist Church, Rock Port. Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port. Cemetery: Smith Cemetery, Rock Port. Notes:. ** The funeral service will be streamed live on Shawn Minter's Facebook page.**. ** The family requests casual attire.**
Ashland Fire Dept. raises concerns over aerial ladder truck
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - When the call for help blares out at a fire station we want crews to respond with the safest equipment possible. But one fire chief not far from Omaha is raising concern about the age and condition of an aerial ladder. Hoping to avoid an emergency during one Ashland’s fire chief needs a funding response for the department’s 23-year-old aerial ladder truck.
Susie Buffett's Sherwood Foundation stepped in to rescue Omaha's first protected bike lane
OMAHA -- In September, Omaha’s first protected bikeway was rolling toward its final days. Then the Sherwood Foundation hit the brakes. A donation from the Susie Buffett-backed Sherwood Foundation reversed the course set a week before, when Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced that the Harney Street bikeway wouldn’t continue beyond its 18-month pilot program.
Katherine L. Robinson, 87, Red Oak, Iowa
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Red Oak Community School District Lunch Program for those in need. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak.
Cael Hobbs, Sam Gubbels, Owen Marshall, John Helton, Lena Rosloniec.jpeg
KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 (10/7): Tri-Center loses OT thriller, AHSTW keeps rolling. Tri-Center lost a thriller in OT while St. Albert, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley and AHSTW were winners in KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 action.
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
Council Bluffs designated as bee city to fight ecological disaster
Council Bluffs is the place to bee. It's designated as a bee city, meaning the city is committing to being pollinator-friendly.
Crews ruptures natural gas line under Omaha street
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooling temps to close the week, frost likely Saturday morning. 6 News On Your Side: Doctors see increase in RSV infections. With flu season here, another concern doctors say you need to think about is RSV. Man hides in drainage pipe in Omaha. Updated:...
Creston resident booked on marijuana charges in Adams County
(Corning) -- An Adams County suspect was arrested on drug charges Monday. The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Kiaraliz Rodriguez Rosario of Creston was arrested for possession of a controlled substance -- marijuana -- and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities say Rosario's arrest comes after deputies conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 34 and Vanilla Avenue.
