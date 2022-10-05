Read full article on original website
Stream Counterparts’ Heavy, Emotive New Album A Eulogy For Those Still Here
Hamilton, Ontario’s Counterparts are one of the biggest, most cult-beloved metalcore bands on the current landscape. They’ve been around for 15 years, and they were playing the Warped Tour back when that was still a thing. Counterparts don’t really sound like an underground band; their whole sound is too big and clean and professional for that. But Counterparts bring a serious, majestic level of emotion. They’re heavy and catchy and cathartic, and there’s something deeply satisfying about the sweep of their music.
Fleshwater – “Kiss The Ladder”
A couple of years ago, two members of the discordant and math-damaged hardcore titans Vein, singer Anthony DiDio and drummer Matt Wood, got together to start a different band with a very different sound. On their 2020 demo, the Vein side project Fleshwater embraced the sounds of heavy, emotive ’90s bands like Deftones and Hum, and they turned out to be extremely good at that kind of stormy post-hardcore. That demo became an object of culty fascination, and people have been waiting for new music from Fleshwater ever since. Today, we’re getting it.
Carly Rae Jepsen – “The Loneliest Time” (Feat. Rufus Wainwright)
On October 21, Carly Rae Jepsen will release her new album The Loneliest Time. We’ve heard a few album singles so far, such as the much-teased (and Rostam Batmanglij-produced) “Western Wind” and “Beach House, plus “Talking To Yourself.” Jepsen’s been teasing the title track all week — yesterday, she announced the song would feature Rufus Wainwright, tweeting, “If you like 5-part string sections, 4:30+ track lengths, and disco power ballads… you might want to check it out.” Then, earlier today, Jepsen tweeted, “We’re going to the moon! Who’s coming?,” indicating that the album’s title track would drop at midnight tonight. Well, now “The Loneliest Time” — aka the aforementioned disco power ballad — is here, and you can listen to it below.
Gladie – “Nothing”
After releasing a wealth of EPs, demos, and one-off singles in the interim, Augusta Koch’s Philly-based indie band Gladie are ready to roll out their follow-up to 2020 debut Safe Sins. It’s called Don’t Know What You’re In Until You’re Out, and it’s coming next month. Lead single “Nothing” is a hard-charging rager of a song, hooky as hell and brimming with energy.
Palette Knife – “Jelly Boi” & “Damn Son, Dim Sum”
The Columbus emo band Palette Knife have announced their sophomore LP, and the first couple singles are sounding strong. New Game+ is loosely based around the tropes of 16-bit video games, with interludes like “Death Screen” and “Pause Screen” sprinkled throughout the tracklist. In substance, though, the album seems to hone in on that timeless emo topic of a young man trying to break free of his own neuroses.
This Night Turns 20
David Bowie had his Berlin trilogy. Neil Young had his crazy Geffen eighties. In 2002, Dan Bejar was in his Spain period, hiding out from the pressures of his other band, the New Pornographers, whose 2000 debut Mass Romantic had garnered international acclaim. Up until that point, Bejar had released contemplative, if verbose, folk-rock as Destroyer. But with indie rock royalties in tow, Bejar felt comfortable absconding to the Iberian Peninsula, stretching out a bit and, in his words, “just doing whatever the fuck I wanted.” He was “following [his] muse,” he later told Spin, and apparently, his muse led him to a sprawling, 70-minute album about a disenchanted evening.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Jazmine Sullivan – “Stand Up”
At the beginning of last year, the great R&B veteran Jazmine Sullivan released Heaux Tales, her first album in six years. That album won Sullivan two Grammys, as well as a ton of critical acclaim. Since then, Sullivan has released a deluxe edition of Heaux Tales and covered “Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child” for the Elvis soundtrack. Today, Sullivan has released another soundtrack song, and it’s pretty different from that Elvis one.
Pom Pom Squad – “River”
While in Austin for SXSW this past spring, Pom Pom Squad’s Mia Berrin linked up with Song Confessional, a project that collects anonymous confessions from people and partners with musicians to turn those details of someone else’s life into songs. Those songs are recorded in a mobile recording studio by producers Walker Lukens and Jim Eno, and the whole process is also turned into a podcast. Berrin’s episode of that podcast will come out next week, but today we get to hear the result of the collaboration, a track called “River” that was inspired by a story about a man whose marriage ended after his father died.
Will Sheff, After Okkervil
Will Sheff is not going to read this profile. He assures me it’s nothing personal, but as with alcohol and pills, the erstwhile Okkervil River frontman has learned that press is a mind-altering substance that he cannot take in moderation. “Around the time of [2005’s] Black Sheep Boy, when I was reading all my press, I’d think…’God, this guy they’re talking about sounds insufferable.'” Even the most glowing reviews inflated his ego and self-loathing in equal amounts, as he was either “the magisterial wizard of all music” or “this very serious poet man, maybe potentially suicidally depressed.” Sheff knows that he’s at his most neurotic before he releases a new album, but even with the first one bearing his own name on the way, his manager couldn’t help slipping him a mickey: a text message bearing kind words from the New York Times on “Holy Man,” the centerpiece of Sheff’s solo debut and what he believes to be the best song he’s ever written. “I had this warm glow inside, like…I’m the master,” he says with mock awe, realizing one clipping was enough to threaten a backslide into the abyss. “And then I had this weird feeling…he tricked me!”
Stream The Cure’s Wish 30th Anniversary Reissue With 24 Unreleased Tracks
Back in July, the Cure announced a 30th anniversary deluxe edition of 1992’s Wish, their most commercially successful album, featuring 24 previously unreleased tracks. Today, the band — who just debuted new songs at their tour launch last night — has released that expansive Wish reissue. It does not appear to be on Spotify, but those of you with Apple Music subscriptions can stream it below.
Ted Leo Releases Surprise New For Coit And Killie EP
Today is Bandcamp Friday, that blessed holiday when the online music store forfeits its percentage of sales and when lots and lots of indie musicians release new music directly to the public. One of those musicians is the DIY lifer Ted Leo, who mostly only drops new music on Bandcamp Fridays these days. Six months ago, Leo released his surprise EP The Old 200. Today, Leo’s got another one for us.
Big Bliss – “Sleep Paralysis”
Like many bands, the Brooklyn post-punk combo Big Bliss — led by brothers Tim and Cory Race — had their album delayed by COVID. The plan was to start recording Vital Return, the follow-up to their 2018 debut At Middle Distance, way back in April 2020. Ultimately they didn’t track the new songs until this year, but it sounds like the wait was worth it.
Watch A Trailer For The Meet Me In The Bathroom Documentary
If you’ll recall, Lizzy Goodman’s 2017 oral history Meet Me In The Bathroom, which chronicles the ’00s downtown NYC rock revival, was recently turned into a documentary directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. It premiered at Sundance earlier this year and featured appearances by the Strokes, LCD Soundsystem, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, the Moldy Peaches, the Rapture, TV On The Radio, and Liars.
Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All Compilation Available For One Day Only
As part of Bandcamp Friday, Good Music and Noise For Now have released a new fundraising compilation benefiting organizations that help facilitate abortion access in restrictive states. Good Music To Ensure Safe Abortion Access To All will be available for just 24 hours exclusively on Bandcamp and features new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos from: Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros, Cat Power, Daniel Rossen, David Byrne and Devo, Death Cab For Cutie, Fleet Foxes, Gia Margaret, Grouplove, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Maya Hawke, Overcoats, Pearl Jam, PUP, The Regrettes, R.E.M., Sleater-Kinney, Soccer Mommy, Tegan And Sara, Thao x Tune-Yards, Ty Segall, Wet Leg, and more. Also, the comp features cover art by Kim Gordon.
LF System – “Hungry (For Love)”
Last month, we wrote about Scottish DJ duo LF System and their UK chart-topping disco bop “Afraid To Feel.” Sampling Silk’s 1979 track “I Can’t Stop (Turning You On),” “Afraid To Feel” beat out Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” on the Official UK Singles Chart, and it’s since become the longest-running dance #1 of the decade with eight weeks total. It was also certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry. Now, LF System are back with another banger. “Hungry (For Love)” finds Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan again leaning into what made “Afraid To Feel” so successful, as they speed up and slow down a deep-cut disco tune: “Hungry” by Sandy’s Gang, which originally came out in 1976.
Watch Phoenix Play A Slick, Dancey “Alpha Zulu” On Kimmel
Next month, the suave and elegant French gentlemen of Phoenix will release their new album Alpha Zulu, and they’ve been doing the promotional rounds in recent weeks. Last month, Phoenix got together with their special guest, Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig, to perform the single “Tonight” on, appropriately enough, The Tonight Show. Last night, Phoenix were on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and they busted out the new LP’s pulsating title track.
Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”
Eddie Vedder closed out a brief run of dates with his solo band Earthlings last night (October 7) in Las Vegas. Rolling out songs from Vedder’s third solo album Earthling (released earlier this year) at Dolby Live at Park MGM, the Pearl Jam frontman also tried out a cover of the Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” for the encore.
Fiona Apple – “Where The Shadows Lie”
Last month, a photo of Fiona Apple in the studio surfaced on Instagram. It (quite understandably) got people all excited about any sort of follow-up to 2020’s Grammy-winning Fetch The Bolt Cutters. Since Fetch The Bolt Cutters came out, Apple has covered Sharon Van Etten’s “Love More” for the 10th anniversary of Van Etten’s second album, Epic, and this past June she joined Watkins Family Hour on their cover of “(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You.” Well, today we have a substantial Fiona Apple update: she has released a new song called “Where The Shadows Lie” from The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power soundtrack.
