Will Sheff is not going to read this profile. He assures me it’s nothing personal, but as with alcohol and pills, the erstwhile Okkervil River frontman has learned that press is a mind-altering substance that he cannot take in moderation. “Around the time of [2005’s] Black Sheep Boy, when I was reading all my press, I’d think…’God, this guy they’re talking about sounds insufferable.'” Even the most glowing reviews inflated his ego and self-loathing in equal amounts, as he was either “the magisterial wizard of all music” or “this very serious poet man, maybe potentially suicidally depressed.” Sheff knows that he’s at his most neurotic before he releases a new album, but even with the first one bearing his own name on the way, his manager couldn’t help slipping him a mickey: a text message bearing kind words from the New York Times on “Holy Man,” the centerpiece of Sheff’s solo debut and what he believes to be the best song he’s ever written. “I had this warm glow inside, like…I’m the master,” he says with mock awe, realizing one clipping was enough to threaten a backslide into the abyss. “And then I had this weird feeling…he tricked me!”

