Whitmer announces 59% energy reduction at state buildings, taxpayers save $53M
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says energy consumption has been reduced by 59% at state government buildings, courtesy of the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
mibiz.com
‘Opportunities are unbelievable’: Summit highlights economic development in tribal communities
GRAND RAPIDS — Tribal leaders gathered Thursday in Grand Rapids to share the “unbelievable” amount of opportunities to diversify revenue streams and launch new investments for the benefit of tribal citizens. The first Great Lakes Tribal Economic Summit took place Oct. 6 at Grand Valley State University’s...
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
mibiz.com
Large battery projects create EV workforce training opportunities for higher ed
MECOSTA COUNTY — Landing large battery manufacturing plants that promise to drive billions of dollars in investments and create thousands of jobs represents not just major economic development for Michigan but also a significant opportunity for educators. The workers who will staff the new plants in the years ahead...
mibiz.com
ESOP structure offers ‘clear choice’ as founders sell Twisthink to employees
HOLLAND — The founders of digital consulting firm Twisthink LLC will transition company ownership to workers under an employee stock ownership plan. Executives of Holland-based Twisthink — which is relocating to downtown Grand Rapids in spring of next year — announced the deal today, calling it a “natural progression” since the company’s founding in 2001 that will help attract talent.
thecentersquare.com
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants
(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
Federal funds bring high-speed internet to almost 68,000 Michigan households
Michigan is one of three states approved for high-speed internet funding. The U.S. Department of Treasury granted the state $250.6 million for broadband infrastructure projects. The grant comes from the Capital Projects Fund. The extended broadband infrastructure will target locations currently lacking access to internet with speeds of at least...
2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs
Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
2 Michigan counties move to high COVID risk as state levels hold
Northern Michigan saw an increase in coronavirus transmission over the last week, including two counties that moved into the high level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state saw an increase of one high transmission county and nine medium transmission counties between Sept. 29 and...
State conducts audit on Consumers Energy, DTE after Michigan ranks among top states for outages
MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan is one of the top states in the country for outages and now the state is conducting an audit looking at our two biggest utility companies, Consumers Energy and DTE. Michigan is sixth in the nation for annual outage minutes per customer and third worst...
mibiz.com
Honeycrisp Ventures adding to industrial portfolio with 200K-square-foot Walker project
WALKER — Honeycrisp Ventures LLC is embarking on its latest quasi-speculative industrial real estate project as the West Michigan market continues to experience high demand for such facilities. Honeycrisp Ventures is pursuing the project, which could go before the city for site plan approvals in November, at 3101 Fruit...
HometownLife.com
Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start
Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Activists want Michigan AG Nessel’s input on reimbursement for overtaxed Detroit homeowners
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to weigh in on whether Detroit homeowners who were overtaxed by the city should be eligible for partial refunds. The Detroit News reports The Coalition for Property Tax Justice was joined on Zoom by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield, requesting Nessel’s office offer an opinion about what state law says about reimbursing the city’s property tax payers.
MPSC orders audit of DTE Electric, Consumers Energy
Officials with the Michigan Public Service Commission announced today they have begun a process that will lead to an examination of a large portion of the state's electrical grid.
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating
ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
mibiz.com
Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root
Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
beckerspayer.com
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan
Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
Detroit News
Michigan prosecutors reviewing cases after lab scientist fired over mishandled documents
Northville — Prosecutors across southeast Michigan are reviewing cases for possibly tainted fingerprint evidence after recently learning that a Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory forensic scientist was fired 10 months ago by the agency for mishandling documents and then lying about it. The development could potentially result in anything...
