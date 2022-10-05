ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecosta County, MI

Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
MICHIGAN STATE
ESOP structure offers ‘clear choice’ as founders sell Twisthink to employees

HOLLAND — The founders of digital consulting firm Twisthink LLC will transition company ownership to workers under an employee stock ownership plan. Executives of Holland-based Twisthink — which is relocating to downtown Grand Rapids in spring of next year — announced the deal today, calling it a “natural progression” since the company’s founding in 2001 that will help attract talent.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan taxpayers to foot $951M for EV battery plants

(The Center Square) – Michigan taxpayers are giving $951 million to two companies – Our Next Energy and Gotion, Inc. – to build electric vehicle batteries. ONE claims it will create up to 2,112 jobs, and Gotion says it will create up to 2,350. ONE is a...
MICHIGAN STATE
2 electric vehicle battery plants to be built in Michigan, promising nearly 4,500 jobs

Two companies promise to create nearly 4,500 jobs and invest almost $4 billion to produce electric vehicle batteries as part of economic development projects slated to receive a combined $1 billion in incentives, tax breaks and other state assistance. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and economic development officials announced the projects and corresponding incentives Wednesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Want to help solve Oakland County's deer problem? This short survey is a simple start

Southeastern Michigan's deer problem is a tough one to solve. Residents know the dense population and major roads paired with a large deer population can spell trouble for yards, drivers and pets. The problem is especially prevalent in Oakland County, which has the highest deer-related vehicle crash rate in Michigan and many communities that don't allow hunting.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Detroit Evening Report: Activists want Michigan AG Nessel’s input on reimbursement for overtaxed Detroit homeowners

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to weigh in on whether Detroit homeowners who were overtaxed by the city should be eligible for partial refunds. The Detroit News reports The Coalition for Property Tax Justice was joined on Zoom by U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib and Detroit City Council president Mary Sheffield, requesting Nessel’s office offer an opinion about what state law says about reimbursing the city’s property tax payers.
DETROIT, MI
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ann Arbor renters applaud new law, but landlords aren’t celebrating

ANN ARBOR, MI — The passage of Ann Arbor’s new right-to-renew law drew applause from renters in the City Council chambers this week. But one group isn’t applauding the move: the Washtenaw Area Apartment Association, a landlord group arguing city officials are bending to the wishes of a small, vocal cohort of University of Michigan graduate students who lobbied for the law.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Q&A: West Michigan’s first Black-founded, Black-led community foundation takes root

Ciarra Adkins formed the first Black-founded and Black-led community foundation in West Michigan with a primary goal to shift the narrative about Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities and philanthropy. Specifically, she wants to advance the notion that these residents are not simply “receivers” of funds, but also serve as “distributors.” Adkins, a trained attorney who leads the AQUME Foundation and AQUME Law PLLC and serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ equity analyst, recently received the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce’s ATHENA Young Professional Award for her efforts. While she founded it in 2021, the Aqume Foundation has been years in the making for Adkins, who aims to use philanthropy to tackle systemic economic injustices in West Michigan. She recently spoke with MiBiz about the challenges and opportunities with taking on this work.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Priority Health, Kroger launching co-branded Medicare plans in Michigan

Priority Health and Kroger Health are launching two co-branded Medicare plans in eight Michigan counties for 2023. The two plans are PriorityMedicare + Kroger PPO and PriorityMedicare D-SNP + Kroger HMO. The plans will launch in January in Genesee, Ingham, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, according to an Oct. 4 news release.
MICHIGAN STATE

