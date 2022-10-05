Read full article on original website
Robert Maroney
Robert (Bob) Maroney, formerly of Villa Alexandria and Buffalo Crossing, The Villages FL, died Friday, September 30, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice House. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in The Villages, FL. Inurnment will be at Florida National Cemetery.
Orval Hinkles Sadler
Orval Hinkles Sadler, age 86 of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on September 25, 2022. He was born in Merritt, North Carolina in a farming and fishing community. He joined the Air Force in 1953, ended up in Korea, stationed in the Philippines and Taiwan. After his military service he settled in Texas to start his family with Rosemarie, who passed in 2020.
Lynn Ramey Wolfe
Col. U.S.A.F. (Ret) Lynn Ramey Wolfe, age 87, from The Villages, FL and Winchester, VA passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022. He was born and raised on the family farm near Hayfield, VA, the first born of Sloan and Gladys Ramey Wolfe on November 3, 1934. He attended Gainesboro and James Wood High Schools and graduated from VA Tech in 1956.
Barbara Joan Wallace
Barbara Joan Wallace, age 79, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 30, 2022, at The Villages Regional Hospital. Barbara was born on December 13, 1942, in Franklin, PA to her parents, Paul and Nina (Synder) McWilliams. She graduated from Wattsburg High School. She started her career with the Erie Times News and GAF before accepting a position with the US Postal Service in 1973. She started as a City Letter Carrier, Secretary for the Postmaster of Erie, PA, and then served as the Postmaster of Fairview, PA for over 20 years. She eventually retired with 32 years of Postal Service.
Daniel Lee Brennan Sr.
It’s with heavy heart that we share our beloved Dad, Granddad, Great-Granddad, Brother, Uncle and Friend, Daniel Lee Brennan Sr, 80, of The Villages, Florida passed away October 1, 2022. Dan is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn. The two shared over 67 years of love and happiness together before his passing.
Sandra Louise McKeon
Sandra Louise McKeon, 79 of The Villages, Florida passed peacefully on October 1, 2022 holding her husband’s hand at the WaterCrest Memory Care Unit. She was born in Framingham, MA, the daughter of the late Louis ‘Gino’ and Ida (Orcianelli) Ghetti. She grew up in nearby Natick, MA before moving to Berlin, MA and finally to Florida.
John Ragan
John (Jack) Ragan, of The Villages, FL, peacefully passed away on September 27, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice with his family by his side. John was born September 25, 1930, in Philadelphia, PA to the late Frank and Ann Ragan (nee Cosgrove). John graduated from St. John the Baptist High School in Manayunk. Shortly thereafter John became a Sales Manager at Sears & Roebuck where he worked for 35 years retiring at the age of 60. John met the love of his life, Geraldine, while working at Sears.
Jean Brossart
Jean Brossart, 92, of The Villages, FL passed away on September 28, 2022. Jean was born to Alice and Edward Evans on April 20, 1930 in Owensville, Ohio, the second of six children. She married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Brossart on May 2, 1953. They were blessed with five children, ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Linda Sue Robacker
Linda Sue (Williams, Sorensen) Robacker a caring wife, sister, step-mother, teacher and friend passed away on October 3, 2022 at the age of 75 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She was...
Homecoming will be celebrated at historic Baker House in Wildwood
A homecoming will be celebrated at the historic Baker House in Wildwood. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the historic home located at 6016 County Road 44A in Wildwood. The event will include self-guided tours from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Speeding Mississippi driver nabbed with marijuana on I-75 in Sumter County
A speeding Mississippi driver was nabbed with marijuana on Interstate 75 in Sumter County. De’Shaun Montavias Crosby, 28, of Moss Point, Miss. was driving a red Hyundai passenger car with Mississippi plates at 2:46 a.m. Thursday southbound on I-75 at Bushnell when he was paced driving 90 miles per hour in a 70 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Official urges Villagers to speak out on proposed cap on amenity fees
An official is urging Villagers to offer their opinion about a proposed cap on amenity fees in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. The Amenity Authority Committee will discuss a deferral rate cap at its meeting set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Savannah Center. In 2010, the AAC established an...
Phillip W. Giboney
Phillip W. Giboney, 71, died October 1, 2022 in Summerfield, FL; born March 22, 1951 in Fulton, MO. Phillip deeply loved his family. Had many friends. Loved his golf and golfing buddies. Looking forward to playing with them again in heaven. He survived by his wife Gloria Giboney; son Justin...
Representing the Developer or the residents?
This letter is associated with the “POA unveils its endorsement in race for Florida House” article. Ash Marwah is running against Republican John Temple. Per the public records, the Temple campaign for the August 2022 primary spent $152,000 to get Temple on the November ballot. As of September 23, 2022, his campaign has only spent $2,200 on the November election. Temple has ties to The Villages, Inc., but his ties are not as apparent as Brett Hage’s. Is the Temple campaign assuming that all the registered Republicans who vote in the November election will automatically vote for Temple without any research? Which candidate will place the interests of the majority of the voters over the interests of The Villages, Inc?
Villager’s golf cart snatched from Publix at Magnolia Plaza
A Villager’s golf cart was snatched Friday from Publix at Magnolia Plaza. The matte black and blue Yamaha golf cart was stolen sometime between 5 and 9 p.m. while it was parked at the grocery store by a Villager who works at Publix. The two-seater golf cart has blue pinstripe seats and gray around the roof.
Driver with 9mm gun tucked next to center console arrested at Wawa
A driver with a 9mm gun tucked between his seat and the center console was arrested at the Wawa convenience store in Oxford. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 at about 6 a.m. Thursday when he spotted a white 2021 Volkswagen Jetta in the parking lot. The deputy detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Villagers can talk to firefighters to learn about upcoming referendum
Residents will have a chance to meet The Villages Public Safety Department front-line personnel after hours this month when they attend The Villages Market Nights. This is an opportunity to meet the first responders serving The Villages, learn more about the new fire apparatus and ambulance services and ask questions about the 191 Independent Fire Control and Rescue District that will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Wildwood Middle High School students nominated for prestigious state competition
Two Wildwood Middle High School students will take part in a prestigious state competition. A Sumter County district committee recently met and chose two seniors to represent Sumter County at the state competition. The 2022-23 Sumter Career and Technical Education Scholar is Brandon Martinez from Wildwood Middle High School. The...
Residents receive graduation certificates from Sumter County Citizens Academy
Seven Sumter County residents graduated from the Sumter County Citizens Academy, receiving their certificates of graduation at the Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting on Sept. 20. New Citizens Academy graduates are Art Bartlett, Dru Beedle, Theresita Dumagsa, Maryann Larson, Jerry Locke, Dalia Reedy and Sandra Rzepecki. The Citizens Academy...
Overturned truck snarls traffic on Rolling Acres Road
An overturned truck snarled traffic Friday morning on Rolling Acres Road outside Lady Lake. The truck was traveling at about 10:30 a.m. on Rolling Acres Road near Lake Ella Road when it jackknifed. Lake County sheriff’s deputies had traffic blocked from both directions on Rolling Acres Road. Lake County Fire...
