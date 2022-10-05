Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is to leave Northampton at the end of the season.The 32-year-old joined Saints from the Ospreys in 2018 and has helped them achieve two top-four finishes in the Gallagher Premiership.Director of rugby Phil Dowson revealed financial constraints played a major part in the decision, saying: “It has been well documented that, for this season and next, the salary cap for Premiership clubs is lower than it was previously.“There is also a reduction in marquee players from two to one, which presents an additional challenge in building a balanced and competitive squad. We have to start putting...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO