ESPN
Premier League players to take a knee before next two fixtures
Premier League players will take the knee ahead of their dedicated "No Room for Racism" matches from Oct. 8 to 16 as England's top-tier league continues its "ongoing commitment to tackling discrimination and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion," it was announced on Thursday. It was decided ahead of the 2022-23...
BBC
Rory Sutherland: British and Irish Lions prop joins Ulster
Ulster have signed Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Rory Sutherland on a short-term deal. The 28-year-old arrives in Belfast after his Worcester Warriors contract was terminated, following part of the club being wound up in the High Court. He has made 20 appearances for his country, and won...
SkySports
Jack Leslie, the first black footballer to receive an England call-up, awarded posthumous honorary cap by FA
Jack Leslie, the first black player to receive an England call-up, has been awarded a posthumous honorary cap by the Football Association. The inside-left, who scored 137 goals in 400 appearances for Plymouth between 1921 and 1934, was called up to the national team in 1925. However, he was denied...
Dan Biggar to leave Northampton amid financial constraints
Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is to leave Northampton at the end of the season.The 32-year-old joined Saints from the Ospreys in 2018 and has helped them achieve two top-four finishes in the Gallagher Premiership.Director of rugby Phil Dowson revealed financial constraints played a major part in the decision, saying: “It has been well documented that, for this season and next, the salary cap for Premiership clubs is lower than it was previously.“There is also a reduction in marquee players from two to one, which presents an additional challenge in building a balanced and competitive squad. We have to start putting...
BBC
Rugby League: Ireland 4-44 Wales
Tries: Ruck, Carr (2), Mundy, Aitken, Burnell (2), Reardon. Cons Salter (6) Wales ran in eight tries in Dublin to lift the Women's Rugby League European Championship B with an emphatic 44-4 win over Ireland. The sides met at Donnybrook having both recorded comfortable wins over Italy and the hosts...
BBC
First England team to receive caps against United States at Wembley
A sold-out Wembley with a match against world champions the United States on Friday is set to be a memorable occasion for the current Lionesses squad - but for some former England players it will be a moment when they finally feel they have got the recognition they deserve. England's...
Bill Foley ‘signs final paperwork’ to complete £120m Bournemouth takeover and attends clash against Leicester
BILL FOLEY has signed the "final paperwork" to complete his £120million takeover of Premier League outfit Bournemouth, according to reports. The American billionaire, 77, has a reported net worth of £1.2 billion. And according to talkSPORT, he will shell out £120m to buy Bournemouth after months of negotiations...
BBC
Premiership: Bristol Bears 14-50 Exeter Chiefs - Visitors go top with seven-try haul
Tries: Nowell 2, Woodburn 2, Cowan-Dickie, Van Heerden, Capstick Cons: Simmonds 3, Slade 3 Pen: Simmonds. Seven-try Exeter Chiefs emphatically beat Bristol Bears 50-14 at Ashton Gate to move to second in the Premiership table. Toby Fricker opened the scoring with a try for the home side, but Jack Nowell...
BBC
Cedwyn Scott: Notts County striker on personal battle to get Magpies back to EFL
Cedwyn Scott says trying to help Notts County back to the English Football League "means everything" to him as he continues to rebuild his own career. As a teenager at Dundee he played three Scottish Premiership games in 2018, but just a year later he was playing in England's 10th tier with Dunston UTS.
Michael Carrick hopes Man Utd connections land him Middlesbrough manager job with Sir Alex Ferguson a reference
MICHAEL CARRICK hopes his Manchester United connections can win him the Middlesbrough job. The former Red Devils captain and coach wants to bring old United allies Mike Phelan and Rene Mulensteen with him if he becomes the Riverside boss. Former Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan is Carrick’s main rival. But...
BBC
Glasgow Clan up for sale after controversy over signing of player accused of rape
Glasgow Clan are being put up for sale after a week during which the Elite League ice hockey club lost sponsors following the signing of a player accused of rape in the United States. Clan suspended head coach Malcom Cameron and chief executive Gareth Chalmers after the aborted signing of...
BBC
John Duncan: Legendary Chesterfield boss dies aged 73
Former Chesterfield boss John Duncan has died at the age of 73. Duncan had two spells in charge of the Spireites and led the then third tier side to the FA Cup semi-finals in 1997, where they were beaten by Middlesbrough after a replay. The Scot, who played as a...
BBC
Cumbria v Jamaica: Rugby League World Cup warm-up 'is chance to showcase' game in county
Cumbria play their first representative match for 11 years on Friday when they face Jamaica in a World Cup warm-up game. They hope that the match at Workington Town's Derwent Park (19:45 BST) will be a timely reminder that the county remains a hotbed of rugby league. "This should be...
Brendan Rodgers remains confident he can keep Leicester in Premier League
Brendan Rodgers has “no doubt” he is the right man to resurrect lowly Leicester’s fortunes after a second-half collapse at Bournemouth piled pressure back on his position.Patson Daka fired the struggling Foxes into a 10th-minute lead at Vitality Stadium but they blew the chance to move out of the Premier League relegation zone by slipping to a 2-1 loss.Under-fire City manager Rodgers hoped his side had turned a corner by thrashing East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest 4-0 on Monday evening to claim their first win of a dismal season to date.Yet he was left bemoaning a string of errors and...
BBC
Chelsea 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Chelsea have had a strong week - Graham Potter
Chelsea manager Graham Potter says his team have had a "strong week", following up a Champions League win over AC Milan with a 3-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League. Watch Premier League highlights on Match of the Day on Saturday 8 October at 22:25 BST on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.
BBC
Siwan Lillicrap column: Wales ready for the challenge of Scotland
Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Sunday, 9 October Kick-off:05:45 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary, live text and report on the BBC Sport website and app. In her first Rugby World Cup column, Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap talks about life in New Zealand, Scotland being a must-win...
BBC
Henry Pollock: Northampton Saints teenager becomes club's youngest professional era try-scorer
Northampton Saints coach Matt Ferguson hailed the physicality of Henry Pollock after he became the club's youngest try scorer in the professional era. The 17-year-old scored two of Saints' nine tries in their 58-34 Premiership Rugby Cup win over Saracens. There was also a double for wing Frankie Sleightholme, who...
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Rotherham: Ben Brereton Diaz steers home side to victory
Ben Brereton Diaz's double helped Blackburn to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Rotherham at Ewood Park as they continued their win or lose sequence of results under Jon Dahl Tomasson. Chile striker Brereton Diaz took his tally for the season to seven with a first-half penalty and a close-range finish...
Yardbarker
Report: Southampton Considering Manchester City Staff Member As Hasenhüttl Replacement
Southampton are struggling in the Premier League this season, with only two wins from seven matches, so it comes as no surprise that Ralph Hasenhüttl's time at St Mary's Stadium is limited. Following a shock victory over Chelsea, the Saints have lost three matches on the bounce. This is...
Manchester City 4-0 Southampton, Chelsea 3-0 Wolves and more: football clockwatch – as it happened
Erling Haaland scored his 20th goal of the season, Bournemouth came from behind to beat Leicester and Newcastle routed Brentford
