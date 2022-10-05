ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

ESPN

Premier League players to take a knee before next two fixtures

Premier League players will take the knee ahead of their dedicated "No Room for Racism" matches from Oct. 8 to 16 as England's top-tier league continues its "ongoing commitment to tackling discrimination and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion," it was announced on Thursday. It was decided ahead of the 2022-23...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Rory Sutherland: British and Irish Lions prop joins Ulster

Ulster have signed Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop Rory Sutherland on a short-term deal. The 28-year-old arrives in Belfast after his Worcester Warriors contract was terminated, following part of the club being wound up in the High Court. He has made 20 appearances for his country, and won...
WORLD
The Independent

Dan Biggar to leave Northampton amid financial constraints

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is to leave Northampton at the end of the season.The 32-year-old joined Saints from the Ospreys in 2018 and has helped them achieve two top-four finishes in the Gallagher Premiership.Director of rugby Phil Dowson revealed financial constraints played a major part in the decision, saying: “It has been well documented that, for this season and next, the salary cap for Premiership clubs is lower than it was previously.“There is also a reduction in marquee players from two to one, which presents an additional challenge in building a balanced and competitive squad. We have to start putting...
RUGBY
BBC

Rugby League: Ireland 4-44 Wales

Tries: Ruck, Carr (2), Mundy, Aitken, Burnell (2), Reardon. Cons Salter (6) Wales ran in eight tries in Dublin to lift the Women's Rugby League European Championship B with an emphatic 44-4 win over Ireland. The sides met at Donnybrook having both recorded comfortable wins over Italy and the hosts...
WORLD
BBC

First England team to receive caps against United States at Wembley

A sold-out Wembley with a match against world champions the United States on Friday is set to be a memorable occasion for the current Lionesses squad - but for some former England players it will be a moment when they finally feel they have got the recognition they deserve. England's...
WORLD
BBC

John Duncan: Legendary Chesterfield boss dies aged 73

Former Chesterfield boss John Duncan has died at the age of 73. Duncan had two spells in charge of the Spireites and led the then third tier side to the FA Cup semi-finals in 1997, where they were beaten by Middlesbrough after a replay. The Scot, who played as a...
SPORTS
Rugby
Sports
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers remains confident he can keep Leicester in Premier League

Brendan Rodgers has “no doubt” he is the right man to resurrect lowly Leicester’s fortunes after a second-half collapse at Bournemouth piled pressure back on his position.Patson Daka fired the struggling Foxes into a 10th-minute lead at Vitality Stadium but they blew the chance to move out of the Premier League relegation zone by slipping to a 2-1 loss.Under-fire City manager Rodgers hoped his side had turned a corner by thrashing East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest 4-0 on Monday evening to claim their first win of a dismal season to date.Yet he was left bemoaning a string of errors and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Siwan Lillicrap column: Wales ready for the challenge of Scotland

Venue: Northland Events Centre, Whangarei Date: Sunday, 9 October Kick-off:05:45 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales Extra commentary, live text and report on the BBC Sport website and app. In her first Rugby World Cup column, Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap talks about life in New Zealand, Scotland being a must-win...
RUGBY
SkySports

Blackburn Rovers 3-0 Rotherham: Ben Brereton Diaz steers home side to victory

Ben Brereton Diaz's double helped Blackburn to an emphatic 3-0 victory over Rotherham at Ewood Park as they continued their win or lose sequence of results under Jon Dahl Tomasson. Chile striker Brereton Diaz took his tally for the season to seven with a first-half penalty and a close-range finish...
SOCCER

