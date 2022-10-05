Dogs of various breeds were in the spotlight Saturday at Thomas J. Henry's 11th annual Bark in the Park in downtown Corpus Christi. It started in the Sparkling City by the Sea in 2012 as a festive event to bring together pet owners, local pet businesses, pet rescue organizations and no-kill pet shelters to raise money and awareness for pet initiatives in the community. ...

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO