Galion, OH

Gallery: Madison Homecoming

Madison Comprehensive High School crowned their 2022 Homecoming Queen Friday night during half time of the Madison-Mt. Vernon football game at StarTek Stadium. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
MANSFIELD, OH
Ontario dispatches Pleasant

Ontario tipped and eventually toppled Pleasant 31-20 at Pleasant High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Defense ruled the first quarter as Ontario and Pleasant were both scoreless.
ONTARIO, OH
Building Doctors will make rounds in Shelby on Oct. 10 & 11

SHELBY – The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Shelby and the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office will hold a Building Doctor Clinic on Oct. 10 and 11. The clinic features Building Doctors Rachel Krause and Sarah Hanna of the State Historic Preservation Office. It...
SHELBY, OH
Columbian survives taut tilt with Bellevue

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Columbian passed in a 33-28 victory at Bellevue's expense in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Bellevue, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Columbian through the end of the first quarter.
BELLEVUE, OH
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
MANSFIELD, OH
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville

Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
COLUMBUS, OH
Dublin Scioto thwarts Delaware Hayes' quest

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Dublin Scioto prevailed over Delaware Hayes 32-21 in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
SCIO, OH
Findlay dismantles Oregon Clay

Findlay dismissed Oregon Clay by a 35-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Findlay drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Oregon Clay after the first quarter.
FINDLAY, OH
Fremont Ross pours it on Lima Senior

Fremont Ross recorded a big victory over Lima Senior 35-6 at Fremont Ross High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Fremont Ross moved in front of Lima Senior 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
FREMONT, OH
Harrod Allen East takes a toll on Bluffton

Harrod Allen East grabbed a 30-14 victory at the expense of Bluffton in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
BLUFFTON, OH
Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster

MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
MANSFIELD, OH
Lima Central Catholic survives close clash with Newark Licking Valley

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lima Central Catholic had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Newark Licking Valley 30-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Newark Licking Valley, as it began with a...
NEWARK, OH
Frances Waines

Frances Waines, age 91, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Galion Pointe. Frances was born on August 30th, 1931, to Virgil and Mable (Vincie) Drummond in St. Petersburg, Florida, and graduated high school there in 1949. She received a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from the University of Cincinnati.
GALION, OH
Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village

MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
LEXINGTON, OH

