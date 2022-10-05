Read full article on original website
Gallery: Madison Homecoming
Madison Comprehensive High School crowned their 2022 Homecoming Queen Friday night during half time of the Madison-Mt. Vernon football game at StarTek Stadium. (photos by Daniel Melograna)
Here's how Fredericktown Local Schools increased communication with the community
FREDERICKTOWN — Schools and government are intertwined but don't necessarily work in lockstep. Both have their own administrative and elected boards. Both have their own treasurer, their own mayoral figure.
Ontario dispatches Pleasant
Ontario tipped and eventually toppled Pleasant 31-20 at Pleasant High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Defense ruled the first quarter as Ontario and Pleasant were both scoreless.
Building Doctors will make rounds in Shelby on Oct. 10 & 11
SHELBY – The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Shelby and the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office will hold a Building Doctor Clinic on Oct. 10 and 11. The clinic features Building Doctors Rachel Krause and Sarah Hanna of the State Historic Preservation Office. It...
Columbian survives taut tilt with Bellevue
Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Columbian passed in a 33-28 victory at Bellevue's expense in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Bellevue, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Columbian through the end of the first quarter.
Madison Comprehensive blanks Mt. Vernon
It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Madison Comprehensive's 35-0 blanking of Mt. Vernon for an Ohio high school football victory on October 7. Madison Comprehensive drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Mt. Vernon after the...
Down but not out: Columbus Hamilton Township beats back Circleville
Columbus Hamilton Township, not discouraged by an early deficit, rallied and eventually pulled away from Circleville 32-7 in Ohio high school football on October 7. Circleville authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.
Dublin Scioto thwarts Delaware Hayes' quest
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Dublin Scioto prevailed over Delaware Hayes 32-21 in Ohio high school football action on October 7. Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.
Findlay dismantles Oregon Clay
Findlay dismissed Oregon Clay by a 35-14 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Findlay drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Oregon Clay after the first quarter.
Fremont Ross pours it on Lima Senior
Fremont Ross recorded a big victory over Lima Senior 35-6 at Fremont Ross High on October 7 in Ohio football action. Fremont Ross moved in front of Lima Senior 13-0 to begin the second quarter.
Harrod Allen East takes a toll on Bluffton
Harrod Allen East grabbed a 30-14 victory at the expense of Bluffton in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Putting it all together: Urbana overwhelms Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan
Urbana's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37-8 in Ohio high school football action on October 7. The last time Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan and Urbana played in a 41-21 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Convincing fashion: Upper Arlington handles Lewis Center Olentangy Orange
Upper Arlington played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange during a 41-10 beating in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. Upper Arlington drew first blood by forging a 21-0 margin over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange after the first quarter.
GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31, Wooster 11
Mansfield Senior beat Wooster 31-11 in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Friday at Arlin Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
Davis, Tygers rough up Wooster
MANSFIELD — A change in position suited Mansfield Senior’s Amarr Davis. A junior safety-turned-cornerback, Davis picked off two passes and returned one for a touchdown as the Tygers cruised to a 31-11 Ohio Cardinal Conference win over Wooster at Arlin Field on Friday night. GALLERY: Mansfield Senior 31,...
Lima Central Catholic survives close clash with Newark Licking Valley
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Lima Central Catholic had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Newark Licking Valley 30-26 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 7. The start wasn't the problem for Newark Licking Valley, as it began with a...
Frances Waines
Frances Waines, age 91, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Galion Pointe. Frances was born on August 30th, 1931, to Virgil and Mable (Vincie) Drummond in St. Petersburg, Florida, and graduated high school there in 1949. She received a bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from the University of Cincinnati.
Public hearing set for rezoning Lexington schools property into village
MANSFIELD — The village of Lexington and Lexington Local Schools have filed a petition to annex 37.723 acres of school district-owned land into the village. The petition deals with two parcels located just south of the new junior high and high school building. The plots encompass the new ball fields, a retention pond, practice fields and the beginning of the driveway to the junior high school wing. The land is currently part of Troy Township.
Kissing your sister: Upper Arlington and Dublin Coffman find lipsmacking impasse
Upper Arlington and Dublin Coffman wound up even in a 3-3 stalemate for an Ohio boys soccer victory on October 6. Recently on September 29, Dublin Coffman squared off with Hilliard Davidson in a soccer game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep's speedy start jolts Whitehall-Yearling
A swift beginning blazed a winning path for Canal Winchester Harvest Prep during a 51-18 win over Whitehall-Yearling on October 7 in Ohio football action. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep jumped in front of Whitehall-Yearling 18-6 to begin the second quarter.
