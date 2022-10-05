ND ranked #7 state least interested in moving, study says
BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Changes in home prices and upkeep fees have made many people consider moving or selling their houses. But here in North Dakota, it seems that there’s no place like home… current home, at least.
A study conducted by TexasRealEstateSource.com identified Google Trends data of search terms used by people interested in moving, which were then combined to give each state a total search score.
|STATE
|RANK
|TOTAL SEARCH SCORE
|Hawaii
|1
|409
|Alaska
|2
|415
|Illinois
|3
|436
|Wisconsin
|4
|439
|New Mexico
|5
|440
|Montana
|6
|441
|North Dakota
|7
|442
|New York
|8
|443
|California
|9
|450
|Nebraska
|10
|456
In contrast, South and North Carolina were ranked the first and second highest states most interested in moving, with high search levels for terms such as ‘sell house’, ‘move home’, and ‘move house’.
|STATE
|RANK
|TOTAL SEARCH SCORE
|South Carolina
|1
|522
|North Carolina
|2
|521
|Arkansas
|3
|518
|Georgia
|4
|517
|Alabama
|5
|514
|Delaware
|6
|512
|Texas
|7
|510
|Ohio
|8
|509
|Kentucky
|9
|505
|Indiana
|10
|504
In a press release, a spokesperson from Texas Real Estate Source noted that "This year, we've seen fluctuations in house prices across America, which can easily lead to many thinking about relocating, downsizing, or moving home. This study provides interesting insight into which states are the most eager to move this year, and as house prices continue to shift, it will be interesting to see if these searches translate into sales."
