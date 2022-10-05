ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ND ranked #7 state least interested in moving, study says

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Changes in home prices and upkeep fees have made many people consider moving or selling their houses. But here in North Dakota, it seems that there’s no place like home… current home, at least.

A study conducted by TexasRealEstateSource.com identified Google Trends data of search terms used by people interested in moving, which were then combined to give each state a total search score.

STATE RANK TOTAL SEARCH SCORE
Hawaii 1 409
Alaska 2 415
Illinois 3 436
Wisconsin 4 439
New Mexico 5 440
Montana 6 441
North Dakota 7 442
New York 8 443
California 9 450
Nebraska 10 456
List of states least interested in moving, according to study.

In contrast, South and North Carolina were ranked the first and second highest states most interested in moving, with high search levels for terms such as ‘sell house’, ‘move home’, and ‘move house’.

STATE RANK TOTAL SEARCH SCORE
South Carolina 1 522
North Carolina 2 521
Arkansas 3 518
Georgia 4 517
Alabama 5 514
Delaware 6 512
Texas 7 510
Ohio 8 509
Kentucky 9 505
Indiana 10 504
List of states most interested in moving, according to study.

In a press release, a spokesperson from Texas Real Estate Source noted that “This year, we’ve seen fluctuations in house prices across America, which can easily lead to many thinking about relocating, downsizing, or moving home. This study provides interesting insight into which states are the most eager to move this year, and as house prices continue to shift, it will be interesting to see if these searches translate into sales.”

