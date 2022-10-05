Read full article on original website
mainstreetmaury.com
Cat fight cut short: Giles County downs Columbia in shortened non-region tilt
Giles County and Columbia Central’s contest ended prematurely on Friday night due to a scuffle in the fourth quarter that led to five personal foul penalties between the two teams and the officials ending the contest with under seven minutes to play and the Bobcats leading 49-28. No players...
mainstreetmaury.com
Mt. Pleasant's Nick Brown voted as Week 7 Main Street Preps Football Player of the Week
Mt. Pleasant quarterback Nick Brown has been fan-voted as the Week 7 Main Street Preps Football Player of the Week. The junior earned 25% of the overall vote to beat out Portland's Freddy Paxton (second) and Page's Knight Wilson (third) for the honor.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Smyrna (Smyrna, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Smyrna. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 24 at mile [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Is sunken treasure in the muddy Mississippi River? Probably, if you know where to look
Calling all treasure hunters from St. Louis, grab your metal detectors. Sunken treasure in the Mississippi Rive
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia State welcomes Jason Catron to the First Farmers Performance Series
Columbia State Community College welcomes Jason Catron & His Little Big Band to the Cherry Theater on Thursday, Oct. 13 as part of the First Farmers Performance Series. Catron began singing at the age of two. His first song was “Jesus Loves Me” at his small church in Kentucky where he grew up. Jason has just released the first single, “King of The Road”, from his new project, “The Nashville Songbook.” This has been a long-time dream record in the making and takes Catron back to his childhood roots of singing songs from the American and Country Songbooks and looking up to singers like Sinatra and Tony Bennett. Catron’s heart is to encourage everyone he meets and having toured in some of the greatest venues from Vancouver to the Vatican, listeners will be inspired by Catron’s velvety vocals and a talent that is truly a gift.
fox17.com
Tennessee police search for vehicle connected to 'despicable' Boy Scouts theft
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn.--The Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is asking for help identifying the person(s) responsible for stealing from Boy Scouts. The agency reports a group of Boy Scouts were camping at Camp Arrowhead in the Capitol Hill area of Winchester, Tennessee when some items were stolen from campers and personnel.
Scattered frost is expected this weekend
Another strong blast of colder air is moving toward Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky this weekend. This time, the air will be cold enough for areas of frost to develop on Saturday & Sunday mornings.
‘I am Sadie Baker’: The mysterious life and public death of an alleged Coffee County witch
A Coffee County cemetery is said to be haunted by the ghost of a witch.
wvlt.tv
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
Legend Says 2 Treasures Buried in Illinois Near Mississippi River
It's one thing for a legend to claim a treasure is buried somewhere. However, I've found one place in Illinois where legend says 2 different treasures reside and they're both near the banks of the Mississippi River. I found stories of these tales of buried loot in Illinois on the...
mainstreetmaury.com
Columbia City Council pledges funds toward Technology Center
A new Southern Regional Technology Center slated for the Columbia State Campus has strong support from the City of Columbia as the City Council recently passed a resolution pledging its support. “It was a pleasure to attend the City Council meeting and hear the expressed commitment to continue the strong...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss reveals uniform combination in advance of Saturday's game vs. Vanderbilt
Ole Miss is bringing their game to Nashville this weekend to take on Vanderbilt. The No. 9 Rebels have released their uniform combination for the game and it’s about what you would expect for road uniforms. It’s white on white with navy blue helmets and red stripes everywhere. The...
Middle Tennessee cities issue burn bans as dry stretch continues
Dry conditions, low humidity, and wind are a perfect recipe to spark a fire, prompting several cities across Middle Tennessee to place bans on burning.
mainstreetmaury.com
Spring Hill creates non-emergency web portal for citizens
The City of Spring Hill is launching a new Citizen’s Portal for residents to request non-emergency services and report concerns easily online. In addition to quicker response times, the portal is designed for consistent service through enhanced project tracking and follow-up. Residents will be able to log in and...
thunderboltradio.com
Humphreys County man arrested in connection to 2021 Henderson County murder
A Humphreys County man is facing charges in connection to a 2021 murder in Henderson County. Twenty-one-year-old Gabriel Seth Box, of New Johnsonville, was arrested Wednesday in Gulf Shores, Alabama on charges of Premeditated First Degree Murder, Theft, and Tampering with Evidence in the murder of 19-year-old Felicity Nicole Inman.
fox17.com
TBI reports new age progressions of Tennessee kids who have decade-long active AMBER alert
For more than a decade now, two Tennessee children still have active AMBER alerts after they disappeared after a house fire. On Friday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said they have new age progressions to share of Chloie Leverett and Gage Daniel, the half-siblings whose remains were never found after the fire, according to TBI.
radio7media.com
Lawrence County High School Named Level 5 School
LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL HAS BEEN NAMED A LEVEL 5 SCHOOL BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. A LEVEL 5 IN THE TENNESSEE VALUE-ADDED ASSESSMENT SYSTEM MEANS THE SCHOOL WAS THE MOST EFFECTIVE AND THERE’S SIGNIFICANT EVIDENCE THAT THE SCHOOL’S STUDENTS MADE MORE GROWTH THAN EXPECTED. SIGNIFICANT GROWTH MEANS THAT LCHS STUDENTS ARE REBOUNDING FROM THE NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC AND THE TEACHERS ARE EFFECTIVELY HELPING STUDENTS REACH ACADEMIC GOALS.LORETTO AND SUMMERTOWNHIGH SCHOOLS ACHIEVED LEVEL 4.
79-year-old man killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
