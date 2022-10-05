Columbia State Community College welcomes Jason Catron & His Little Big Band to the Cherry Theater on Thursday, Oct. 13 as part of the First Farmers Performance Series. Catron began singing at the age of two. His first song was “Jesus Loves Me” at his small church in Kentucky where he grew up. Jason has just released the first single, “King of The Road”, from his new project, “The Nashville Songbook.” This has been a long-time dream record in the making and takes Catron back to his childhood roots of singing songs from the American and Country Songbooks and looking up to singers like Sinatra and Tony Bennett. Catron’s heart is to encourage everyone he meets and having toured in some of the greatest venues from Vancouver to the Vatican, listeners will be inspired by Catron’s velvety vocals and a talent that is truly a gift.

COLUMBIA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO