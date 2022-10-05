ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia State welcomes Jason Catron to the First Farmers Performance Series

Columbia State Community College welcomes Jason Catron & His Little Big Band to the Cherry Theater on Thursday, Oct. 13 as part of the First Farmers Performance Series. Catron began singing at the age of two. His first song was “Jesus Loves Me” at his small church in Kentucky where he grew up. Jason has just released the first single, “King of The Road”, from his new project, “The Nashville Songbook.” This has been a long-time dream record in the making and takes Catron back to his childhood roots of singing songs from the American and Country Songbooks and looking up to singers like Sinatra and Tony Bennett. Catron’s heart is to encourage everyone he meets and having toured in some of the greatest venues from Vancouver to the Vatican, listeners will be inspired by Catron’s velvety vocals and a talent that is truly a gift.
wvlt.tv

Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges

All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Knoxville man charged in string of cell...
mainstreetmaury.com

Columbia City Council pledges funds toward Technology Center

A new Southern Regional Technology Center slated for the Columbia State Campus has strong support from the City of Columbia as the City Council recently passed a resolution pledging its support. “It was a pleasure to attend the City Council meeting and hear the expressed commitment to continue the strong...
mainstreetmaury.com

Spring Hill creates non-emergency web portal for citizens

The City of Spring Hill is launching a new Citizen’s Portal for residents to request non-emergency services and report concerns easily online. In addition to quicker response times, the portal is designed for consistent service through enhanced project tracking and follow-up. Residents will be able to log in and...
radio7media.com

Lawrence County High School Named Level 5 School

LAWRENCE COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL HAS BEEN NAMED A LEVEL 5 SCHOOL BY THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION. A LEVEL 5 IN THE TENNESSEE VALUE-ADDED ASSESSMENT SYSTEM MEANS THE SCHOOL WAS THE MOST EFFECTIVE AND THERE’S SIGNIFICANT EVIDENCE THAT THE SCHOOL’S STUDENTS MADE MORE GROWTH THAN EXPECTED. SIGNIFICANT GROWTH MEANS THAT LCHS STUDENTS ARE REBOUNDING FROM THE NEGATIVE IMPACTS OF THE PANDEMIC AND THE TEACHERS ARE EFFECTIVELY HELPING STUDENTS REACH ACADEMIC GOALS.LORETTO AND SUMMERTOWNHIGH SCHOOLS ACHIEVED LEVEL 4.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
