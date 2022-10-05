Read full article on original website
Related
NFL’s concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify the league’s concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the league’s procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players’ union said...
NFL・
HometownLife.com
NFL Week 5 matchups: Unbeaten Eagles travel to Arizona, Bengals-Ravens battle for first
Through four weeks, 23 games have been decided by three points or fewer, the most ever at this point in a season. Entering Week 5, 23 teams have at least two wins. Seven teams are 3-1. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles...
NFL・
Comments / 0