ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Comments / 0

Related
610KONA

Plundering Pirates Conquered Tri-Cities “Aye-Land” This Weekend

Pirates gathered and conquered Clover Island in Kennewick Washington this weekend. They came, drank, sang, fired cannons, and partied by the Columbia River for a good cause. Witnesses spotted them all over the aye-land! Grrr. Why Were the Pirates at Clover Island?. The gathering was the 7th year for the...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

2 Long Lost Items Quietly Back On Tri-Cities Taco Bell Menu

There are fans of fast food, and then there are fans of Taco Bell. They should be rejoicing because two long lost items have quietly suck back on the menu in Tri-Cities. The first item was brought back in the spring temporarily, but Taco Bell had issues with stock because it was so popular. According to reports the demand was 7 times the original levels. Taco Bell announced they would bring it back but would have to make more first. They must have wanted to be quiet because they are back on the menu.
TRI-CITIES, WA
610KONA

Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old

There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Kennewick, WA
Lifestyle
City
Tri-cities, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Government
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Kennewick, WA
Tri-cities, WA
Lifestyle
Kennewick, WA
Government
News Talk KIT

Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
610KONA

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#The Tri Cities
KEPR

Anytime Fitness announces grand opening

Kennewick, WASH. — If you're looking to achieve new fitness goals, there will be a new option soon. On October 7, Anytime Fitness will open their doors at 10 a.m. for their grand opening in Kennewick. This will be the first Anytime Fitness location to enter the Tri-Cities, and...
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Reddit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
nbcrightnow.com

New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - ​A one size fits all approach doesn't always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it's the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Coming up this weekend: Oct. 7th - Oct. 9th

Coming up this weekend, the Autumn events season is upon us. This weekend in Yakima, you can satisfy the adult taste buds with plenty of winery and brewing company events. Friday and Saturday, Ahtanum Berry Patch is open for the pickers in the family, but a recent Facebook post says the berries are starting to wind down for the season. Chalk Art Fest 2022 is happening from 10am to 3pm at Performance Park downtown. The theme is legends and mythology. On Sunday, the city is hosting a tour of the Historic Franklin Park area.
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Public’s help wanted in hit and run

PENDLETON – Police are still working to identify the person who smashed into the parklet in the 400 block of South Main Street late last week. Chief Chuck Byram asks for the public’s help in identifying the hit and run driver. “A red Dodge Ram truck, unknown plate,...
PENDLETON, OR
610KONA

Scam Alert! Benton PUD Warns Customers to Hang Up and Call Them

It's another SCAM. Benton PUD is warning customers not to fall for the latest. The public utility company has received several calls from customers reporting they've received calls and texts threatening to disconnect their power if payment is not made. This is so frustrating. At work today, a colleague and...
BENTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy