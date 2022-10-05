Read full article on original website
Five Awesome Pizza Places in Orange County Right Now
There is no doubt that pizza is one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world. But, have you tried some of the best pizzas in Orange County?. If you're looking for a great place to grab some pizza in Orange County, you've come to the right place. We've compiled a list of five of the best places to grab pizza in Orange County that we think everyone should check out.
theregistrysocal.com
600-Room Nickelodeon Resort Coming to Garden Grove
Adding to a number of attractions, resorts and amusement parks in Orange County, a Nickelodeon-themed resort will soon be coming to Garden Grove. The project was approved in late September by the City of Garden Grove and will be developed by Kam Sang Company. The resort will take shape on...
orangecountytribune.com
“Rails to Trails” update is set
An update on the proposed “Rails to Trails” project that could link Garden Grove to the Santa Ana River Trail will be presented to the Garden Grove City Council on Tuesday night. The Orange County Transportation Authority will make the presentation on that plan and other transit issues...
orangecountytribune.com
COVID-19 stats “encouraging”
Three of four metrics used to track the course of the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County point in an encouraging direction. According to the county health care agency, the statistics released Thursday showed that the number of confirmed new cases declined from 1,598 last week to 1,495 this week. The...
orangecountytribune.com
Senior Haunted Resource Fair
Seniors are invited to attend the City of Garden Grove’s H. Louis Lake Senior Center’s Haunted Halloween Resource Fair, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., located at 11300 Stanford Ave. The event will offer health and wellness resources and services, while providing a Halloween-themed celebration for seniors, age 55 and older. Costumes are encouraged. Admission and parking are free.
ocsportszone.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 7
Week seven of high school football in Orange Count continues with Friday night games. Football coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can share your scores with our readers throughout the night. We will provide updates of the St. John Bosco vs. Mater...
orangecountytribune.com
Christine Hernandez (HBUHSD )
City of Residence: Midway City How Long Lived There: 7+ years. Office Sought: Huntington Beach Union High School District Board of Trustees. Our schools play an important role in our community. Education has been a long-time passion of mine and I am committed to supporting affirming, safe, and equitable school environments. I.
orangecountytribune.com
Hit-and-run driver is sought
The search is on for the driver of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian in Westminster Thursday night and fled the scene. According to Commander Kevin MacCormack of the WPD, police were summoned at 7:38 p.m. to the area of Magnolia Street and Hazard Avenue regarding a traffic collision. When...
orangecountytribune.com
Army, Lions, Badgers join up
On Oct. 2, Garden Grove Host Lions Club member Susan Lerma, in collaboration with CEO Mark Surmanian of the Boys and Girls Club of Garden Grove and also a GG Lion, U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Kelhi, Platoon Sergeant and Sergeant Montalvo, Squad Leader for 2nd platoon “Badgers” at California Job Challenge Academy assisted in a yard cleanup at the Larson location for the Boys and Girls Club to help prepare the location for their Toasting Great Futures Wine event being held on Saturday, Oct 8.
orangecountytribune.com
Rancho edges into GGL lead
As is typical, Rancho Alamitos’ football team is again alone atop the Garden Grove League after a win Friday night. What’s not so typical was how close the Vaqueros came to being unseated by a team that – until recently – dwelled in the bottom of the league.
orangecountytribune.com
Panthers, Cavs, Lobos get wins
The Orange High Panthers set up a potential Oct. 28 showdown for the Orange Coast League football title against the Santa Ana High Saints with a 46-7 win over Calvary Chapel/Santa Ana on Thursday night at Fred Kelly Stadium. With the win, the orange-and-black are 5-2 overall and 3-0 in...
