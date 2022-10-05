Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: Kane, Toews, Davidson, Stillman
With the NHL’s regular season around the corner, the headlines surrounding the Chicago Blackhawks have begun to shift accordingly. Rather than supporters having to participate in a guessing game based mostly on speculation and hearsay, we’re now seeing real storylines that will impact their results through 2022-23. This...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Canucks, Oilers, Bruins
In today’s NHL rumors, Dylan Larkin talks rumors he could be traded by the Detroit Red Wings. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Michael DiPietro out of Vancouver. The Edmonton Oilers have a lot of cap juggling to do over the next few days and the Boston Bruins would like to improve their roster by trade, but don’t really have a way in which to do so.
The Hockey Writers
3 Burning Questions After Canucks Trade Dickinson For Stillman
Late Friday night the Vancouver Canucks traded Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for 24-year-old defenceman Riley Stillman. On the heels of news that the team was looking to move Micheal Ferland’s contract, general manager Patrik Allvin went another route and dealt Dickinson and his $2.65 million deal instead. All in all, they gain $1.3 million in cap space and a young asset in Stillman who will probably play a significant role in the lineup right away with the injuries to Tyler Myers and Travis Dermott.
The Hockey Writers
New Jersey Devils Gameday Preview: Boston Bruins – 10/8/22
Saturday marks the final preseason game for the New Jersey Devils, as they take on a long-time rival in the Boston Bruins at 7:00 at TD Garden. It marks the second time that these two have squared off in the preseason, with the Devils coming out on top 1-0 on Monday.
The Hockey Writers
NHL’s Top 5 Defenses
Defense wins championships. It’s a saying as old as hockey itself, but there is truth to this wisdom. A stout defense can both limit the opponent’s scoring chances while placing additional pressure on them in the offensive zone. When a defense is playing near perfection, it also helps ease some of the burdens on both the goaltender and forwards, which can turn the tide of a game or a playoff series.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 10/8/22
The regular season is officially underway for some teams, but the Minnesota Wild are still stuck in the preseason for one more game against the Dallas Stars. The Wild will hope to close their preseason schedule with another win after dropping just one of the six games they’ve completed so far. Their latest win came on Oct. 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-1 contest that saw star prospect Marco Rossi slot in on the top line between the dynamic duo of Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets Can Afford Patience With Kent Johnson
The Columbus Blue Jackets find themselves in a different position than usual as they enter the 2022-23 season. They come into the season with more than enough players that could make the opening night roster. Since only 23 players can make the roster, players that normally would be a shoe-in...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22
In the St. Louis Blues‘ penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Boston Bruins Roster Prediction
With two preseason games remaining, the roster battles continue to smolder as fringe players look to cement their spot on the opening night roster for the Boston Bruins. A.J. Greer has seen his stock skyrocket already, while Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic continue to sink following uninspired and ineffective performances. During the lead-up to the season, the injury bug has struck Boston again, this time knocking Taylor Hall out for at least a week, putting the start to his season in jeopardy. Fabian Lysell also took a knock over the weekend, and fans await his return to see if he can break camp with the big club, especially given the hole in the top-six following Hall’s injury.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Long-Term Picture Very Clear After Weegar Signing
The Calgary Flames capped off an incredible offseason with the signing of MacKenzie Weegar. This not only makes them the clear winner of the summer blockbuster trade, but gives a great look at what the future will be like in Calgary for the next number of years. All three very...
The Hockey Writers
Jets Weekly: Lambert, Kovacevic, & Preseason Finale
Welcome to the very first installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets have wrapped up their preseason with a solid record of 4-1-1....
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ Must Watch Games in October 2022
The St. Louis Blues will begin their season with a relatively favorable schedule in the month of October. They’ll play multiple divisional opponents and a couple of teams expected to compete for the best odds in the 2023 Draft lottery. Either way, this schedule is not all that difficult and should allow for the Blues to get off to a good start.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Gallant Deserves His 2nd Jack Adams This Season
The New York Rangers are no strangers to bringing home postseason hardware. Last season, Igor Shesterkin was awarded the Vezina Trophy for the top goaltender; the season before, Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy for the league’s best defenseman. Though, even when Rangers members are not winning league awards, several of them receive nomination for the various trophies as well. Such was the case for Rangers’ coach, Gerard Gallant.
The Hockey Writers
4 Sharks’ Bold Predictions for 2022-23
A new direction and replenished farm system make the San Jose Sharks one of the more curious teams heading into the 2022-23 season. With so many question marks from top to bottom, just about any prediction would be a bold one for Team Teal. While there’s plenty of reason for optimism, there’s even more room for skepticism. Instead of dipping our toes in the water, we’re taking the plunge with these bold predictions for Sharks hockey this season.
The Hockey Writers
Puljujarvi Performs as Rumors of Non-Existent Trade Market Swirl
Jesse Puljujarvi had a solid game on Friday, potting a goal and being dogged on the forecheck, all while playing smart defensively. The Edmonton Oilers defeated the Seattle Kraken in their final pre-season game of the year– one that most of the players categorized as not their best effort — but Puljujarvi’s effort level was noticeable. A player who has seen his name come up in trade rumors (and continues to), it might take solid performances like the one on Friday to keep him on this Oilers’ roster.
The Hockey Writers
Wild’s ‘Trap’ Game Key to Defensive Success
The Minnesota Wild are off to a great start this preseason. The forwards are firing on all cylinders, and it’s been encouraging to see the rise of Marco Rossi, the club’s ninth-overall pick in 2020. There’s no doubt that some of the club’s top forwards—Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, and Joel Eriksson Ek—are going to continue to produce throughout the regular season. The Wild’s offensive production is the least worrisome. Their success is going to be determined by their defensive play.
The Hockey Writers
8 Awards the NHL Should Introduce & Their Winners
Hockey fans love to argue. They will argue about any team or player and especially about their favourites. The NHL awards are a prime opportunity for argument and discussion, as writers, general managers, and the players themselves are given the chance to vote for who they think are the best players in the league at various skills or positions, and us as fans love to convince ourselves that we are smarter than all of them.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Season Preview
With the 2022-23 NHL season just around the corner, The Hockey Writers has you covered with all the preview content you could ever want. We’re talking positional power rankings, predictions, and team previews. Click the links on this page to read THW’s preview content, and stay tuned to the site throughout the season for wall-to-wall coverage.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Sutter Impressed by Prospects, Future Looks Bright
After the big batch of cuts at the Calgary Flames’ training camp a few days ago, Darryl Sutter was really impressed with what he saw from the players who were sent down. He spoke on it saying, “There’s guys in every group that were really good. Quite honest, there’s guys in that group (of cuts) that outperformed guys that are still here, but because of age or the ways their contracts are… you know what, it’s a good group and you can tell they’re the right kind of guys.”
The Hockey Writers
Erie Otters Weekly: Nolan Lalonde Earns NHL Contract
The OHL regular season is back underway. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, things have a normal feel to the start of the season. With that in mind, it’s time to restart our weekly feature on the Erie Otters. This season, it will be called Erie Otters Weekly. On Thursday mornings or thereabouts, we will talk all things Otters including a look back to last week’s games, a look ahead to what’s next and a significant story surrounding the team.
