The Hockey Writers
3 Blues Players Standing Out in Preseason
With only one preseason game remaining for the St. Louis Blues, several players have stood out in exhibition play. The Blues have brought a veteran-heavy lineup to the year with little room available on the roster. However, three players have stood out as some of the best players on the roster and caught the eye of fans, and the team coaching staff's preseason play comes to a close.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Season Preview
With the 2022-23 NHL season just around the corner, The Hockey Writers has you covered with all the preview content you could ever want. We're talking positional power rankings, predictions, and team previews. Click the links on this page to read THW's preview content, and stay tuned to the site throughout the season for wall-to-wall coverage.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Chicago Blackhawks- 10/8/22
In the St. Louis Blues' penultimate game of the preseason, they squared off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 6. The team flight from St. Louis, MO, to Columbus, OH, was delayed, causing the start time to be pushed back one hour. Even with that, the team was in standstill traffic on their way to Nationwide Arena and arrived to the rink roughly 42 minutes before puck drop. All of that, combined with the Blue Jackets playing with what might be their starting lineup come opening night, culminated in the Blues getting beat down by a final of 7-0.
The Hockey Writers
Blues' Must Watch Games in October 2022
The St. Louis Blues will begin their season with a relatively favorable schedule in the month of October. They'll play multiple divisional opponents and a couple of teams expected to compete for the best odds in the 2023 Draft lottery. Either way, this schedule is not all that difficult and should allow for the Blues to get off to a good start.
The Hockey Writers
Wild's 'Trap' Game Key to Defensive Success
The Minnesota Wild are off to a great start this preseason. The forwards are firing on all cylinders, and it's been encouraging to see the rise of Marco Rossi, the club's ninth-overall pick in 2020. There's no doubt that some of the club's top forwards—Kirill Kaprizov, Mats Zuccarello, and Joel Eriksson Ek—are going to continue to produce throughout the regular season. The Wild's offensive production is the least worrisome. Their success is going to be determined by their defensive play.
The Hockey Writers
3 Burning Questions After Canucks Trade Dickinson For Stillman
Late Friday night the Vancouver Canucks traded Jason Dickinson and a 2024 second-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks for 24-year-old defenceman Riley Stillman. On the heels of news that the team was looking to move Micheal Ferland's contract, general manager Patrik Allvin went another route and dealt Dickinson and his $2.65 million deal instead. All in all, they gain $1.3 million in cap space and a young asset in Stillman who will probably play a significant role in the lineup right away with the injuries to Tyler Myers and Travis Dermott.
The Hockey Writers
NHL's Top 5 Defenses
Defense wins championships. It's a saying as old as hockey itself, but there is truth to this wisdom. A stout defense can both limit the opponent's scoring chances while placing additional pressure on them in the offensive zone. When a defense is playing near perfection, it also helps ease some of the burdens on both the goaltender and forwards, which can turn the tide of a game or a playoff series.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Goal Song Solutions
The Toronto Maple Leafs' first home game is one week away. That is when we will get an answer to one of the biggest off-season questions. The first time one of the boys in blue and white finds twine, many people in Leafs Nation will hold their breath as the light turns red, the horn sounds and then the moment of truth. What song will play? Despite years of protest, it will likely be the same song we heard 153 times last regular season, "You Make My Dreams" by Hall and Oats.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning's Cal Foote Ready to Be a Top-Pair Defenseman
Hockey is hard enough when expectations are placed on you to excel as a high draft pick. Throw in the fact that your dad was a talented hockey player as well, and those expectations get even higher. That is what Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote is dealing with as he prepares to skate on the first defensive pairing with Victor Hedman this season.
The Hockey Writers
Wild's Top Line Continues to Shine in Win Over Blackhawks
The Minnesota Wild headed home Thursday night to face the Chicago Blackhawks and inched themselves one game closer to finishing the preseason. They pounced on some early mistakes by the Blackhawks' defense and secured a lead halfway through the first period with back-to-back goals just 19 seconds apart. That kept their opponent at bay until the second period when the Blackhawks got on the board and made it 2-1.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights' 2022-23 Preview: Goaltending
Realistically, this was never going to be a particularly fun offseason for fans of the Vegas Golden Knights. Evgenii Dadonov, Max Pacioretty and Dylan Coghlan, traded off for essentially nothing, were necessary casualties for a club still contending with salary cap issues that prioritized retaining Reilly Smith. But the announcement of Robin Lehner missing the 2022-23 season due to hip surgery was a blow that no one saw coming.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 10/8/22
The regular season is officially underway for some teams, but the Minnesota Wild are still stuck in the preseason for one more game against the Dallas Stars. The Wild will hope to close their preseason schedule with another win after dropping just one of the six games they've completed so far. Their latest win came on Oct. 6 against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 4-1 contest that saw star prospect Marco Rossi slot in on the top line between the dynamic duo of Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Red Wings, Canucks, Oilers, Bruins
In today's NHL rumors, Dylan Larkin talks rumors he could be traded by the Detroit Red Wings. Meanwhile, there is an update on the status of Michael DiPietro out of Vancouver. The Edmonton Oilers have a lot of cap juggling to do over the next few days and the Boston Bruins would like to improve their roster by trade, but don't really have a way in which to do so.
The Hockey Writers
3 Reasons Nick Robertson Must Make the Maple Leafs Roster
After an up-and-down start with the Toronto Maple Leafs over the past two seasons, partially due to injuries and partially due to not being mentally or physically ready, Nick Robertson seems to have "arrived." While it's only the preseason and as Maple Leafs' fans we don't want to read too much into it, the purpose of training camp for some players is to earn a roster spot. Robertson has done everything expected of him and more in an effort to do just that.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Boston Bruins Roster Prediction
With two preseason games remaining, the roster battles continue to smolder as fringe players look to cement their spot on the opening night roster for the Boston Bruins. A.J. Greer has seen his stock skyrocket already, while Nick Foligno and Trent Frederic continue to sink following uninspired and ineffective performances. During the lead-up to the season, the injury bug has struck Boston again, this time knocking Taylor Hall out for at least a week, putting the start to his season in jeopardy. Fabian Lysell also took a knock over the weekend, and fans await his return to see if he can break camp with the big club, especially given the hole in the top-six following Hall's injury.
The Hockey Writers
3 Capitals Who Can Contend for NHL Awards in 2022-23
The regular season is just around the corner and the Washington Capitals inch toward it with aspirations of rebounding from an early playoff exit. This offseason was relatively quiet in D.C., with general manager Brian MacLellan retaining the bulk of his roster from 2021-22. However, Washington reconvenes with a new-look...
The Hockey Writers
4 Sharks' Bold Predictions for 2022-23
A new direction and replenished farm system make the San Jose Sharks one of the more curious teams heading into the 2022-23 season. With so many question marks from top to bottom, just about any prediction would be a bold one for Team Teal. While there's plenty of reason for optimism, there's even more room for skepticism. Instead of dipping our toes in the water, we're taking the plunge with these bold predictions for Sharks hockey this season.
The Hockey Writers
Radim Zohorna: Calgary's Newest Flame
The Calgary Flames have definitely cooled down from the frantic movement of the early offseason, but General Manager Brad Treliving and co. are not done making moves. Smack dab in the middle of the NHL preseason, the team has snagged 26-year-old winger Radim Zohorna off of waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The six-foot-six, 220-pound native of Czechia has 25 games of NHL experience under his belt, all with the Penguins. However, he has spent most of his pro career in the Czech pro leagues and has also played 51 games with the American Hockey League's (AHL) Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins over the last two seasons. The left-handed shooter hails from Havlickuv, Czech Republic, a mere 7,787km from Calgary.
The Hockey Writers
Looking Back: The Logic of the Maple Leafs 2022-23 Roster
For good or for ill, the Toronto Maple Leafs are where they are because the organization employed a particular logic as it shaped its current roster. In this post, I'll look back to suggest how the Maple Leafs' roster has been built and shaped over the past few seasons.
The Hockey Writers
What John Tortorella's Goals for the Flyers Should Be in 2022-23
Now that preseason is over and training camp is coming to a close, the regular season is just around the corner, and everyone is in hopes that this season could be a step in the right direction for the Philadelphia Flyers. This year, the organization made headlines before the season even started with the news that John Tortorella would be the new head coach for the 2022-23 season.
