Today is the final day for the online portion of this year’s Reeling: the Chicago LGBTQ+ International Film Festival. The 40th annual celebration of LGBTQ+ filmmakers and new queer cinema hosted in-person screenings over the last few weeks at the Music Box, Landmark’s Century Centre Cinema, and Chicago Filmmakers, but today’s offerings are solely online—which is great if you want to catch up with new film in your own private Idaho (or, perhaps, just your den). Tickets are required to unlock individual films to watch: a single streaming ticket costs $10, or you can purchase a full streaming pass for $125. Some festival highlights include the riot grrrl mockumentary Vulveeta and Chicago Stories, a 93-minute program including three documentaries exploring the interconnection of race, religion, sexuality, culture, and community among Black and Latinx LGBTQ+ people in Chicago. A full list of available online screenings is at the Reeling website. (SCJ)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO