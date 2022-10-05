ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

wktn.com

Minutes from Ag Society October Meeting Released

The Hardin County Agricultural Society met Wednesday, October 5, 2022, for their October monthly board meeting. Thirteen directors and fourteen guests were present. Brad Murphy, Board President, called the meeting to order. Max Trachsel, representing the Hardin County Council on Aging, spoke on the Senior Renewable Tax Levy. Rusty Bingham...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

No more delay: Allen County engineer re-enters contract with Allied Construction, LLC for the Tar & Chip Program

LIMA — After a short time of delay, the Allen County engineer re-entered into a contract with Allied Construction, LLC to complete the Tar & Chip Program. The office hires a contractor to aid in its annual projects but this year some things changed. Allied Construction, LLC is contracted with counties around the state of Ohio to fix the state’s roadways. Just before beginning in Allen County, some workers became sick with COVID.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Ada Herald

Ada in a Pickle

As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
ADA, OH
wktn.com

Ohio Hi-Point Prepares to Host Fall Craft Show

BELLEFONTAINE, Ohio – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center is hosting the career center’s first Fall Craft Show on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event features over 50 vendors plus custom hand-crafted items created by OHP students. In addition to vendor shopping, the public can stop in...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
wktn.com

Donations Being Accepted for 2022 Shop with a Cop Program

Donations are being accepted now for the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office 2022 “Shop with a Cop” program. The annual event will be held at the Sheriff’s Office located at 1025 South Main Street in Kenton on December 3. It allows children from Hardin County to spend...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Corner of Wayne and Union being looked at for possible garage site for Allen Co. Veterans Commission

Plans are in the works for a garage to house veterans' vehicles. The Allen County Land Bank has ownership of the property at the corner of Wayne and Union, where they were able to demolish an old building leaving a usable lot. Allen County commissioners are looking to build a new structure that will accommodate the Allen County Veterans Commission's vehicles and are interested in the site.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Paulding County Progress

Trausch and Finn work to keep Paulding's main campus safe

There is a lazy troupe that cops like donuts, but one Paulding police officer really does like donuts. Especially, when they come from a second grader at the elementary school. Even more so when he can spend all morning chewing on them in his office, before meeting his two-legged fans, i.e., the students at Paulding Exempted School’s main campus.
PAULDING, OH
wktn.com

Forest Looking to Fill Two Positions

The Village of Forest is accepting applications for the position of full-time fiscal officer and full time village administrator. Job descriptions and applications can be found on the village’s website: villageofforest.com. Applications and resumes can be submitted to:. Mayor Dean Hankins, 211 West Lima Street in Forest, 45843. The...
FOREST, OH
hometownstations.com

West Ohio Food Bank announces food distribution and resource fair at Allen County Fairgrounds

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is preparing for one of their largest resource fair and food distributions of the year. The Allen County Fairgrounds will be the location of the event on Thursday, October 13th. They are currently looking for businesses or agencies that would like to set up for the resource fair. Organizers say it's a great opportunity for people to talk to each other about what services they offer to someone who may be in need of them.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

ODOT to hold public meetings for U.S. 30 feasibility study

Press Release from ODOT District 1: Lima, Ohio (October 6, 2022) – The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will hold a public meeting to further develop feasible alternatives for potential safety improvements along the U.S. 30 corridor. The meeting is part of an ongoing study of the U.S. 30...
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Area prep football roundup Oct. 7

C — Austin Niederkohr 3 run (kick failed), 4:53. C — Niederkohr 97 run (Lance Rickle kick), 2:36. C — Landen Kemerley 78 run (Rickle kick), :58. C — Nathan Brodman 2 run (kick blocked), 9:22. C — Conner Norden 39 run (Rickle kick), 6:58.
CAREY, OH
ocj.com

More farmland preserved in Ohio

More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Ada Bulldogs Dig for a Cure Scheduled

The Ada Bulldogs Dig for a Cure event will be held Monday October 10. It will start at 5 that evening during the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity volleyball matches against Upper Sandusky. There will be a bake sale, book drive and raffle for various themed baskets. Both teams will...
ADA, OH
putnamsentinel.com

"I'm The Commander Again"

OTTAWA – Tom “Duffer’ Rosenbauer is familiar with the duties required as a commissioner on the Putnam County Veterans Service Commission. Last week he was sworn in to serve on the board. “I was on the board once before,” Rosenbauer said. “I’m doing it again because I...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Crash Injures One Person in Ada

One person was injured in a crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Ada. According to the report from the Ada Police Department, 21 year old Madeline Markwood, of Chesterfield, Michigan, drove onto Gilbert Street from a stop sign on College Avenue, and her car struck a northbound vehicle being operated by 22 year old Alexandra Rogalski, of Batavia, Illinois.
ADA, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Woman Injured in Wednesday Evening Crash

An injury accident occurred this past Wednesday evening in the area of State Route 309 and Township Road 225 in Goshen Township. According to information released late Thursday from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Duffy of rural Kenton was traveling Northbound on 225 and failed to stop for the stop sign at State Route 309.
KENTON, OH

