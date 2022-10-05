'Universities are going to continue to suffer.' Some colleges struggle with enrollment declines, underfunding

I have no sympathy for them. .... the richest entities always cry poverty.... let all the for profit colleges shut down . they lure naive kids into these useless degrees and cause our young people to be in exorbitant debt.. yes of course the kids shouldn't sign for the loans, but they don't know better, these are kids fresh out of high school that have never paid bills or been in charge of their own households. plus they are indoctrinated in high school, made to believe those degrees are the only way to succeed
Universities have been arrogant gatekeepers with high costs and debt while providing a poor education
they want students? have them self fund tuitio , room and board to take the student loan onus off the Feds(us). Watch how fast faculty heads spin when they actually have to work like everyone else. It would also stop or reduce the number of useless degrees being handed out that graduates can never repay their loans. Trade schools and Jr colleges would see a boon in enrollments
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
The Best State Park in Massachusetts to Visit this FallTravel MavenPaxton, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Comments / 24