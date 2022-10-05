ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Universities are going to continue to suffer.' Some colleges struggle with enrollment declines, underfunding

By Jessica Dickler, @jdickler
CNBC
 3 days ago
Tabatha Flagg
3d ago

I have no sympathy for them. .... the richest entities always cry poverty.... let all the for profit colleges shut down . they lure naive kids into these useless degrees and cause our young people to be in exorbitant debt.. yes of course the kids shouldn't sign for the loans, but they don't know better, these are kids fresh out of high school that have never paid bills or been in charge of their own households. plus they are indoctrinated in high school, made to believe those degrees are the only way to succeed

Paul
3d ago

Universities have been arrogant gatekeepers with high costs and debt while providing a poor education

Ron Krueger
3d ago

they want students? have them self fund tuitio , room and board to take the student loan onus off the Feds(us). Watch how fast faculty heads spin when they actually have to work like everyone else. It would also stop or reduce the number of useless degrees being handed out that graduates can never repay their loans. Trade schools and Jr colleges would see a boon in enrollments

NBC News

NYU prof’s firing after complaints about grades shows how low colleges have sunk

When I found out that Maitland Jones Jr., a widely respected New York University organic chemistry professor, had been dismissed from his position after 82 of his 350 students signed a petition complaining about his class, I empathized with him. Teaching at all levels is a complicated job. The law of averages dictates that some of Jones’ students were bound to emerge from his course displeased with their experience.
CNET

Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Update: First Day to Apply Is Coming Up

Within the next couple of weeks, the student loan debt forgiveness application is expected to open. Those who are eligible will be able to apply to have as much as $20,000 of student loan debt canceled. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
Kiplinger

Borrowers Over 50 With Student Loan Debt

Student loan debt is not just holding back young adults. It’s increasingly an issue for older people, sending many of them into default and threatening retirement plans for some. In fact, people aged 60 and older are the fastest growing age segment of the student loan market, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Campus Times

Disgruntled professors launch “Rate My Students”

Earlier this week, disgruntled professors oversaw the launch of “Rate My Students,” an online review site that provides “a safe forum for instructors to dunk on their students, anonymously and without consequences,” according to the site’s mission statement. The site, which allows professors to filter students by school, field of study, and graduation year as well as search for names directly, has been met with both praise and criticism from various circles of the academic community.
The Independent

NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?

Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
