'Universities are going to continue to suffer.' Some colleges struggle with enrollment declines, underfunding

Earlier this week, disgruntled professors oversaw the launch of “Rate My Students,” an online review site that provides “a safe forum for instructors to dunk on their students, anonymously and without consequences,” according to the site’s mission statement. The site, which allows professors to filter students by school, field of study, and graduation year as well as search for names directly, has been met with both praise and criticism from various circles of the academic community.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO