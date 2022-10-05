Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
Conservationists Celebrate as East Tennessee Fish Snail Darter is Delisted After 47 Years of Being Endangered
To the joy of environmentalists, the Snail Darter, an endangered fish species native to East Tennessee, was delisted 47 years after being added to the list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared Tuesday that the fish found in East Tennessee is the first fish species in the eastern United States to be removed from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife as a result of recovery efforts.
How to control stink bugs and other pests that invade your home in the fall
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Cooler nights, changing leaves, and now, stink bugs are showing up at your doorstep. The Brown Marmorated stink bug made its way to the United States from Asia into Pennsylvania in the 90s. Unfortunately, in 2009, the invasive creature found its way through Forsyth County, spreading rapidly across the piedmont.
WECT
NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAS found in some animals
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Deer hunting season is underway for some — and there have been concerns about the detection of harmful PFAS chemicals in some wildlife. Right now, there is no warning for wild game in the state of North Carolina. But other states, like Michigan and Maine, are under a ‘do not consume warning’ for those hunting deer due to forever chemicals.
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
WCNC
VERIFY: North Carolina recording laws
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cellphones can do just about everything these days, including acting as a camera while people record everything about them with the click of a button. But is it legal to record anything you see in public in North Carolina? A VERIFY viewer reached out to WCNC Charlotte about North Carolina's recording laws.
NC Wildlife Resources Commission announces photo competition
Get your cameras ready! The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has announced its 2022-2023 photo competition.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to come from North Carolina forests
The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will bring a North Carolina flavor while on display to tourists and onlookers enjoying the holiday season. Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The 2022 tree will come from the National Forests in North Carolina.
Texas Pete hot sauce facing lawsuit because it’s made in North Carolina, not Texas
A grocery shopper in California has filed a class-action lawsuit against the T.W. Garner Food Co., alleging false advertising over their Texas Pete brand of hot sauce.
wkml.com
The Top 3 Halloween Candy Choices in North Carolina
Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it’s the best candy season in North Carolina!. October is my favorite month of the year! We dive deeper into the fall season, it’s my birthday month, and of course – it’s Halloween time!. 172 million Americans...
Augusta Free Press
‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia will be testing ground for the first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed. The Energy DELTA Lab will develop a site in Wise County near the Town of Pound where land will be laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation. According to a press release, additional testbed sites are possible...
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
spectrumlocalnews.com
California vs. North Carolina
Watch as high schoolers from California and North Carolina compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
natureworldnews.com
How To Help People and Communities Affected by Hurricanes
Hurricane Ian left a devastating impact in Florida with massive reported damage and casualty. Search and operations have continued, while support from groups has been outpouring disaster assistance for the affected communities and areas. In times of disasters seeing the aftermath of storms and Hurricanes, communities contribute to help the...
Civil War reenactor accused of posing as ‘antifa’ in plot to bomb historic Virginia battlefield
On September 23, 2017, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation received a letter in the mail. Contained within was an explicit threat of violence -- supposedly from "antifa" -- and a demand that they cancel an upcoming re-enactment. Then, authorities discovered a bomb.
wkml.com
North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America
Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
WITN
Crews to remove “S-Curves” from N.C. 12
RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transporation (NCDOT) crews will begin removing the old N.C. 12 ‘S-Curves’ next week. On Monday, crews will start removing pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile stretch of N.C. 12 known as the ‘S-Curves’. Portions of the road...
Disaster relief announced for Southwest Virginia, no individual checks yet
Federal relief will be issued for local governments attempting to rebuild in Southwest Virginia after devastating flash flooding in July.
natureworldnews.com
Pine Island Started Cleanup and Clearing for Hurricane Ian's Aftermath
The massive impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida, especially in Pine Islands, was catastrophic. After people left the islands for evacuation, they slowly returned to begin the cleanup of the Hurricane aftermath. Governor Ron DeSantis said that the Pine Island Bridge construction was already completed to help residents there. At...
natureworldnews.com
Mountain Lions Roam Neighborhoods in Search of Food, Water, New Habitat — Experts Say
Experts claim that some mountain lions are prowling through neighborhoods looking for food, water, or even a new habitat. A well-liked urban hiking trail on the Central Coast was closed over the weekend due to numerous reports of mountain lion sightings. Now, Californian wildlife experts claim that the recent flurry...
