Virginia State

natureworldnews.com

Conservationists Celebrate as East Tennessee Fish Snail Darter is Delisted After 47 Years of Being Endangered

To the joy of environmentalists, the Snail Darter, an endangered fish species native to East Tennessee, was delisted 47 years after being added to the list. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service declared Tuesday that the fish found in East Tennessee is the first fish species in the eastern United States to be removed from the Federal List of Threatened and Endangered Wildlife as a result of recovery efforts.
TENNESSEE STATE
WECT

NC Wildlife expert talks about deer hunting warnings after high levels of PFAS found in some animals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Deer hunting season is underway for some — and there have been concerns about the detection of harmful PFAS chemicals in some wildlife. Right now, there is no warning for wild game in the state of North Carolina. But other states, like Michigan and Maine, are under a ‘do not consume warning’ for those hunting deer due to forever chemicals.
ANIMALS
WCNC

VERIFY: North Carolina recording laws

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cellphones can do just about everything these days, including acting as a camera while people record everything about them with the click of a button. But is it legal to record anything you see in public in North Carolina? A VERIFY viewer reached out to WCNC Charlotte about North Carolina's recording laws.
TECHNOLOGY
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to come from North Carolina forests

The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will bring a North Carolina flavor while on display to tourists and onlookers enjoying the holiday season. Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season. The 2022 tree will come from the National Forests in North Carolina.
POLITICS
wkml.com

The Top 3 Halloween Candy Choices in North Carolina

Halloween is right around the corner, and that means it’s the best candy season in North Carolina!. October is my favorite month of the year! We dive deeper into the fall season, it’s my birthday month, and of course – it’s Halloween time!. 172 million Americans...
POLITICS
WITN

Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast

NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
NEWPORT, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

California vs. North Carolina

Watch as high schoolers from California and North Carolina compete on the team-based quiz show, "Spectrum News Challenge." Journalism is fundamental to democracy, and it’s critical that the next generation be informed. Hosted by Amrit Singh, the Spectrum News Challenge is a team-based quiz show based on the zeitgeist...
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

How To Help People and Communities Affected by Hurricanes

Hurricane Ian left a devastating impact in Florida with massive reported damage and casualty. Search and operations have continued, while support from groups has been outpouring disaster assistance for the affected communities and areas. In times of disasters seeing the aftermath of storms and Hurricanes, communities contribute to help the...
FLORIDA STATE
wkml.com

North Carolina Home to One of the Best Apple Orchards in America

Fall is in the air, and it’s time to think about pumpkin patches and apple orchards, and now you can get some of the best in the country right here in North Carolina. USA Today released its annual 10 Best Apple Orchards in America list, and we’ve got one of those right here in our neck of the woods. Our good friend Chris Michaels at our sister station WGAC in Augusta first reported about the list for Beasley.
AGRICULTURE
WITN

Crews to remove “S-Curves” from N.C. 12

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina Department of Transporation (NCDOT) crews will begin removing the old N.C. 12 ‘S-Curves’ next week. On Monday, crews will start removing pavement and protective sandbags on a two-mile stretch of N.C. 12 known as the ‘S-Curves’. Portions of the road...
TRAFFIC
natureworldnews.com

Pine Island Started Cleanup and Clearing for Hurricane Ian's Aftermath

The massive impact of Hurricane Ian on Florida, especially in Pine Islands, was catastrophic. After people left the islands for evacuation, they slowly returned to begin the cleanup of the Hurricane aftermath. Governor Ron DeSantis said that the Pine Island Bridge construction was already completed to help residents there. At...
FLORIDA STATE

