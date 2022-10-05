ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Earl Charlesworth
3d ago

Dumbing down the education system some more. It’s easier to control people when they have no education, career, and no self worth

JS WineBrew
3d ago

another cringed photo urgh such a awful person

Clayton Bates
3d ago

newsome and hunter should do a finger painting together.

NBC Los Angeles

Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law

New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
californiaglobe.com

California Republican Leaders Pledge to Bring Back ‘The California Promise’

“Unlike others who duck promises and campaign in other states…” began Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher at a rally Wednesday morning at the Capitol announcing Republicans’ “The California Promise” He enumerated the many serious issues Californians are feeling, including the high cost of living in California, rising crime, criminals released early, rapidly expanding homeless encampments, highest-in-the-nation gas prices, high food costs, water shortages, wildfires, the failing education system…
capitalandmain.com

Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On

A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom, West Coast leaders sign agreement to fight climate change

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom, the governors of Oregon and Washington and the Premier of British Columbia signed an agreement to collaborate and commit to combating climate change. The West Coast leaders met in San Francisco to discuss the impacts extreme weather has had on their communities. "We...
J.R. Heimbigner

Stimulus money available to California homeowners and renters

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Know you're not alone. Here's some good news. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in California? In addition, there are also some new government programs that will help you cover the cost of rent or your mortgage.
insideedition.com

Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open

A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
