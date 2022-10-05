Read full article on original website
Wednesday Unveils Full Trailer Featuring Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
The full trailer for Wednesday is finally here, and it features Fred Armisen as… Uncle Fester! The sneak peek, which was released Saturday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con, also offers up a first look at Addams Family franchise vet Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, an original character created for the series. Press PLAY on the above video for a glimpse at both Uncle Fester and Ms. Thornhill. Arriving Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Netflix, the eight-episode first season follows the titular character (played by Jenna Ortega), who is enrolled at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. The story centers on Wednesday’s attempts to...
‘Velma’ Showrunner Explains Scooby-Doo’s Absence on New HBO Max Series: ‘That’s What Made it a Kid Show’
The “Scooby-Doo” universe is about to come back in a big way, but don’t expect Scooby-Doo to be involved. “Velma,” a new adult animated series that features Mindy Kaling as the voice of the titular character, promises to satisfy longtime fans of the cartoon series who want to pair their nostalgia with a more mature sense of humor. It features adult versions of the crew from the mystery machine, but in order to ensure that Velma is front and center, Scooby himself won’t be making any appearances. Appearing on a panel for the show at New York Comic-Con (via Insider), showrunner...
Mike Flanagan Has Plans For The Midnight Club Season 2
Don’t freak out, but Netflix horror master Mike Flanagan has done it again. Following his fan-beloved series like The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, Flanagan has dipped his toes into the YA world with his latest project, The Midnight Club. Even better, Flanagan recently confirmed he has plans to continue the story with The Midnight Club Season 2, as long as Netflix renews the series.
The Midnight Club May Have Subtly Revealed The Identity Of Those Ghosts
There are a ton of mysteries to unravel in The Midnight Club, but strangely, one of the biggest questions didn’t really get a clear answer in the end. Throughout the new horror show, a pair of ghosts haunt the Brightcliffe Hospice, appearing as an elderly man and an elderly woman. Fans were expecting to discover the truth behind these phantasms, but many viewers were still left wondering who the Brightcliffe ghosts are after watching The Midnight Club’s finale. However, that final episode may have contained a clue about these spirits, and this theory sounds legit.
Margot Robbie Explained How She Feels About Lady Gaga Possibly Playing Harley Quinn
With rumors that Lady Gaga will be turning to the dark side as a new version of Harley Quinn, Margot Robbie is getting real about how she feels to potentially be passing down her two-toned pigtails. Robbie stepped into the role of the famous mischief-maker Harley Quinn in 2016’s Suicide Squad. Her portrayal of the fan-favorite character was so spot-on that she returned as Harley in two more movies — Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021) — but now she’s ready to pass the bat to the next Harley. And with all signs pointing to Lady Gaga as Robbie’s successor, the Suicide Squad star opened up about possibly seeing Lady Gaga become Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker sequel.
Hilary Swank Revealed How Much Money She Made From "Boys Don't Cry" And This Is Not What I Was Expecting At All
"That same year I had an Academy Award but didn’t have health insurance."
People Are Sharing (And Debunking) The Cooking Myths That Are Outdated, Over-Exaggerated, And Just Begging To Be Demystified
"I've heard people say to avoid using your cast iron for it, but mine is perfectly fine after years of making it again and again."
Who Plays Derek's Nephew, Lucas, On Grey's Anatomy? Meet Niko Terho
History is repeating itself on Grey’s Anatomy this season. The Season 19 premiere was filled with callbacks to vintage Grey’s Anatomy, like the plot point about an intern sleeping with her attending right before her first day (à la Mer and Der) and the scene with interns commiserating in the hallway on an unused hospital bed. But the biggest callback came in human form, thanks to new intern Lucas, who’s actually Derek’s nephew. Here’s your intro to the actor who plays Lucas, Niko Terho, who’s definitely going to be a big part of the next generation of Grey’s Anatomy.
Dua Lipa Opened Up About Her Relationship Status Amid Those Trevor Noah Rumors
It’s cuffing season, and plenty of celebs have been spotted cozying up with their new boos this year. The dating rumors are going wild with the likes of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio, Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt, and now Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah. ICYMI, the pair were spotted out on a dinner date in New York City on Sept. 29 and were apparently “very into each other.” Lipa took to her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service to clarify her relationship status amid the relationship rumors. Here’s what she had to say.
Doja Cat's Experimental Makeup Isn't "Attractive" & That's The Point
If you want to come for how Doja Cat does her makeup, get ready to eat your words because the queen of experimental beauty is not taking questions at this time. After spending Paris Fashion Week doing the most with her makeup — did you see her white-and-blue face paint at Monot’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show? — Doja Cat logged onto Twitter to find that some folks had less-than-kind things to say about her looks. Not that the “Planet Her” rapper cares. On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Doja Cat made it clear that how she wears makeup isn’t about being attractive or following “makeup rules.” Her makeup is all about self-expression and art, as makeup should be.
These Disney Dog Costumes For Halloween Include A Baby Yoda 'Fit
Halloween may be creeping up on you this year, but there’s still plenty of time to get your costumes for Oct. 31 in order. In fact, right now may actually be the best time to shop for your fur friend. There are plenty of Disney dog costumes on ShopDisney that are on sale right now, and that includes a Baby Yoda dog costume for Halloween that is out-of-this-galaxy cute.
Stranger Things
Since the premiere of Stranger Things, the series has become a Halloween staple. The group of Dungeons & Dragons-playing teenagers made for a perfect group costume. By Season 2, as the crew of Hawkins kids grew, it also became an easy way to do couples’ costumes and friend pairings. And with the newest season featuring the most extensive cast to date, these Stranger Things Season 4 Halloween costumes can be used as a group, pairs, or singles.
Lil Nas X's Concert Outfits By Disco Daddy Use 2 Million Rhinestones
Vincent Michael Braccia, the artist behind Lil Nas X’s rhinestone-studded tour ‘fits, is just as effervescent as his fashion moniker, Disco Daddy, suggests. After starting his brand in 2020, he’s made a name for himself “stoning” costumes for some of music’s biggest names. Braccia’s creations, worn by Lizzo, Joe Jonas, and Doja Cat, can include up to 500,000 rhinestones each, according to the designer, and weigh up to 20 pounds. While designing a ‘fit, he’s been known to buy up all the rhinestones in the country, forcing him to find international suppliers. Creating Disco Daddy designs is always a wild ride, and Lil Nas X’s tour ‘fits were no exception. In an exclusive conversation with Elite Daily, Braccia breaks down how he turned 2 million loose rhinestones into some of the world’s coolest tour looks for one of music’s biggest baddies.
Schmitt Enters His Bossy Era In The New Grey's Anatomy Promo
Grey Sloan Memorial is practically a whole new hospital. For Season 19, Grey’s Anatomy has had an overhaul, with a new class of interns and a rebooted residency program. Along with all those changes, Dr. Levi Schmitt (Jake Borelli) has stepped up to take on the role of chief resident. And the promo for Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, Episode 2 shows Schmitt stepping into his new power.
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Chrome Gem Nail Art Is An Ode To Excess
Nail art has had a quiet fall. Fall’s biggest nail trends have been decidedly on the muted side after summer’s most viral mani, glazed doughnut nails aka chrome nails, set a slightly subdued trending tone. With variations of chrome and metallic manicures reigning supreme, the vibe has been quite minimalistic. However, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s latest mani just might change the game. Her recent chrome gem nail art throws minimalism out the window.
Reese Doesn't Get Why Everyone Calls Her Daughter Ava Her Twin
When it comes to Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, one thing’s for certain: the two look like twins. Well, that’s what the world — myself included — seems to think. Turns out that Witherspoon isn’t in agreement and doesn’t really see the resemblance with her daughter. OK, my head’s spinning a bit from that revelation, because there’s so much photographic evidence of the two that says otherwise.
Elite Daily Newsletter: October 5, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 5, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Kate Middleton's Royal Style Evolution Is What Dreams Are Made Of. As Kate Middleton transitioned from royal...
Gigi Reportedly Has Her “Walls Up” With Leo
The possibility of Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio being together still feels like a fever dream, but it sounds like they’re really hitting it off. Rumors of their unexpected romance started in early September, about a week after DiCaprio reportedly broke up with Camila Morrone (aka his girlfriend of four years). Since then, the duo has been spotted out together several times, but they haven’t confirmed anything yet — not that I blame them. Both of their love lives are kinda complicated. Lest we forget that “Leo only dates 25-year-olds” jokes or Hadid and Zayn Malik’s messy breakup in October 2021. Really, considering these A-listers’ relationship history, it only makes sense that Hadid reportedly has her “walls up” with DiCaprio.
