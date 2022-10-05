Read full article on original website
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
guitar.com
Willow Smith hopes the “old white dudes” who’ve gatekept rock will vibe with her
Willow Smith is determined to spread her love of rock – and in a new interview, she’s expressed hopes that the “old white dudes” whom she says have gatekept the genre, will vibe out with her too. Smith was speaking in an interview with Guitar.com where...
Vanessa Hudgens To Star In A Documentary About Her Spiritual Witchcraft Journey
"It's a lot about female empowerment," Julie Pizzi, president of Bunim Murray Productions, said about the film.
Elite Daily
A Makeup Artist's Guide To Tightlining
Luna says the first rule of tightlining is to make sure your pencil tip is sharpened bluntly. While this is important when using eyeliner in general, it's especially helpful when tightlining because the space you're lining is so narrow. When you're ready to start lining, Luna says to "try to hold the top lash line gently with your available hand while lining with your other hand to ensure a smooth and precise application," and adds that you'll want to do the same when lining the lower lash line, too. If tightlining is just one part of a bolder smoky eye, Luna suggests using an eyeliner brush to soften and blend your liner.
Elite Daily
Taylor Revealed Which New Song Is Inspired By All The "Weird Rumors" About Her & Joe
As the October release of Midnights grows closer, Taylor Swift has been blessing fans with glimpses into select tracks on the album to build anticipation of what’s to come. After unveiling the album’s full tracklist on Oct. 7, Swift dove into the important meaning behind the first track, titled “Lavender Haze.” The title of the song is more than just dreamy imagery; the actual meaning of the song refers to being in love, particularly with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In speaking about the Midnights opener on Instagram, Swift got real about how her relationship with Alwyn and the “weird rumors” that have surrounded them inspired “Lavender Haze.”
Tell Us About The Best Horror Movie That You Can Never, Ever Rewatch
Midsommar was fantastic, but seeing it once was enough to freak me out for a lifetime.
Elite Daily
I Tried Skin Cycling For Just 4 Days & Yes, It’s Worth The Hype
Skin cycling has been around since August, but it keeps trending on your For You Page for a reason. Known as the viral skin care routine that can give you “Instagram filter skin,” skin cycling is fall’s most inescapable #SkinTok trend. But what exactly is skin cycling? For starters, if you, like me, are a post-cystic acne kind of gal with dry skin, this is the skin care routine you’ve spent your whole life waiting for.
Elite Daily
These Disney Dog Costumes For Halloween Include A Baby Yoda 'Fit
Halloween may be creeping up on you this year, but there’s still plenty of time to get your costumes for Oct. 31 in order. In fact, right now may actually be the best time to shop for your fur friend. There are plenty of Disney dog costumes on ShopDisney that are on sale right now, and that includes a Baby Yoda dog costume for Halloween that is out-of-this-galaxy cute.
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Wet Leg, Måneskin and Erica Banks
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Guests Shared The Worst Wedding They've Ever Been To, And Some Of These Are Real Doozies
"During the ceremony, he turned to my son and said, 'Do you take her as your awfully wedded wife?'"
Country Duo Everette Put Their Acting Skills to Good Use in Music Video for 'Make Me Want One'
"We wanted to be like the old sales guys from the '50s," says Anthony Olympia with a laug When it came down to the creation of Everette's new music video for their new song "Make Me Want One," the emerging country duo with the gritty sound knew exactly the characters they wanted to portray. "We wanted to be like the old sales guys from the '50s," says Anthony Olympia with a laugh about the music video premiering exclusively on PEOPLE. "There is a part where Brent [Rupard] tries the fake cigarette and...
Fiona Apple Debuts New Song ‘Where the Shadows Lie’ from ‘The Rings of Power’
Great news for fantasy television and indie music fans alike: Fiona Apple has released a new Tolkien-inspired song that will appear in next week’s Season 1 finale of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The song is inspired by a poem written by J.R.R. Tolkien that appears in the original books. The music was written by Bear McCreary, who composed all of the music for the Prime Video series, and performed by Apple. “The musical legacy of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ brings to mind ethereal vocals carrying lyrical melodies over evocative harmonies, so it was my natural inclination...
Emily Scott Robinson’s Official Video For “Double Double” Sets The Perfect Halloween Mood
I cannot express to you how excited I am about Emily Scott Robinson’s new album coming out on October 28th. So far, she has released two songs from this MacBeth-inspired project: “Built on Bones” and “Double Double.”. And while “Built on Bones” has this soft, airy...
Elite Daily
The Midnight Club May Have Subtly Revealed The Identity Of Those Ghosts
There are a ton of mysteries to unravel in The Midnight Club, but strangely, one of the biggest questions didn’t really get a clear answer in the end. Throughout the new horror show, a pair of ghosts haunt the Brightcliffe Hospice, appearing as an elderly man and an elderly woman. Fans were expecting to discover the truth behind these phantasms, but many viewers were still left wondering who the Brightcliffe ghosts are after watching The Midnight Club’s finale. However, that final episode may have contained a clue about these spirits, and this theory sounds legit.
NME
Maya Hawke turned father Ethan into a Taylor Swift fan: “It made me feel so confident”
Stranger Things star and singer-songwriter Maya Hawke has remembered turning her actor father Ethan into a Taylor Swift fan. Hawke, who released second studio album ‘Moss’ last month, was talking to The Line Of Best Fit for their ‘Nine Songs’ feature, about formative tracks in musicians’ lives.
Katy Perry Talks ‘Kampy’ Residency, New Music, and How She Knew Dua Lipa Was the ‘It Girl’
Katy Perry, the “Kween of Kamp,” knows a thing or two about entertaining. On Wednesday, the singer kicked off the fifth leg of Play, her over-the-top, colorful, and fiercely entertaining residency at Las Vegas’ Resorts World. Her residency is jam-packed with nostalgia as she performs songs like...
London Calling: Dr. Martens Joins The Clash for A Second Punk Rock-Packed Collection
Dr. Martens is returning to its punk rock roots, thanks to The Clash. The British footwear brand and legendary rock band have teamed up for a second limited-edition collaboration, which has launched today. The Dr. Martens x The Clash line features a range of sharp boots with a distinctly rebellious edge, available in full adult sizing. The $140-$290 collection, available now on Dr. Martens’ website, features Clash revamps of the footwear brand’s two staple styles. The first is its 1460 boot, the classic lace-up style with rounded toes and stacked yellowed rubber soles. The Clash collaboration finds one $290 model in...
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Opening Credits: What’s That Song?
Hocus Pocus 2 debuted on Disney+ on Sept. 30 and it immediately cast a spell on fans all across the world. Aside from the general nostalgia for the original 1993 film, many viewers took an interest in the sequel's soundtrack — in particular the song that plays right after the opening of the film sequence, when the movie flashes forward to present day.
Elite Daily
Dunkin's Glow-In-The-Dark Halloween Cups Call For All The Nighttime Coffee Runs
With Halloween right around the corner, you might find yourself fantasizing about becoming the fourth Sanderson sister with every pot of coffee you make (it’s like your own mini cauldron). And while joining the Sanderson clan is unlikely, you can channel your spooky season vibes — with a Hocus Pocus twist — with Dunkin’s lineup of Halloween cups that glow in the dark. The collection includes two new tumbler designs and a returning Hocus Pocus-themed fave, and the goodies are perfect for turning your go-to iced fall beverages into some seriously spooky sips.
